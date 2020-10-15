The high school football scheduling carousel continues for Great Crossing High School.
Hours after its district home game against Frederick Douglass was at least postponed and possibly canceled outright, GC reached an agreement with Western Hills and will travel to Frankfort for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
It's a 41st District rivalry in all other sports, but Great Crossing-Western Hills will be a first-time pairing on the gridiron.
Western Hills (2-1) of Class 3A also was in need of a game after his home matchup with DeSales was scratched. The Wolverines previously had a game with Pineville called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Wolverines have defeated Paris, 39-0, and rival Frankfort, 28-26, so far this season. They lost 16-13 last week to Henry County.
Great Crossing (1-3) comes into the game off its initial win of the campaign, 44-8, at Montgomery County.
GC-Douglass fell through due to a COVID-19 case connected to the Lexington powerhouse, according to multiple sources.
This is the Warhawks' second game of the season on two days' notice or fewer. They lost 46-26 at home against Shelby County after a Sept. 25 trip to Paul Laurence Dunbar was restricted by the virus.