Dynamic duo

Great Crossing quarterback Jeremiah Clark (5) and running back Isaiah Johnson (6) were responsible for a total of five touchdowns in Friday's 41-0 road rout of Henry Clay.

 Ryan Minion

LEXINGTON - In the first two years of what is now a Class 6A county line football series, Great Crossing was clearly the superior team but allowed Henry Clay to hang around until the finish.

There was no such generosity Friday night. After a first half in which missed opportunities threatened to haunt the Warhawks, they dropped the hammer in a 41-0 bashing of the Blue Devils.

