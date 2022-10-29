Nobody could be totally thunderstruck that Great Crossing won Friday night's regular-season football finale against Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville.
The Warhawks won a close one over the Titans last season, after all, and are undefeated in true road games this season.
A 49-7 rout, though, at the expense of a team that hadn't scored fewer than 27 points in a game all season and flaunted one of the state's most celebrated two-way players?
Yeah, a little surprising.
“I think there were a lot of people that thought it was gonna be a lot closer,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “I honestly thought it would be closer too.”
Great Crossing (8-2) answered a touchdown by Collins (6-4) on its second drive of the evening with seven unanswered scores, including four to put it out of reach by halftime.
After do-it-all quarterback Kenyon Goodin guided the Titans on an eight-play, 60-yard march, capped by a 13-yard touchdown strike to Darius Evans, GC held Collins to 33 total yards for the duration.
Collins' final tally of 99 is remarkably the fourth time the Warhawks have held an opponent to double-digit yardage this season, and the Titans, previously averaging north of 350 per game, were easily the best team of the bunch.
Oryend Fisher added a resounding sack of Goodin to sew up the Class 5A regular-season title in that category with 13½. Joshua Strayer (team-high nine tackles) and Zach Morris each added another. Clayton Shaddix had an interception.
“The quarterback was definitely a worry,” Bowling said. “He got loose a little bit early. Fisher clobbered him. Fisher and Strayer both did a really good job on the edges and were able to contain him and get to him.”
In its final tuneup for next week's first-round playoff road trip to perennial power Covington Catholic, GC complemented that lockdown with an equally hard-hitting ground game.
The Warhawks piled up 322 yards on 38 carries, led by Jakeece Patterson with 22 rushes for 138 yards.
Isaiah Johnson (five carries, 69 yards) and Mike Pettigrew (six carries, 67 yards) each scored twice. Jacob Johnson raced 31 yards to the end zone on his only carry of the night.
“We had a little bit of adjustment over the last couple weeks and kind of going into the week starting to prepare for Cov Cath,” Bowling said. “Based on what Collins wanted to give us, we really liked it for this week too. It was good work. Our running backs put up some good numbers.”
Kept apart for most of the year by injury and illness, the senior tandem of quarterback Gabe Nichols and wideout Zackarrey Kelley also pronounced themselves playoff-ready by connecting for their second touchdown in as many weeks.
Kelley's 34-yard grab with 33 seconds remaining on the first half stretched the Warhawks' lead to 28-7. Nichols was 3-for-5 through the air for 57 yards and also had a 13-yard touchdown run.
“Gabe played the whole first half and a couple drives to start the third quarter. We threw it a little bit. He threw a touchdown to Kelley to end the half. It was a great ball,” Bowling said. “We all know Kelley. He wants the ball in his hands, and we were able to do that. Some short game here and there, and obviously we catch 'em off guard with the deep ball. Big combo there.”
Caden Bays and Javontae Dean also connected for a 41-yard strike in the second half for Great Crossing, which finished with 428 yards of total offense.
“My philosophy is why not throw the ball five yards? It's the same as a run even if he gets tackled right there,” Bowling said. “It's just pitch and catch it to him and then let's throw it deep. It's great to have (Nichiols and Kelley) back obviously.”
Isaiah Johnson's 30-yard scamper and Jack Herald's kick tied the game at 7 with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter.
A sack on Collins' ensuing three-and-out forced the Titans to punt from their own end zone and set the stage for Nichols' go-ahead keeper at the 10:19 mark of the second quarter.
“We've got some younger guys that have stepped up the last couple weeks and did a great job in coverage and held on long enough so we could get to (Goodin),” Bowling said.
The repeated hits ultimately forced Goodin (13 carries, 25 yards; 5-for-10, 62 yards passing) from the game. His replacement, Caleb Bailey, didn't complete a pass in six tries.
“He got pretty shook up. I think Fisher laid a hit on him again,” Bowling said. “They pulled him out. He came back in for another play or two. He got hit again on a quarterback draw and went to the training room. I think it was 21-7 at that point.”
Johnson's second score covered four yards to cap an eight-play, 70-yard parade ahead of Nichols' TD throw to Kelley.
Great Crossing stopped consecutive Collins drives on downs to round out a dominant quarter in all phases for the Warhawks.
Pettigrew's 34-yard jaunt provided the only points of the third period. Jacob Johnson went the distance on the opening play of the fourth before Pettigrew tacked on a 1-yard plunge.
And with that, the Warhawks' first senior class improved the school's all-time record to 20-20, perhaps unthinkable when the group started out 1-10 as freshmen.
“It's all about these kids. This senior group, they've been through it from day one, and it's great to see them go through the ups and downs and continue to battle and pick their teammates up,” Bowling said. “They just keep on pushing and being positive with these young guys that are having to step up late in the season. To buy into this whole process that we've been through and the adversity, it's a joy to watch them and celebrate with them.”
Frederick Douglass and Scott County are the only teams to beat Great Crossing since the 2020 season.
“To go 8-2 two years in a row, I don't care who you play. These kids had to buckle up every single day and go to work, and they've done that,” Bowling said. “At the end of the day you want to put yourself in the best position no matter what. Now everybody's 0-0 after tonight, and it's a new ballgame.”
A storied program from the north awaits next week. If GC is able to knock off Covington Catholic, it would almost assuredly earn a trip to Douglass for the second round.
“They're a good football team, no doubt about that,” Bowling said of the Colonels. “Their defensive front is a little bit different (than Collins). It's similar to Douglass, so we've prepared against that style of defense. We may have a couple change-ups going in to cause some issues. It's hard to tell a lot without fully breaking them down on film, but I like our opportunity for sure.”