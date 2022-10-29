Many happy returns

Senior quarterback Gabe Nichols is back at full strength for Great Crossing, as evidenced by his touchdown run and scoring toss Friday night in the second quarter of a 49-7 win at Collins.

Nobody could be totally thunderstruck that Great Crossing won Friday night's regular-season football finale against Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville.

The Warhawks won a close one over the Titans last season, after all, and are undefeated in true road games this season.

