After giving up a long touchdown run on the opening play of the game and sputtering for much of the first quarter, Great Crossing relentlessly ripped throgh Western Hills, 60-13, in the opening game of Friday's second-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium.
Special teams touchdowns by Drake Byrd (second-quarter punt) and Clayton Shaddix (second-half kickoff) complemented a defense that held the Wolverines to minus-12 yards on the night after Jaden Youngblood's 65-yard touchdown jaunt. Zach Morris and Oryend Fisher each logged two of GC's seven quarterback sacks.