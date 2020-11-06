In the revolving door of last-second opponents for Great Crossing football, George Rogers Clark turned out to be more of a brick wall.
Two touchdowns and a safety put the Warhawks in a deep first-quarter hole, and five promising drives fizzled at the Cardinals’ end of Birds’ Nest Stadium in a 22-0 loss Friday night.
The Warhawks cut a deal to play on 48 or fewer hours’ notice for the third time this season. GC defeated Western Hills but lost to Shelby County and GRC.
“They're a good team. Very physical, very big. It was a good challenge for us,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “I think I've had enough 24-hour preparation. We look at film and it's, 'Wait, we were supposed to play them?' But everybody's dealing with that. I'm proud of our kids. They battled. We didn't back down from them.”
It was the end of a three-game winning streak for the Warhawks, whose next assignment is to try and shock the world at Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A district semifinals next week.
“We were hoping to come out with a better result than what we did,” said GC junior Kalib Perry, who again led the Warhawks in tackles while splitting time between wide receiver, running back and quarterback.
“Everything can't go your way all the time. There's always a realization sometimes. That's where you learn to stay humble and that you've got to keep working. Some people, it might go to their heads when they win so many games. It was a good realization that we need to come back and keep working hard.”
Both teams finished the regular season at 3-4, with the Cards on a run of three consecutive victories headed into their 6A playoffs.
GRC's Azariah Israel, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior running back who has committed to the University of Louisville as a preferred walk-on, finished with 26 carries for 199 yards, out-gaining the Warhawks by himself.
He scored on early runs of 10 and 18 yards and reached the secondary repeatedly throughout the evening.
“That kid is quick. There's a reason he's a D1 athlete. He was a handful,” Bowling said. “They started out quick. Our defense made the adjustments they needed to. I'm fully satisfied with how our defense played. Props to them. Our defensive guys were flying around. They're getting it right now.”
Tucked between those two scores was a punt by Dylan Gibson that pinned Great Crossing at its 2-yard line. It was one of three Warhawk possessions on the night that started inside the 5.
A holding penalty in the end zone not only wiped out a big gainer through the air from Jake Broughton to Peyton Harris; it was a safety for GRC.
The call seemed to catch both teams by surprise and led to a lengthy and demonstrative discussion, but Bowling was diplomatic after the dust settled.
“That's what I told our guys. He has his eyes back there. That's his job. People trust me to do my job. I trust him to do his,” the coach said. “That's just how it was. That was a momentum shifter I think for us. We continued to battle. We just couldn't find it tonight.”
Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd's long return of the ensuing free kick was extended by a personal foul for a yank of the face mask, immediately planting the Cardinals in the red zone.
Israel scored his second TD untouched on the next play, and the Warhawks were in an uphill climb for the duration.
“We definitely knew they were a good team with really good players,” Perry said. “You can't come out and let them score (right off). They can take advantage of that.”
Jeremiah Johnson’s 18-yard touchdown catch from Jordan Manley with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter represented the only additional points scored in the game.
Manley wound up 12-for-20 for 104 yards. Johnson and Dawson Gay, the latter his favorite target on the season, each caught four.
An interception by Mundy-Lloyd inside the 10-yard line stopped a promising Warhawk drive early in the second quarter.
Great Crossing missed a 47-yard field goal try, short and to the left, by Austin Welch on its final possession of the half.
GRC then drove into field goal range but also saw its 30-yard attempt by Shelby Vaughn fall shy of the crossbar at the horn.
“We got down the field. We've just got to finish,” Perry said. “We've got to keep working. That's all it is.”
Broughton (8-for-14, 78 yards) ignited the second half with a 26-yard strike to Casey Fain into Cardinal territory. That march ended on downs at the GRC 16.
Warhawks’ sophomore DaQuis Brown ended the third quarter with a leaping interception of Manley, one that secured Brickhouse Properties defensive player of the game honors. Earlier in the period, Brown knocked down a would-be touchdown pass in the end zone.
Another GC drive stalled after Brown's takeaway, however, and Israel’s chunks of yardage continued to move the chains and drain the clock.
“GRC's defensive coordinator did a great job of changing things up, gave us multiple looks and shifted their defensive line,” Bowling said. “They just kept us unbalanced. Hats off to them, and good luck to them the rest of their season as well.”
A tackle for loss by Harris and sack by Cayden Allen on consecutive plays helped stem the tide.
Another perfectly angled punt by Gibson pinned GC inside its 5 and led to a lost fumble in that same dangerous area.
Perry returned the favor two plays later after Allen stripped the ball to prevent another Cardinals’ score.
The highly recruited junior also played the entire fourth quarter under center – where he started all of last season – after several hard hits ended Broughton's night.
“Obviously we have a game next week, so there's no reason to force it,” Bowling said. “We trust Kalib back there.”
A pass interference penalty preceded two long gains by Perry, who had 79 of GC's 157 total yards on the night, directing the Warhawks from their own 1 to the Cards’ 35.
Blake Freeman sacked Perry at midfield to seal the shutout, but the late flurry earned the all-purpose dynamo Galvin’s on Main offensive player of the game honors.
Perry was quick to praise a GC staff that prepared for five different teams in the past 14 days, all to play only one game after last week's date fell through.
“It's crazy, but that's how it is right now,” he said. “Our coaches, once they found out we were playing GRC, they stayed here last night until I don't know what time.”
GC was shut out four times last season but entered Friday’s game averaging 32 points per night.
It was GRC’s first goose egg since a win over Bourbon County in October 2018.
Life won't get easier next week against one of 5A's state title favorites. This year's regular-season match-up was canceled due to COVID, but 2019's two meetings (including playoffs) ended in matching 50-0 scores.
“That's great. Second-year program, we're back in the playoffs,” Bowling said. “We've made great progress. Now we get a chance to play Frederick Douglass. We're going to prepare. We're going to go to battle.”