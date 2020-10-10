MOUNT STERLING - Great Crossing went into Friday night's game against Montgomery County looking for revenge from a close loss last year and hoping to get first-year head coach Ricky Bowling his first win as Warhawks' head coach.
In a district game that could prove to be a pivotal turning point for the Warhawks, Great Crossing let everyone know that it has a bright future ahead with a 44-8 blowout of Montgomery County.
"It feels amazing, obviously," said coach Ricky Bowling. "A huge milestone for me and my coaching career, but more importantly for this program. With all that said, I am going to enjoy this and going to cherish it for the rest of my life."
The game started about as perfect as one could have hoped, if you were on Great Crossing's sidelines.
On Montgomery County's first drive, Caleb Shively stepped in front of a wayward pass for a Great Crossing interception, setting up the Warhawks in prime field position.
Great Crossing's first offensive drive stalled, and the Warhawks (1-3 overall, 1-1 district) settled for an Austin Welch field goal.
But the defense picked right back up where Shively left off. On the very next possession, Montgomery County's Alex Hatton fumbled the snap, leading to a scoop-and-score by Cayden Allen to put Great Crossing up 10-0.
It was the first of two fumble recoveries on the night for Allen.
The Great Crossing defense swarmed Hatton all night long, getting constant pressure on the quarterback.
"Any time you force turnovers and they turn into points, that means your defense is flying around and getting to the football. Good things happen," Bowling said.
Great Crossing quarterback Jake Broughton said defense made the game easier for the offense.
"I didn't have to stay on the field as long. Our offense came out, we were fresh, (and) we were able to drive down the field," Broughton said.
Following the first fumble return TD, Great Crossing answered again with another one, this time by way of Oryend Fisher, for one of his two fumble recoveries on the night.
It was the third fumble return to the end zone in two games for GC, which never previously had one in its brief history.
On the offensive side of the ball, Broughton shined in the statement win.
He threw for 60 yards and one touchdown, a 29-yard curl route that went the distance thanks to some elusive moves from wide receiver Jacob Coulter.
Broughton, who also rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, said he felt good once he got into a rhythm, driving the ball down field and making the right reads.
"It felt great going downhill," he added. "I was running the ball just like Coach Bowling teaches me. I was getting positive yards each time. It felt great."
Despite being out-gained 212 to 182 in total yards, mostly due a short field on every possession for Great Crossing, the Warhawks terrorized Montgomery County whenever the Indians' offense was on the field.
Allen played a huge part in the five-turnover performance for the Warhawks' defense.
"We live for times like this said," Allen said. "Once you focus on the film, things start to slow down ,so you start to see where the ball is going, and it just came to me. I just made the plays."
Great Crossing led 31-0 at halftime, and there was no let up.
The Warhawks pounced first to give themselves a 38-0 lead and a running clock after Broughton's keeper from nine yards out.
Montgomery, coached by former Scott County defensive coordinator Jamie Egli, finally scored its first points of the game on the next drive.
The memorable moment of the game for Great Crossing came when they doused Bowling with his first Gatorade bath with one minute remaining in the game, signifying a hopeful turning point for a program that is showing that it has what it takes to be competitive in a tough district.
With Lexington powerhouse Frederick Douglass looming on the horizon for Great Crossing, Bowling said that they're going to prepare as they would for any other opponent.
And for a few moments at least, just enjoy the win.