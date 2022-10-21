I'll take that

Jacob Johnson leaps for a late-game interception Thursday night to seal Great Crossing's 42-0 shutout of Grant County.

 James Scogin

A resilient group of Great Crossing football seniors contributed to the program's first varsity win three autumns ago on an unforgettable night at Grant County.

There were tears of joy, all the requisite showers from the remaining contents of the drink coolers, and a police, fire and rescue escort down Main Street and back to the high school.

