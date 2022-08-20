Battling Byrd

Drake Byrd of Great Crossing slips a tackle on a punt return Friday night. Byrd ran one back for a touchdown in GC's 60-13 thumping of Western Hills in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek.

 Brett Smith

After giving up a long touchdown run on the opening play of the game and sputtering for much of the first quarter, Great Crossing relentlessly ripped throgh Western Hills, 60-13, in the opening game of Friday's second-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium.

Special teams touchdowns by Drake Byrd (second-quarter punt) and Clayton Shaddix (second-half kickoff) complemented a defense that held the Wolverines to minus-12 yards on the night after Jaden Youngblood's 65-yard touchdown jaunt. Zach Morris and Oryend Fisher each logged two of GC's seven quarterback sacks.

Tags

Recommended for you