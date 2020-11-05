For the second time this football season, George Rogers Clark will march into Birds' Nest Stadium in a marriage of geographical and COVID-19 convenience Friday night.
After two potential Great Crossing opponents -- East Jessamine and Spencer County -- fell through due to their counties being red on the COVID incidence map, GC and GRC reached an agreement late Thursday afternoon to play one another this week.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired at news-graphic.com (audio) and NFHS Network (video) by Birds' Nest Broadcasting.
GRC (2-4) previously visited Scott County as a Week 2 substitute for Frederick Douglass and was tied at the half before falling 42-14.
After being in danger of sitting idle for the second consecutive week, Great Crossing (3-3) will look to clear the .500 threshold for the first time in program history.
The Warhawks defeated Montgomery County, Western Hills and Grant County in succession before last week's dates with Henry Clay and Oldham County were called off.
Eighty of the state's 120 counties were in the red zone Thursday afternoon, falling under Andy Beshear's recommendations to suspend all large gatherings and in-person school activities for one week.
Scott and Clark counties both are in the orange category with fewer than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
Playoffs are looming next week. Most counties are expected to participate regardless of COVID status.
Scott County is in the midst of a varsity football quarantine that is expected to end next Tuesday, Nov. 10. It caused last week's district rivalry game with Frederick Douglass to be scratched for a second time.
There will be sub-varsity football on two fronts Saturday as well.
SC and GC have scheduled a “Freshman Super Bowl” for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Nest. It's the rematch of a September contest won by the Warhawks, 20-0, marking their first victory at any level over the Cardinals.
That game also is slated for Birds' Next broadcast.
Also on Saturday, both the Royal Spring Middle School seventh grade and Scott County Middle School eighth grade teams will take on Elkhorn Middle School of Frankfort in the Region 3 championship.
Those games will be played at 3 p.m. (Royal Spring) and 5 p.m. (Scott County) on the new turf field at Franklin County High School.
Based on KHSAA procedures for awarding COVID-canceled games as “wins” to the team with the higher RPI computer ranking for seeding purposes, next week's high school district semifinal matchups should now be set.
Scott County (6-0) would be the No. 1 seed and host No. 4 Grant County (3-4), while No. 3 Great Crossing (3-3) faces a trip to No. 2 Frederick Douglass (4-1).
Those semis are set for Friday, Nov. 13, with the title game Friday, Nov. 20 at the highest remaining seed.
GRC has defeated district opponents Madison Central and Oldham County after an 0-4 start. The Cardinals also had their scheduled game against Conner canceled last week.
Three of the Cards' losses are to Scott County, Bryan Station and Southwestern of Pulaski County, teams with a combined record of 20-2.
