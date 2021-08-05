The road to the Class 5A playoffs — and hopefully a complete football season for everyone in Kentucky — gets underway Friday evening when both Scott County and Great Crossing take the field for exhibition action.
SC, initially scheduled to play its annual Red/White Game, will instead host another perennial state title contender.
After Bowling Green had its initial opponent withdraw due to COVID-18 concerns, the Purples will make more than a three-hour trip to take on the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 to the game, which will be held on the turf field adjacent to Bill Wilson Fieldhouse.
Great Crossing heads south on Interstate-75 to London, where the Warhawks will battle North Laurel and Knox Central in a three-team scrimmage. That event also is set for 7 p.m.
It is the first of two exhibition weekends for SC and GC before they open the season with sepaarate games in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium.
Next Friday, GC will get on the home turf for a final walkthrough against Campbell County, while SC is scheduled to travel to Louisville for its annual prep against Central.
This year’s Battle of the Birds is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.