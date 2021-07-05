In an era that is often characterized by the public’s increased need for both instant gratification and to air out opinions, high school federations across the country have a harder time than ever to recruit, develop and maintain sports officials.
Through it all, a Georgetown institution continues to serve his region and state as one of the best.
The KHSAA recently recognized Burney Jenkins, a longtime coach and teacher at both Georgetown and Royal Spring middle schools and a renowned referee for all seasons, as its 2020 football official of the year.
Jenkins was one of three finalists in consideration for the award along with Tackett Wilson of Corbin and Scott Moore of Union.
Officials of the year were honored in three other fall sports, as well.
Jim Nunley of Pineville was the choice in volleyball, edging out Mark Brown of Russell.
Michael Samaan of Nicholasville won the soccer award. Alec Melchor of Elizabethtown also was a finalist.
And Louisville’s Jamie Gatewood earned the nod as field hockey’s top official. Jim Kramer of Crestwood was runner-up.
It is not the first time Jenkins has received a career-affirming honor from the KHSAA.
In 2013, he was inducted into the organization’s Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. He was part of a class that included Olympic track star Tyson Gay and women’s basketball great Jamie Walz.
The KHSAA honors its best officials in 10 different sports each year. Finalists are chosen by virtue of both their performance on the field or court as well as contributions to their local association and efforts to help seek out and mentor new officials.
Direction from local assigning secretaries, other veteran officials, coaches and staff also helps to determine finalists and evential winners.
Finalists receive a commemorative watch and a cerificate of merit from the Officials Division Trust Fund. Jenkins and other winners earn an additional award.
Jenkins is one of only three varsity football coaches in the history of Georgetown Middle School.
He was on the sideline from 1976 thru 2003, coaching the Buffaloes to more than 150 wins, including 11 Bluegrass Conference Championships. Jenkins is the conference’s all-time leader in wins as well as titles.
In 2018, coach Steve Burke, who took over from Jenkins in 2004 and led the GMS program until retiring last fall, presented Jenkins with a trophy emblematic of his induction into the Buffaloes’ Hall of Fame.
Jenkins, 67, has officiated area sports for more than 40 years. He also has served as an assigning secretary.
At the time of his KHSAA hall of fame induction in 2013, Jenkins had worked four state football championship games, five state basketball finals and five state title contests in baseball.
He has officiated with distinction at the college and professional levels.
A middle school science teacher, Jenkins was has served as Dean of Students at GMS.
Like state organizations all over the country, the KHSAA has experienced a sharp decline in the number of qualified officials, with some aging out of the scene and others choosing to walk away while fewer young candidates step forward to replace them.
Those interested in becoming an official are asked to visit https://khsaa.org/officials/officiating-information.
