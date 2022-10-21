A resilient group of Great Crossing football seniors contributed to the program's first varsity win three autumns ago on an unforgettable night at Grant County.
There were tears of joy, all the requisite showers from the remaining contents of the drink coolers, and a police, fire and rescue escort down Main Street and back to the high school.
Four wins in a row over the same opponent and countless other triumphs in the building of a program meant there was less fanfare after Thursday's 42-0 rout of the Braves at Birds Nest Stadium.
But the coincidence of facing that same opponent, one against whom GC was heavily favored, provided symmetry on senior night to the first four-season Warhawks' final regularly scheduled home game.
“We brought that up in our pregame talk, how Grant County was the first win for these guys and how this was a nice chance to bring it full circle,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said.
Seniors did most of the scoring for Great Crossing (7-2), which put up all its points in the first half before coasting home with a running clock.
Great Crossing held Grant County (0-9) to 138 yards and took advantage of five turnovers in its second shutout of the season. Oryend Fisher led the charge with three tackles for loss, including his 11th sack.
“That was a nice way to finish,” Bowling said,. “Grant County had it in the red zone a couple of times late in the game, and even the younger guys who went in at that point stayed with it and got the job done.”
Jakeece Patterson carried eight times for 73 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run to put the Warhawks on the board with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter.
GC ripped it open with two scores in a 24-second span connecting the first and second quarters.
Senior quarterback Gabe Nichols, returning to the lineup after missing three games due to illness, connected with classmate Zackarrey Kelley from six yards out.
“It was a big lift for everybody to see their quarterback out there,” Bowling said. “I didn't want to overuse Gabe, just get him back in there for a few series and get back up to speed.”
Nichols completed three of his four attempts for 30 yards. His understudy, sophomore Caden Bays, connected on three of seven for 32. Senior receivers Jerrius Patterson (three receptions, 46 yards) and Kelley combined for all but one of the Warhawk catches.
Junior linebacker Zach Morris christened the second quarter with the first of GC's two defensive touchdowns in that session on a fumble recovery and 6-yard return.
GC continued its reign over the battle for field position and strung together two more touchdowns in an even tighter window.
Malakhi Young picked off Cameron Duncan and ran it back 35 yards to the end zone with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter. Jakeece Patterson's PAT rush made it 28-0.
Only eight seconds elapsed until GC's next visit to the house. The Warhawks covered a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff at the 1-yard line, setting up Cayden Allen's scoring plunge.
Allen ripped off a 35-yard TD and took the game to mercy time with 3:03 remaining in the half.
“All our backs did a great job,” Bowling said. “Jakeece ran hard as he always does, and it was good to see Cayden break one there.”
Patterson (26 yards), Isaiah Johnson (22) and Mike Pettigrew (19) all joined Allen with a double-digit gain, contributing to Great Crossing's total of 188 yards on only 25 carries.
Defensively, Jacob Wilson (seven tackles) and Morris (six) joined Fisher among the leading hitters. Clayton Shaddix also had a hand in multiple tackles for loss toward GC's total of eight.
Morris recovered two fumbles and Pilot Lukacsko covered another for the Warhawks. Fisher and Caden Seater each forced one of those free balls. Jacob Johnson joined Young with an interception.
From the modest beginning of that 1-10 inaugural season, this year's seniors are now one game shy of the .500 mark overall at 19-20.
“It was a great night to recognize all that those guys have given to the program,” Bowling said. “They made a choice. They easily could have gone to Scott County, but they stuck with it and helped us build something here. They're great young men. I love them all, and I look forward to seeing what they go on to accomplish after football and in the real world.”
Great Crossing will gear up for the playoffs with a trip to Shelbyville to face Collins, another team in the upper echelon of Class 5A. Kenyon Goodin, touted by many as a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate, leads the Titans.
“It will be a good test for us to face another good team and an outstanding quarterback,” Bowling said.
The win secured the No. 3 seed in District Six for GC, earning the Warhawks a trip to face No. 2 in District Five – likely perennial power Covington Catholic – in the opening round of the playoffs.