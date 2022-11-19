Scott County showed the value of a double possession – using up the ending chunk of the second quarter, albeit without any points to show for it, then grinding a fruitful drive for almost the entire third period – to hold off Highlands last week in the Class 5A football playoffs.
Well, two can play at that game. Undefeated yet slight underdog Southwestern of Pulaski County played its ball-control cards correctly Friday and remarkably kept SC's defense on the field for three consecutive drives, running the Cards to exhaustion with yards after contact and second-effort surges to move the chains.
It turned around what was twice a two-touchdown lead for the Cards, who embarked on only six series all night and never regained that downhill momentum in a 23-22 regional championship loss at Birds Nest Stadium.
“We didn't run more than six or eight offensive plays in the second half,” SC coach Jim McKee said.
The actual total was a dozen, not counting punts, for a grand total of 19 yards.
Nobody saw that coming in the first half, when Scott County (11-2) ran over, around and through Southwestern (13-0) on scoring marches of 13, 14 and eight plays.
Jacob Fryman capped the first two parades with short scoring plunges. Ellis Huguely put the hammer down from 12 yards out to punctuate the third.
SC aggressively chased points by going for two on each occasion, chalked up two out of three and led 22-8 with 7:01 remaining.
From there, Southwestern played keep-away and kept its season alive, earning a semi-state date with Bowling Green at home next week.
“Offensively in the second half we had to take advantage,” McKee said. “We had a drive, and we just didn't get it done in the second half on offense. End of story.”
Two defensive stops gave SC the first-half edge in a battle of old-school offenses, the Cards' Wing-T versus the Warriors' wishbone with a few spread and wildcat wrinkles.
Elijah Adams flattened Tanner Wright on fourth-and-1 at the SC 28 to stymie Southwestern's initial sojourn of the evening.
Roger Oliver dropped a dime to Mason Hibbard in the back left corner of the end zone to cap a quick Southwestern march in response to SC's second score. Christian Walden's two-point rush halved the Cards' lead to 16-8.
Still, there was no sign of the Warriors being able to corral the Cards' running game, and another bend-but-don't-break defensive segment – Luke Valencia's tackle for loss on a screen pass, Jacob Blair's stop of Oliver on a scramble, and an incomplete pass on fourth down – preserved the healthy halftime advantage.
“Defense played fine,” McKee said. “There's nothing to say. They got one more bounce of the ball than we did.”
Special teams success, a feather in Scott County's cap throughout its seven-game winning streak, fell at Southwestern's feet in game-changing fashion. A surprise onside kick was the meat in a sandwich of consecutive scores.
Having deferred its option after winning the pregame coin toss, the Warriors went 65 yards on 13 plays and gobbled up more than six minutes to christen the second half.
Walden's five-yard push on third-and-2 at the SW 43 and Braxton Walters' eight-yard escape on fourth-and-1 at the SC 43 fueled the rally.
Wright ripped off consecutive runs of 12, seven and two yards to cap the march. Caleb Moore's boot cut the gap to 22-15.
Kickoff specialist Jonas Gallagher then hit the equivalent of a pitching wedge toward his own sideline, where Caden Cunnagin fell on it to put Southwestern back in business.
“Hats off to them,” McKee said. “The onside kick was big, but could you have gone out there with a string and pulled it around the ball and made it any better?”
The Warriors still had to capitalize on that risk-reward exchange. Consecutive gains by Maddox Mink of nine yards on a catch from Oliver and 12 on a run quickly exploited a weary SC defense, and Walden rambled for another baker's dozen to set up first-and-goal at the 2.
A false start gave the Cards some hope, but Walden gained it back with one to grow on, and Oliver scored on a quarterback sneak.
With the door open after SC's misfire on its third two-point try, Southwestern went for the lead instead of the tie and took it for keeps on Wright's second-effort lunge.
“I should have tried to kick an extra point, shouldn't I? Tried to be tricky there. We've got six (two-point) plays. We didn't execute the last one,” McKee said. “We felt really good about our two-point plays, Ian (Stanley) missed that field goal (last week), and I didn't want to put anything on him early in the game. But I should have kicked the third one. That was dumb.”
Once SC finally had the ball with 1:57 to go in the third quarter, it wasted little time crossing into Southwestern territory on a 19-yard strike from Andrew Hickey to Da'Quis Brown.
But an early jump and a hold on consecutive plays stunted that drive. SC used a sack by Cam Keller to seal a three-and-out and take back possession early in the fourth, only to have Southwestern's defense answer in kind.
