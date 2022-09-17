Whenever there was heavy contact around the goal line Friday night at Birds Nest Stadium, junior running back and linebacker Zach Morris probably was in the middle of it.
Morris twice cashed in with touchdown runs after Great Crossing's bevy of ball carriers repeatedly slashed through cavernous real estate at the point of attack.
“I love it,” Morris said after GC extended its season-opening winning streak to five with a 34-7 breeze past Bourbon County. “Give it up to our offensive line. They create the holes for me to run through.
He also was the central figure in a goal-line stand, stuffing Bourbon County after a low snap on fourth-and-goal soured a six-minute drive to start the second half.
“I called timeout there. I wanted to stop 'em, keep 'em out,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “Morris played an outstanding game. He's been playing great on defense all year long. I think he's leading us in tackles right now.“
And what looked like Morris' exclamation-point fumble recovery in the closing seconds was overturned when the officials ruled that Colonels' quarterback Clay Estes crossed the plane of the goal line first, dousing the Warhawks' quest for their second shutout of the season.
Between his seven tackles and five carries, Morris dominated the line of scrimmage without being driven past the point of exhaustion thanks to the Warhawks' ever-growing depth on both sides of the ball.
“We're three-deep,” Morris said. “We have three different rotations for our running backs and two for our linebackers, so that gives us a break if we need to catch our breath or something. I can trust them to play hard. I know they're gonna come in and do what they're supposed to do.”
GC (5-0) scored on every offensive possession except its last, including drives of 12 plays and 66 yards to start the game and 17 plays, 97 yards to christen the second half after its stop inside the 5-yard line.
The speed of Isaiah Johnson (seven carries, 63 yards), power of Cayden Allen (eight carries, 62 yards) and blend of both from Jakeece Patterson (12 carries, 53 yards), with Morris and Dylan Lay sprinkled in for good measure, kept Bourbon County (1-4) continuously on its heels.
“We have plans,” Bowling said. “We know what our backs can do, and we use them in situations. Each one of them complements each other. They do a great job."
The same was true defensively, where star senior defensive end Oryend Fisher inflated his season sack total to 10 but saw no shortage of help from Morris, Clay Spradlin, Joshua Strayer, Pilot Lukacsko and Tyris Cobbins, only to name a few.
“Our linebacker corps is pretty deep. We're starting to use some younger guys in spots, too, so it's been good,” Bowling said. “We keep the same front, but we're able to change some guys, which makes it more difficult. We can put some speed in there. We can put some bigger dudes to give us different looks, and everything seems to be working so far.”
Allen ripped through the heart of the Colonels' defense for a pair of double-digit gains on GC's opening drive. The key play was a fourth-down throw from Gabe Nichols to newly crowned homecoming king Drake Byrd, who alertly ran his route to the marker at the Bourbon 26.
Johnson (14 yards) and Clayton Shaddix (five) added crucial pick-ups on the ground ahead of Morris' 3-yard score. Jack Herald booted the first of four consecutive extra points for a 7-0 lead.
“Badger (Shaddix), he learned three different positions this week to play, and he's doing good at all of 'em,” Morris said. “We're always looking for improvements.”
Shaddix struck again on GC's ensuing defensive series. Bourbon elected not to punt on fourth-and-short deep in its own territory, and he teamed with Strayer and Spradlin to bring down Estes in the backfield.
Lurking behind seniors Kevin O'Doherty, Chucky Wilson and Zac Coogle up front, fullback Lay's runs of 12 and 10 yards on the short field set up a 2-yard keeper by Nichols to make it 14-0 with 2:51 to go in the opening quarter.
"We were able to take care of the game on the ground. We were able to throw effectively when we wanted to or needed to,” Bowling said. “Our cycle of backs stayed fresh, ran hard, got north, took care of the football. We shared the wealth even a little bit more so this week. Halfway through the season it was good to see some guys in different situations.”
Nichols (9-for-13, 95 yards) ignited the next drive with a 36-yard strike to DJ Blunt down the home sideline. That led to Morris' 11-yard rip through the middle on fourth-and-goal with 6:32 left in the half.
Byrd (five receptions, 41 yards) and Lay also caught throws from Nichols on the march. After the graduation of Kalib Perry and an injury to Zackarrey Kelley, GC's passing attack has transitioned into one heavy with slants and screens.
“We've got to be able to throw the ball efficiently. When we need to complete one, we've got to be able to complete it," Bowling said. “It's a different offensive style than last year, and I think it's been a little adjustment for the quarterback and our offense in general. But we're starting to settle in, We've got our identity, and I think our kids understand that.”
Stops by Fisher and Cobbins anchored another three-and-out. Patterson and Johnson sandwiched runs of 11 and 17 yards around a connection of 16 from Nichols to Byrd, setting up a 6-yard slash into the end zone by Patterson just before the half.
Lukacsko and Malakhi Young shared the takedown of DeMarius McKee Ross with Morris to stymie Bourbon's time-consuming journey at the start of the third quarter.
Morris converted a pair of third downs to help GC go the distance and score again early in the fourth. Allen also went 16 yards on fourth-and-2 and finished the tour de force with a 1-yard dive.
Bourbon County's average game score had been a 44-35 loss, including a 70-point explosion in its only win over Harrison County. Great Crossing reduced its norm of points allowed from 10 to 9.4.
A quick and clean game was marred by a series of offsetting personal fouls in the fourth quarter. Given that turn of events and the concern for not getting any players ejected ahead of GC's next game against Scott County on Sept. 30, Bowling elected to have his team forgo the traditional post-game handshake line.
“We were just worried there about something else," Bowling said. “I've been a part of it (as a player at South Laurel). We were at Perry County, and it wasn't even as chippy as this. You're clapping hands, clapping hands, and the next thing you know, pop. I've been a part of it, and I just wanted to protect our kids.”
GC will enter the rivalry game with an unblemished record and coming off a bye week for the second consecutive year. SC eked out one-score victories in both the regular season and playoffs last fall.
“Someone planned that pretty good,” Bowling said. “We want to make sure our guys get freshened up. Sometimes coaches don't like to take that week off before a big game, but it seemed to help us last year and gives us time to get ready."
“Scott County coming in, got to defend the home turf,” Morris added.