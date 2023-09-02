LEXINGTON - In the first two years of what is now a Class 6A county line football series, Great Crossing was clearly the superior team but allowed Henry Clay to hang around until the finish.
There was no such generosity Friday night. After a first half in which missed opportunities threatened to haunt the Warhawks, they dropped the hammer in a 41-0 bashing of the Blue Devils.
And it wasn't even that close.
Great Crossing (1-2) served up the third shutout in program history, all achieved in the past 13 games.
Elijah “Boom” Fryman and Jacob Romero picked off fourth-quarter passes to protect the doughnut on the scoreboard. Zach Morris also recovered a fumble while Clayton Shaddix and Daniel Corn delivered multiple tackles for loss to handcuff Henry Clay (0-3).
Whether given a long or short field, the Warhawks' offense consistently controlled the line of scrimmage.
Senior speedster Isaiah Johnson led the attack with three touchdowns, including an electrifying 80-yard getaway to put Great Crossing on the board. Johnson also scored from 15 and 3 yards out and rushed for a two-point conversion.
Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark backed up Johnson's ramble with a 6-yard TD pass to a wide-open Javontae Dean for a 13-0 halftime lead.
After a three-and-out by the GC defense to start the third quarter, the Warhawks' initial drive appeared to stall near midfield.
Instead, Clark lined up in punt formation but befuddled the Blue Devils with a 27-yard strike to Jacob Johnson.
Clark concluded that new-life series with a 16-yard bootleg to the right front pylon to make it 19-0 with 7:32 to play in the period.
Ten penalties at that point in the game were the only bad news for the Warhawks. While that trend held true for the duration, it didn't prevent them from piling up the points.
Johnson bounced right for his second score of the evening and added the PAT at the 2:14 mark of the third.
Logan Clayton soon scored what appeared to be a defensive touchdown for the Warhawks, but it was overruled when the officials determined that the ball had been kicked backwards after Henry Clay's botched snap.
No matter, as a sack by Corn and a long (though penalty-shortened) punt return by Jacob Johnson again put GC in a prime spot.
Johnson pushed through the pile for his three-yard score on fourth-and-2 with 9:13 remaining in the contest. Jack Herald's extra point fattened the lead to 34-0.
More yellow laundry initially negated Fryman's interception, but the senior stepped in front of another pass two plays later to dash the Devils once again.
Trey Campbell's second and third effort produced a 10-yard TD run and triggered the running clock with 6:50 to go.
The convincing win was a far cry from prior margins of 19-13 and 34-20 over Henry Clay. It also validated Great Crossing after it performed well in spurts while tasting defeat against state title contenders 4A Franklin County and 5A Scott County.
GC threatened out of the gate after Isaiah Johnson returned the opening kickoff 42 yards to the Warhawks' 48.
Clark hit Mason Euler for 25 yards on third-and-12 to prolong the march. Another throw found Dean just outside the end zone, and a fourth-down offering narrowly missed Taron Lewis to flip it back to the Blue Devils.
The Warhawks forced the first of many Devil punts on the evening, leading to Johnson's escape from a horse collar tackle and deploying of the afterburners at the 3:19 mark.
Better known as the other half of GC's one-two backfield punch, Mike Pettigrew's 65-yard punt buried Henry Clay inside the 5 early in the third quarter and allowed the Warhawks' defense to pin back its ears for the remainder of the half.
GC returns to the meat of its schedule at Lexington Catholic (1-2) next Friday.
For more on the game, including quotes from Johnson, Morris and GC coach Ricky Bowling, please see Tuesday's print edition of the News-Graphic.