With a relentless run from Walden and a 24-yard keeper by Hibbard as the fuel, the Warriors tried to drive to the finish. Luke Valencia and Logan Jones teamed up for consecutive stops on third and fourth down to give the Cards a prayer with 2:25 to go and two timeouts at their disposal.
“I wasn't even planning on playing this season, but incredibly thankful I was convinced and able to be a part of something bigger than myself,” junior linebacker Valencia wrote on Twitter after the game. “Thank you to all of my seniors, coaches, brothers. It's more than a football team. It's a family. I love Scott County football.”
The Hollywood ending for that family show simply wasn't meant to be.
A busted play for zero yardage, then a modest gain by Huguely led SC to dust off the hook-and-lateral on third down, but a high exchange from Brown to Huguely left the Cards with fourth-and-4.
Deven LeClercq sacked Hickey to end SC's longest playoff run since 2018.
“The only thing you can do in this game is you've gotta throw your heart out there on the line, and sometimes you're gonna get it broken,” McKee said. “All you can do is go throw out out there again.”
With game-time temperatures plunging into the mid-20s, Scott County's built-for-November offense ruled the roost early.
Hickey and Thomas Feickert converted third downs on SC's opening series. Fryman thrashed through the middle for a dozen yards to set up his initial score two plays later. The two-point connection from Hickey to Isaac York made it 8-0 with 7:15 to go in the opening chapter.
Adams' fourth-down stick set up another scorched-earth tour. Huguely had a 17-yard gain and later ran exactly to the marker on fourth-and-7 at the Southwestern 30.
Fryman followed with a 14-yard run, leading to his 2-yard dive into the end zone on the initial play of the second quarter. Eli Lilly found a wide-open York with the two-point toss on a flanker reverse.
“Great year. Will you always kick yourself and think you maybe had a chance to get to Kroger (Field, for the state final)? Yeah,” McKee said. “I thought we had it two or three weeks into practice, and I told (people) after we played Douglass when we lost. I said we had a really good team and we could get there. I appreciate the parents for trusting us. I appreciate the kids, the coaches. Sometimes you get a bounce of the ball. Sometimes you don't.”
Fryman, Huguely and Feickert each had a double-digit gain on SC's third and final touchdown drive. Huguely followed a block by left tackle Cristian Rodriguez to provide the finishing touch.
In what seemed a fairly innocuous detail at the time, the two-point pass fell incomplete.
Time of possession was a wildly telling statistic. Scott County had the ball in its grip for 9:52 compared to Southwestern's 2:08 in the first quarter. For the rest of the game, that advantage swung the Warriors' way by an unthinkable gap of 26:37 to 9:23.
Scott County won three consecutive region championship games against Ryle in 2016, Frederick Douglass in 2017 and Simon Kenton in 2018. Douglass, also this year's 5A favorite, knocked out SC in the second round each of the past three seasons.
The Cards defeated three teams – 4A Franklin County and 6A Ballard and Bryan Station – that will play in semi-state contests the day after Thanksgiving.
According to MaxPreps, SC was the third-highest ranked team in the state still playing, behind only Douglass and Trinity. The Louisville prep power also lost Friday.
“We had a great season. Our players did a great job. Our coaches did a great job,” McKee said. “Our goal was to recreate the buzz around the program, and that's been accomplished.”
Valencia and Adams led Scott County with 11 tackles each. Cam Keller and Paul Garner both made nine stops. Logan Jones added seven with a pair of pass breakups.
The run-first offenses put up strikingly similar numbers. Fryman (16 carries, 87 yards) and Huguely (13 rushes, 80 yards) owned a slight edge over Walden (15 for 79) and Wright (17 for 76).
Three SC senior linemen, Adams, Daniel Daff and Ethan Miracle, returned for an optional fifth season afforded by a legislative bill to compensate for the COVID interruptions of 2020. Keller and Jones also are upperclassmen.
“Right now it's about our seniors. They did a great job. We'll give 'em some time. Then I'll sit down with them,” McKee said. “They don't need me to plan their future. Coaches run around and act like we're great planners of these kids' futures. These kids have great parents. They're great kids. They've got great futures in front of them. Anything I can do to help 'em I will.”
The deaths this week of longtime Scott County assistant Chris Hatfield and Somerset High School head coach Robbie Lucas left McKee in a pensive mood when asked about the promising return of his entire offensive backfield and Division I-offered defenders JaSante Harmon and Buddy Collins to a realigned 5A next fall.
“I don't care about next year (tonight),” he said. “Hell, I might not even make it to next year. I'm 53 years old. Great season, and I'm proud of our whole program.”