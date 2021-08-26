Win or lose, a huge component of any football coaching staff's job is to persuade a team to forget last week's game and recognize that they're only as good as the next one.
Still, based on the sheer numbers Great Crossing and North Oldham put up a week ago, it's hard to see a scenario in which the Warhawks won't be 2-0 after Friday night's contest at Birds Nest Stadium.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., with the simulcast online at both news-graphic.com (free audio) and NFHS Network (video with monthly subscription).
GC rides the crest of a well-rounded, 50-2 thumping in which the number of points Western Hills scored and the total yards the Warhawks' defense surrendered were an identical number.
And while North Oldham mustered more than two hashmarks' worth of offense, the Mustangs were held beneath triple digits — 93 yards — in a 24-3 loss to Hart County.
“We were attacking where we needed to attack, and our guys understand that,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said.
Great Crossing's smothering defense a week ago featured three forced fumbles, two by Will Frazier. Drake Byrd recovered one for the Warhawks, who also picked up a loose ball on a squib kickoff and got an interception from Kalib Perry.
Twenty different players made at least one tackle, and nine Warhawk stops went for lost yardage.
“Our D-line is very stellar, even our twos that come in,” Bowling said. “Tre (Combs) and Chase Little are tough on the inside. We have (Oryend) Fisher on the ends, and Will Frazier has done a phenomenal job, and then we've got a good linebacker corps all around.”'
North Oldham threw on more than half its offensive plays a week ago, although some of that may have been a product of the growing deficit on the scoreboard.
It also could be traced to a stagnant running game that notched less than a yard per carry. Benjamin Becerra was the Mustangs' most productive back with seven carries for 19 yards.
Jace Bullock (11-for-25, two interceptions) may have tough sledding against the Perry-led GC secondary. Becerra and Liam Hutson were his favorite targets in the opener with four catches apiece.
GC's new starting quarterback, junior Gabe Nichols, must be wary of Hutson, who picked off three passes against Hart County.
Nichols was 4-for-8 for 50 yards a week ago and showed strong command of the Warhawks' offense.
“The big development from him was during the game, understanding that we're not in practice,” Bowling said. “We have to get the call, get it in the huddle and get set. We were really close to delay of game penalties early. He fixed that as the game went on. That's great to see him develop, and just taking care of the ball.”
Warhawk weapons around Nichols are far more plentiful than in seasons past. Jakeece Patterson (101 yards) and Mekhi Wilson (87) each rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Western Hills. Perry, Cayden Allen and Dylan Lay also found their way to the end zone.
GC topped 300 yards on the ground behind its veteran offensive line. Western Hills' only points resulted from a third-quarter safety.
With no fewer than 11 scheduled games in the state already scratched this week due to COVID-19 protocols, GC is grateful for another chance to play in front of the home crowd, one that topped 3,100 at last week's Battle of Elkhorn Creek,
“It was just electric feeling that,” Bowling said. “It was sweet. I just hope it can continue.”
