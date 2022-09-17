Tuck it away

Great Crossing running back Clayton Shaddix protects the ball at the end of a first-half run in Friday's 34-7 win over Bourbon County.

 Brett Smith

Whenever there was heavy contact around the goal line Friday night at Birds Nest Stadium, junior running back and linebacker Zach Morris probably was in the middle of it.

Morris twice cashed in with touchdown runs after Great Crossing's bevy of ball carriers repeatedly slashed through cavernous real estate at the point of attack.

