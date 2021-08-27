After five three-and-outs and a disastrous turnover on downs, Great Crossing faced the first scoreboard deficit of the season Friday night through no fault of its stifling defense.
Rather than run out the clock, lick its wounds and try to solve the mystery of its minus-6 net yards to that point, the Warhawks' offense used every available second to deliver a knockout punch out of nowhere.
Jacob Coulter beat single coverage by a step to grab a 31-yard touchdown strike from Gabe Nichols and restore GC's lead over North Oldham on the final play of the first half.
Defense still carried the water, but the emotional swing was palpable in what escalated to a 22-7 win at Birds Nest Stadium.
“Just putting our team together, not losing hope, fighting hard the whole game,” junior defensive end Oryend Fisher said of the keys to GC's second smothering performance in as many weeks. “We did battle adversity. Offense, we started a little slow, but we picked up at the end. Our defense had to hold then back for the whole time.”
Fisher fueled that fury by getting his hands in six of the Warhawks' 16 tackles for loss, three of them quarterback sacks.
Drake Byrd's interception return for a touchdown with 3:35 remaining slammed the door on North Oldham, which settled for a paltry 60 yards on 46 offensive plays. GC gave up only two yards in last week's 50-2 demolition of Western Hills.
“We talked about that all week, how you have a big win, and you've got to start back over,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “Adversity's going to come, and it did tonight. You don't want it, but I'm proud of our kids for continuing to play. Our defense played lights out."
GC soldiered on with its top two running backs sidelined by knee injuries. Jerrius Patterson already was in street clothes when Mekhi Wilson went down for the night after being held to eight yards on eight carries.
Through it all, the Warhawks nursed a 2-0 lead until late in the second quarter. Byrd alertly downed Kalib Perry's punt at the North Oldham 2-yard line, setting up Tre Combs and Chase Little's shared stick of Benjamin Becerra in the end zone with 4:33 left in the opening period.
“I knew it was close to the end zone, so I didn't want to risk it going in,” Byrd said of his heads-up play on the punt, which was one of a combined 15 on the night.
The short-handed running game persuaded GC to go with Perry at quarterback in the wildcat formation for a series. That plan went awry when the Tennessee commit and all-purpose standout galloped to the medical tent after rolling his ankle on a third-down rush.
Having lost his punter in the exchange and inspired by his stingy defense, Bowling gambled and went for the first down. North Oldham's Tyler Vance sacked Nichols at the GC-26.
“He got a little banged up there, and I just felt like defense was controlling the game a little bit,” Bowling said. “We needed that test. That was on me. I made that call, and that was OK, but we bounced back.”
The Mustangs (0-2) took advantage of the short field and snagged the lead with 1:50 to go on a 10-yard connection from Jace Bullock to Blake Wetzel.
Nichols calmly guided GC 66 yards in seven plays to the go-ahead score. Tyris Cobbins' run moved the chains for the Warhawks' initial first down of the evening.
Peyton Harris caught a crucial strike over the middle. Nichols spiked the ball to stop the clock, then threw incomplete again before taking note of North Oldham's attention to Perry on the right flank and hitting last year's leading receiver Coulter in stride.
“We trust Gabe. He wants to throw it more. We just kept feeling like we needed to establish the run game," Bowling said. “We had an opportunity where we had to throw it, and we connected. Maybe we need to throw it a little more. We've got some great receivers.”
North Oldham recovered a fumbled exchange in GC territory for a third-quarter threat, but Fisher and Will Frazier sandwiched Bullock on third down to force a punt.
Earlier in the game, the 6-foot-6 Fisher – currently wielding six Division I scholarship offers – had a sack, tackle for loss and pass knockdown in a three-play sequence, then nearly swatted the ensuing punt.
“We just came out with defensive intensity, trying to hit them in the mouth the first play as Coach says. Just set the tone so it's known this is our game tonight and no one else's,” Fisher said. “They're a sneaky team. They like to do trick plays, stuff that we prepared for, but stuff you've got to stay on your toes and stay on guard.”
Zackarrey Kelley's 38-yard, over-the-shoulder grab from Nichols set up Cayden Allen's 5-yard TD run with 2:12 to go in the third. Jack Herald's PAT made it a 15-7 margin.
Fisher finished his hat trick of sacks one play before Byrd picked off Bullock in the right flat and went the 40-yard distance.
“In practice, we practiced those outs, and I knew it was coming, so I just read it and picked it off,” Byrd said. “Those quarterbacks are going to be scared. (Our guys are) coming, so they're going to try to get it out.”
A week after rushing for more than 300 yards in the Western Hills win, Great Crossing prevailed despite a quiet 139 yards of total offense.
Allen, Perry, Little, Combs and Frazier combined for 9½ stops behind the line of scrimmage to complement Fisher.
“North Oldham played an outstanding ball game. They were very physical. They came right at us. They weren't afraid of us,” Bowling said. “Our kids needed that. We needed to see that physicality and that adversity. Just proud of our kids to keep on fighting.”