With a frustrating loss to Scott County in the rear-view mirror and a battle against possibly the state's top overall team in Frederick Douglass ahead, Great Crossing has an important opportunity to climb back on the horse at Montgomery County in a district football showdown Friday.
Kickoff in Mount Sterling is set for 7:30 p.m. Streaming video is available with a monthly subscription to NFHS Network.
Great Crossing (5-1, 0-1) has dominated the past two meetings with Montgomery County (2-4, 1-0) in the Class 5A series by scores of 44-8 and 51-12.
It's back to a more familiar playing field for a GC defense that surrendered nearly as many yards and points against SC as it had in five wins combined.
Oryend Fisher's 10 sacks lead a defense that has dropped opposing quarterbacks 27 times on the season. Jesse Shaddix, Joshua Strayer and Lawrence Stroh also have been outstanding in the pass rush.
Zach Morris (57 tackles), Pilot Lukacsko (45) and Cayden Allen (37) have been exceptional at linebacker. Drake Byrd, a standout on offense, defense and special teams, headlines the secondary.
The Warhawks' offense was hampered by the loss of senior QB Gabe Nichols on one day's notice before the showdown against the Cardinals. Nichols is out due to illness, and his status going forward is uncertain.
That may hand the keys to Caden Bays for a second straight week, which means it is imperative for GC to get its thunderous running game going again with Jakeece Patterson, Isaiah Johnson, Allen and Morris as the interchangeable parts.
Great Crossing did benefit from the return of electrifying senior receiver Zackarrey Kelley last week, adding to a deep group of pass-catchers that also includes Bird, Johnson and DJ Blunt.
Montgomery County has shown improvement in its first season under longtime Georgetown College assistant Michael Caba, with wins over Russell and Grant County preceding last week's 39-12 loss to Lloyd Memorial.
The Indians have shifted from a Wing-T to a pistol offense, taking advantage of veteran QB Alex Hatton (66-for-131, 1,146 yards, 12 TD). Jacob Diallo (68 carries, 353 yards) is the top threat on the ground.
Devin Taul and Harrison Haddix have combined for 40 catches and 10 scores, so the Warhawks' defensive backfield figures to be busy while Fisher and others lick their chops and try to eliminate the Tribe's time to throw.