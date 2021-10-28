Week 11 of Kentucky's high school football season is another of those double-edged swords that programs handle in philosophically different ways.
District games are done, with seeding trees already planted for the first two rounds of the playoffs. So there's surely a temptation for teams not to show anything else in their hand and not take any risks to get anybody hurt. Then again, everyone wants to win and carry momentum, for whatever it's worth, into November.
Great Crossing and Scott County are on a collision course to meet next Friday in the postseason's opening round, but neither backed off when planning that tune-up game months in advance. GC (7-2) will host Collins (7-2) in a a battle of teams on the fringe of the Class 5A top 10, while SC (5-4) renews a 13 years dormant rivalry at Lexington Catholic (7-2).
Both games kick off at 7:30 Friday. GC-Collins will air on news-graphic.com (audio) and NFHS Network (video), while SC-Catholic is available via PrepSpin.
GC and Collins each rebounded from a one-sided loss to one of the 5A favorites — Frederick Douglass and Woodford County, respectively — with victories last week. Great Crossing gobbled up Grant County, 49-14, while Collins held off West Jessamine, 35-34.
Quarterback Kenyon Goodin (2,176 passing yards, 27 touchdowns) leads the explosive Titans. Goodin also has rushed for 721 yards, well over half Collins' team total.
Mark Hutzel is Goodin's favorite receiver with 55 receptions for 813 yards and 11 TD, but three other Titan targets have more than 20 catches.
GC has cashed in a turnover for a touchdown in three consecutive games, with Peyton Harris' pick-six piggybacking Cayden Allen's back-to-back, prior heroics.
Will Frazier and Oryend Fisher both have reached double-digit sacks for Great Crossing, which flaunts the fourth-ranked scoring defense in 5A, allowing 11.3 points per game.
SC continues to hang with the state's heavyweights, a trend that has the Cardinals ranked No. 21 in the state according to the Massey ratings. The Cards have taken their defeats from No. 3 Douglass, No. 12 Ballard, No. 16 Franklin County and No. 18 Bryan Station.
Now they travel No. 17 Lexington Catholic, which is coming off a 50-0 throttling of Anderson County. The Knights' only two losses are to a pair of state title contenders, 2A Lexington Christian and 4A Boyle County. They’ve beaten northern powers Ryle and Covington Catholic.
SC and Catholic haven't met since battling every season from 2003-08. Catholic won the last five of those six battles , but four of them were decided by a touchdown or less.
Scott County and Great Crossing are slated for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, Nov. 5. The winner can expect a trip to Douglass a week later.
Saturday shapes up as a busy day at the sub-varsity level.
Two county teams will battle for middle school regional championships in Nicholasville on Saturday.
Georgetown Middle School sixth grade takes on McCracken County at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at East Jessamine High School. GMS took down Lexington Catholic, 36-0, last week.
Over at West Jessamine High School, Scott County Middle School eighth graders battle Union at 5 p.m. The Cards outlasted Woodford County, 22-18, in the semifinals, while Union ousted Royal Spring, 44-12.
At Birds' Nest Stadium, Scott County and Great Crossing will meet in the second annual “Freshman Super Bowl” at noon, broadcast at news-graphic.com and on NFHS Network. SC (8-0) will attempt to cap an undefeated season.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.