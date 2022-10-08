Toein' the line

Great Crossing running back Clayton Shaddix attempts to shed an ankle tackle from Montgomery County's Corey Barber and lunge toward the goal line Friday night. Shaddix landed a yard shy, but Zach Morris rushed for his second touchdown of the game on the next play to extend GC's lead in a 24-6 road victory.

 Kal Oakes

MOUNT STERLING – Banged up emotionally and physically after a humbling first loss of the season, Great Crossing kept it simple and didn't worry much about style points Friday night at Montgomery County.

“We've been trying to put that last game behind us and go back to our normal football,” GC senior running back Jakeece Patterson said. “We wanted to come out here and go to a whole different level. That was our plan.”

