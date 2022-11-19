Oh so close

Andrew Hickey drops back to throw while Jacob Fryman waits to throw a block for Scott County during Friday's Class 5A region final against Southwestern. The visiting Warriors rallied for a 23-22 win.

 James Scogin

Scott County showed the value of a double possession – using up the ending chunk of the second quarter, albeit without any points to show for it, then grinding a fruitful drive for almost the entire third period – to hold off Highlands last week in the Class 5A football playoffs.

Well, two can play at that game. Undefeated yet slight underdog Southwestern of Pulaski County played its ball-control cards correctly Friday and remarkably kept SC's defense on the field for three consecutive drives, running the Cards to exhaustion with yards after contact and second-effort surges to move the chains.

