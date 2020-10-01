“The standard is the standard” has become the one-liner of choice from Scott County football coach Jim McKee.
Hidden in the words is a simple premise: Even though the addition of a second program in the county has reduced the size of the Cardinals' talent pool to Class 5A, and no matter how many Division I recruits dot the roster of SC's other chief rival, expectations remain the same.
You can also add “the schedule is the schedule” to the don't complain, just play script. SC's first four opponents, in order, have been Bryan Station, Great Crossing, George Rogers Clark and this week’s foe, Ryle.
Three of those teams are from Class 6A, with Station slotted No. 9 in the current Associated Press poll. And GC's male student enrollment is expected to elevate the Warhawks to that level next season,
Down the read, aside from its district schedule, SC has slated trips to Ballard and Lafayette, both 6A programs.
Scott County (3-0) will try to stay undefeated against that aggressive slate when it hosts Ryle (1-2) on Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Birds' Nest Stadium, with broadcasts available at NFHS Network (video) and on the News-Graphic website (audio).
It's the bye week for Great Crossing (0-3), which resumes district play next Friday at Montgomery County.
Ryle is a deceptively dangerous opponent, even though SC rolled to a 57-21 victory in Union last fall. Last week's 35-14 loss to Beechwood takes on a different light when you consider that the Tigers only lost by two points to reigning 5A state champion Covington Catholic.
The Raiders have been an offensive juggernaut in recent years. Think QB Tanner Morgan, now a star at Minnesota, or running back Jake Chisholm, who led all of FCS in all-purpose yardage last fall as a sophomore at Dayton.
This season's attack is pass-oriented, with Bradyn Lyons completing 29 of his 64 attempts for 473 yards and four touchdowns against four interceptions.
Four different Raider receivers — Will Watkins, Jackson McGinnis, Jameson Smith and Greyson Barker — have caught at least five passes.
They'll be tested by one of the state's most versatile talents lurking in the SC secondary. With four interceptions in three games, Campton Martin leads 5A is remarkably on pace even in a shortened season to threaten Cooper Robb's single-season school record of 11 picks, set in 2016.
When Ryle wants to run, and it probably will need to if it hopes to keep Martin, Jeremy Hamilton and the Cards' other ball-hawks honest, Mathias Cusick (21 carries, 124 yards) and Jackson Belk (17 rushes, 94 yards) are the usual suspects.
Scott County's swarming defense served up shutout halves in the wins over Bryan Station (7-6) and GRC (42-14). A.J. Young's 19 tackles lead a group of seven double-digit tacklers that also includes Andrew Willhite, Elijah Adams, Kevin Herbert, Cade Tackett, Spencer Wood and Martin,
Tackles for loss have been Issac Krebs' category: He has four, including three sacks.
The early season is awash with huge special teams plays for Scott County, fueled by Martin and Young's uncanny ability to block kicks.
That has set up short fields for the three-headed rushing monster of Montago Jones (71 carries, 493 yards), Martin (26 for 213) and Hamilton (29 for 170). Martin and Jones each have amassed six touchdowns.
Jones ranks fifth in 5A rushing yardage.
Zane Patton is 12 for 21 through the air, with half those completions to sophomre Paul Garner.
The Cardinals are 3-0 for the eighth consecutive season. They're looking to win their first four games for the third straight year.
