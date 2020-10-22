My, how the atmosphere has changed for Great Crossing football in the year between its first two meetings with Grant County.
Fifty-two weeks ago, GC was an expansion team finally getting the chance to pick on a program at its own level, itching to prove that it could compete for its first victory.
Win, the Warhawks did, 28-20, on a touchdown and two-point conversion by Kalib Perry, followed by a red zone defensive stand in the closing seconds.
Fast forward to the present, where it's a vastly different world for the ever-growing Warhawks. They're riding the first winning streak in school history, striving to reach the .500 mark and seeking to wrap up the No. 3 seed in next month's district playoffs when they host the Braves at 7:30 Friday.
Both teams arrive at Birds' Nest Stadium with a 2-3 record and one district triumph under their belts.
But the margin of Great Crossing's victories over Montgomery County, 44-8, and Western Hills, 42-7, makes the Warhawks a favorite to check one more box in the development of their program: Win at home.
As of now, Great Crossing-Grant County is likely to be the county's only varsity contest this week.
Scott County (6-0) was scheduled to travel to Louisville for a showdown with Class 6A Ballard (2-2) on Friday night. It was a ballyhooed rematch of an overtime thriller won by the Cards last fall.
With Jefferson County back in the COVID-19 “red zone” for almost a full week as determined average daily cases — Wednesday's data was 30.9 per 100,000 population — the game is in jeopardy. Unless that number drops below 25 when the new map is released after 4 p.m. Thursday, the contest will be canceled.
SC coach Jim McKee, who already replaced one date on short notice with George Rogers Clark in Week 3, has indicated that he does not expect to find any takers this time around. That would give the Cards a bonus bye week headed into next Friday's scheduled showdown with Frederick Douglass for the regular-season title.
When asked about the potential of finding an alternate game, McKee was equal parts optimistic and defiant, writing in a text message to the News-Graphic that he wouldn’t give up “until about 9 a.m. Friday.”
The loser of next week’s Scott County-Frederick Douglass game will host the Great Crossing-Grant County winner in the district semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13.
Great Crossing's defense has stepped to the forefront in recent weeks, scoring five of the team's 15 touchdowns over the past three games. Pilot Lukacsko started the party with a fumble return for a score in a loss to Shelby County. Cayden Allen, Oryend Fisher, Peyton Harris and Caleb Shively all have followed suit by cashing takeaways into immediate points.
Those heroics have come at a convenient time for the Warhawks' offense, which has been without injured leading rusher Kaspen Colbert for a month.
Jerrius Patterson and Tyris Cobbins have filled in admirably there, but it's been the work of quarterback Jake Broughton and all-purpose star Kalib Perry that have kept the triple option clicking. Broughton leads GC with four rushing touchdowns, while between rushing and receiving, Perry is averaging 19 yards per touch.
Perry, Jacob Coulter and Casey Fain each have a pair of TD catches from Broughton. Coulter leads the Warhawks with a dozen catches.
Grant County benefited from a bye week after losing to Douglass and SC by a combined score of 126-14.
The Braves are a team with unique offensive tendencies, to stay the least. Logan Sutherland (154 rushes, 743 yards, seven TD) has been busy as any running back in the state. Grant County loves to lull opponents to sleep by feeding Sutherland six or seven straight carries, then having Conner Knipp (835 yards, 5 TD, 6 interceptions) throw deep. Carson Bick, Nikolas Dionne and Chandler Haney all are home run threats when he does.
Two other wrinkles to watch: Grant County doesn't punt, even when backed deep in its own end of the field, and most every kickoff is onside. Short fields have helped Great Crossing make hay the past two weeks, and the Warhawks' defense and special teams should be give ample opportunity to earn more of them.
