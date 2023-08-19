It was the cruelest 51-7 football win imaginable.
Scott County mauled Madison Southern for its most lopsided season-opening victory in four years, but the Cardinals sustained a brutal physical and emotional loss when star senior defensive tackle JaSante Harmon suffered an apparently severe lower body injury.
Harmon was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after the scary scene on the final play of the first half in the opening game of the third-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek doubleheader.
Although credited with a sack of the Eagles' Ethan Moore for a 10-yard loss on the play, Harmon crashed to the turf when his leg appeared to collide squarely with the leg of a teammate and bent at an awkward angle.
SC led 34-0 at the time, but the Cardinals understandably struggled to the finish line in the second half. Moore completed a 54-yard bomb to Zack Smith on the initial play from scrimmage in the third quarter before putting Madison Southern on the board with a 5-yard keeper.
Red Owens revived the Cards when the freshman scooped the Eagles' ensuing onside kick and returned it 36 yards to the Madison Southern 18.
Four plays later, Jacob Fryman scored on a 3-yard plunge.
Tayseer Jabbour pushed the lead to 44-7 with a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Kaden Drumheller completed the scoring with a 4-yard bootleg.
Scott County also lost junior all-purpose back Ali Hamdiyah to a significant injury in the second half. But the fate of Harmon, who holds multiple NCAA Division I and II offers, was eerily reminiscent of the season-ending leg trauma experienced by Grayson Miller in week one of his 2014 senior season.
Harmon still led SC with four solo tackles, all but one for lost yardage. Paul Garner picked off a pass and made a team-high six stops.
Junior quarterback Andrew Hickey sandwiched TD passes of 28 and 9 yards to Eli Lilly around Antonio Frye's recovery of a fumble on a kick return.
As a result, SC led 13-0 before Madison Southern's offense even touched the ball. That initial possession ended in Garner's grab, which set up a 6-yard TD rush by Hamdiyah.
Thomas Feickert tacked on a 44-yard scoring ramble, then a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play, 67-drive that took up nearly half the second quarter.
Fryman (15 carries, 99 yards) and Feickert (71 yards on eight rushes) accounted for the bulk of SC's 251 yards on the ground. Hickey completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards.
Madison Southern was held without a first down until its final series of the first half and mustered only 140 total yards.
For more on the Scott County win, including comments from Garner, Hickey and a subdued coach Jim McKee, please see Tuesday's print edition of the News-Graphic.