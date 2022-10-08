MOUNT STERLING – Banged up emotionally and physically after a humbling first loss of the season, Great Crossing kept it simple and didn't worry much about style points Friday night at Montgomery County.
“We've been trying to put that last game behind us and go back to our normal football,” GC senior running back Jakeece Patterson said. “We wanted to come out here and go to a whole different level. That was our plan.”
It was easier said than done while missing its starting quarterback, a key offensive lineman and the punter, but the Warhawks got back to the complementary football that characterized their five-game winning streak to start the season and hammered out a 24-6 triumph over the Indians.
Zach Morris rushed for two first-half touchdowns from a yard out, and Isaiah Johnson turned on the afterburners to slam the door with a 63-yard ramble in the fourth quarter.
Great Crossing (6-1 overall, 1-1 district) out-gained Montgomery County (2-5, 1-1) by a margin of more than two-to-one. And aside from a 70-yard TD throw from Alex Hatton to a wide-open Devin Taul against a coverage breakdown to dissolve the shutout with 6:12 remaining, the Warhawks played nearly spotless defense.
All of it was a far cry from the 43-0 punch in the gut Scott County landed seven evenings earlier.
“Just kind of grimy. Proud of our kids,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “We had a good week of practice during fall break. We had a bad taste in our mouth, and we were just ready to play all week.”
Patterson picked up 111 yards on 19 carries to lead Great Crossing, which set the agenda with a score after a special teams takeaway at the end of Montgomery County's opening series.
The Indians initially lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 48 before calling timeout, then retreated into punt formation. That snap sailed over Hatton's head.
He hustled back to get a tenuous grip on it, but Laurence Stroh jarred it loose again, and Jesse Shaddix fell on it for the Warhawks.
Morris converted fourth-and-1 on GC's ensuing series to set up Cayden Allen's 15-yard ramble. He was pushed out of bounds just shy of the pylon, but Morris completed the work with 7:05 remaining. An errant snap on the PAT left the score at 6-0.
“Offensively we just had to take what we have and run the rock,” Bowling said. “We started kind of slow, hurt ourselves again with penalties in the first half.”
A dropped pass sabotaged another Great Crossing drive, and it was still a one-score game when the Warhawks took over after the Indians left a long field goal try short with four minutes remaining in the half.
Consecutive completed throws to Drake Byrd from sophomore Caden Bays – making his second start after his first full week of practice repetitions due to senior Gabe Nichols' illness – ignited GC's 80-yard march to a 14-0 halftime lead.
“We just connected on a lot of short passes,” Byrd said. “He's a young quarterback trying to see the field, and he did pretty good on that.”
Clayton Shaddix bolstered the Warhawks' deep backfield with 38 all-purpose yards on that series. Bays found Shaddix for a dozen on third-and-10 from the MoCo 19 to keep it alive for Morris' plunge with 41 seconds remaining.
“We settled down and threw the ball a little bit at the end of the first half,” Bowling said, “Good to see Bays step up and make some throws tonight. Receivers played hard for him. I was really proud of the way our receivers blocked tonight. They just kind of buckled down and went at it.”
On the flip side, a pass-happy Montgomery County offense that entered the game with more than 1,200 yards through the air enjoyed little success against Oryend Fisher and the Great Crossing pass rush.
The deep strike from Hatton to Taul cost GC its second road shutout, but Malakhi Young closed the book with his third interception of the season in the closing seconds.
“We had good coverage all night except for that busted coverage, but we did fine, and we stopped the run,” said Byrd, also a starter in the secondary. “We just wanted to bounce back this week and be prepared for this game right here.”
Byrd also won an audition this week to fill in as Great Crossing's punter, and the added dimension of his athleticism persuaded the Warhawks to fake a punt and revive the offense after a scoreless third quarter.
He scampered 19 yards down the visiting sideline before getting dragged down at the Indians' 29.
“Our punter (Jesse Fair) has been sick all week, so we had me and (two others) try out for punting,” Byrd said. “I did pretty good, and then we just said, 'Let's try to fake it out,' and we did.”
Patterson's third-down sweep later moved the chains to the MoCo 12, putting Jack Herald in position for a 31-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead with 8:34 to play.
The senior's churning style between the tackles also provided the bulk of GC's offense in last week's loss.
“Plays were kind of set up for me to keep going. I know (high school career) is coming to an end, so anything I can get, I'm trying to take it,” Patterson said. “We've got a lot of new stuff we're trying to adjust to with some of our players being out. We kind of expected it would be a little different type of game, because we don't have everybody we usually do.”
Johnson took advantage of his second carry of the night and some solid blocking on the edge from the Warhawks' receiving corps to go the distance.
GC also was working without senior guard Chucky Wilson, lost to a knee injury in last week's game. Wyatt Seekford and Preston Adams filled in admirably and helped the Warhawks churn out 313 of their 371 total yards on the ground.
“I kind of look at them as redshirt sophomores,” Bowling said. “They've done a great job in the weight room off-season and in-season. They're ready. Their number's called right now. They're gonna compete and battle.”
It was a vital win for confidence's sake with a daunting home assignment against talent-laden Frederick Douglass next Friday.
“We can't wait,” Patterson said. “It's bigger competition. Just go out there and compete. That's all we want to do.”
“Losing last week was one of those deals that just hurts,” Bowling added. “We were very confident going in. It is what it is. You've got to move forward. We're on to the next game. We've got Douglass next week. We know that's gonna be a tough test, but we've got to buckle up and settle in and give it our best shot.”