JaSante Harmon of Scott County gives chase on one of his three tackles for loss during the first half Friday against Madison Southern. Harmon left the game with an apparently serious leg injury on the final play on the second quarter. The Cardinals soldiered on to a convincing 51-7 win.

It was the cruelest 51-7 football win imaginable.

Scott County mauled Madison Southern for its most lopsided season-opening victory in four years, but the Cardinals sustained a brutal physical and emotional loss when star senior defensive tackle JaSante Harmon suffered an apparently severe lower body injury.

