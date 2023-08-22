Two of Great Crossing football's preseason mantras — “flip the switch” and “love the process” — looked like much more than mere jargon in the nightcap at the Battle of Elkhorn Creek on Friday night.
Down and out by three touchdowns and a safety, set back by a litany of self-inflicted errors, the Warhawks found themselves in all three phases and learned something about their character even in narrow defeat.
Franklin County stuffed a two-point conversion rush attempt with 6:06 remaining and held on by its fingernails to a 23-21 victory at Birds Nest Stadium.
“I'm so proud of this team. Every coach wants to see that out of their team, win or lose, and that's exactly what I told 'em,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “Obviously no one likes to lose, but at the end of the day we fought. It was a straight-up fight. Our kids continued to respond and respond and respond.”
Electrifying sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark rushed for two scores and passed for another in a span of just over 10 minutes to erase most of the Flyers' sizable lead.
An interception by Peyton Mullannix, Zach Morris' tackle after a bad snap on a Franklin County punt and numerous jarring stops by Clayton Shaddix also keyed the comeback.
Great Crossing appeared ripe for a blowout when backup quarterback Gavin Hurst's 27-yard strike to a wide-open Ty Taylor put Franklin County in front, 23-0, with 8:57 to play in the third quarter.
“My thought process was just go hard on every play no matter what happens,” Hurst said.
Clark resuscitated the Warhawks by throwing a 41-yard dart on the run to Michael Pettigrew.
The Warhawks got on the board when Clark hit Hunter Moody on a post pattern for a 15-yard TD at the 4:44 mark.
“I've got to give it to Mike Pettigrew. The kid played lights out,” Bowling said. “He had a great week of practice. Carried the rock very well. Battled through cramps the second half. Some really good signs from our guys and our team.”
An offense with only two returning full-time starters — tailback Isaiah Johnson and tight end Bryce Hamon — may have simply needed time to get into a comfort zone against a recent Class 4A power.
“After we settled down, we began to execute and were more efficient offensively,” Bowling said.
Mullannix made his over-the-shoulder grab 81 seconds later to put GC back in business.
It was still 23-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Clark's 1-yard sneak on fourth down and Pettigrew's punishing PAT rush cut the deficit in half with 10:47 to go.
“I give them all the credit,” Hurst said. “They gave us a lick to our chin. We needed that. They did everything they could do beat us. I'm just glad we were able to pull it out. We deserved that one.”
Outstanding coverage by Mullannix on third down forced a Franklin County punt that became a turnover on downs deep in its own end when the snap went awry.
GC took over at the 16-yard line. Clark scrambled for a first down inside the 5, and sophomore Luke Ballard barreled to the 1 on the next play.
Franklin County anticipated the next handoff to Ballard for a loss of six, but Clark's 7-yard scramble took him to the pylon and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Even after the Flyers stopped the potential tying rush, the Warhawks still had all three of their timeouts and ample opportunity to get the ball back.
“I told our guys that was on me,” Bowling said. “We had a chance to tie it there with a two-point play. We continued to have success. Again, defensively we were taking care of business on that side and felt good about it.”
Great Crossing made the next stop but lost 15 yards of field position to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The punt wound up a touchback, leaving the Warhawks to cover 80 yards for the potential classic finish.
Franklin County forced Clark out of bounds at midfield three yards shy of the marker on fourth down to reclaim possession. Two kneel-downs completed the' escape.
Clark completed six of nine passes for 75 yards. Pettigrew led Great Crossing with 15 carries for 54 yards in the Warhawks' 6A debut. FC’s Hurst passed for 51 yards and rushed for 36 in relief of Duri Trahan, who was injured near the end of the first quarter.
“When he went out, I knew I had to step up,” said Hurst, who also starred on defense with an interception of Clark that kept GC scorelss in the first half.
Ihe change under center threw both teams for a loop.
“That was actually quite a bit of a big change for us defensively.” Bowling said. “That's the thing about opening week. You see scrimmages. You see what they have, but you don't know who that backup quarterback is. Turns out it was a really god athlete who can run really well. Once we figured that out, we made some adjustments at halftime. We did a really good job of slowing them down, and we had our opportunities.”
Trahan's 12-yard run allowed Franklin County to capitalize on GC's muff of a punt return for a 7-0 lead.
A transfer from mighty Frederick Douglass, Trahan was 4-for-8 through the air before he was forced to the sideline. The Flyers attempted only seven passes the rest of the way with Hurst at the controls.
“It definitely changes, because he's more of a throwing quarterback, and I'm just an athlete,” Hurst said. “So we've got to run it a little bit, and of course I threw it whenever I needed to and made plays when I had to.”
Special teams continued to help Franklin County during its offensive transition.
The Flyers' second punt pinned the Warhawks inside their 5, and three Clark rush attempts went backward for a loss for a safety with 1:25 left in the opening stanza.
Christian Moore's 4-yard run punctuated a 13-play, 80-yard drive to make it 16-0 at the half. Hurst picked off Clark late in the period to halt the Hawks' first promising march of the night.
“We came in at halftime and broke it down to four drives,” Bowling said. “First quarter we started off the first drive. We stopped 'em. We had the bad play on the special teams that really flipped the field position for the entire first half. We just couldn't flip it back. We finally got it going a little bit there late in the second quarter.”
Moore led the Flyers with 39 yards on 11 carries.
Great Crossing fumbled its second carry after intermission to set up Taylor's TD catch.
Both teams were held below 200 yards. Shaddix had a hand in nine tackles and Morris seven.
“We lost our QB. I think that's kind of what happened,” Hurst said. “Now I've got to play quarterback and defense, so it was a little harder on me. Tiring.”
Franklin County and Great Crossing each entered the game with a cast of new faces and others in new places. Despite all the changes, the Warhawks and Flyers showed glimpses of their long-term potential.
“I think I said that before going into this game. I felt like both teams were pretty similar based on their rosters,” Bowling said. “Being the first game of the year, you're also going to have to those first-night jitters and that kind of stuff. That got us and bit us, and we just couldn't overcome it.”