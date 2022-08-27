Great Crossing football coach Ricky Bowling was sorting through his thoughts about a road win he didn't find beautiful when an assistant reminded him that it had one obvious redeeming quality.
The Warhawks served up the first shutout victory in program history Friday night, squelching North Oldham, 12-0, at a grind-it-out affair in Goshen.
“I was just trying to find positives there, and it was one of those things I didn't realize it until somebody mentioned it,” Bowling said of the milestone. “We just played really good on defense and took away what they wanted to do. It was just really good all the way around.”
Drake Byrd and Zach Morris each intercepted a pass and Oryend Fisher sacked Jace Bullock twice to lead Great Crossing (2-0), which held North Oldham (1-1) to 36 yards of total offense, including a net minus-4 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Morris rushed for the only touchdown in the game, a 9-yard burst through the middle with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. Jack Herald also booted field goals of 42 and 26 yards, the latter made possible by Morris; interception.
“I told our team all week, 'This is our first road game. This is where leaders show. You're gonna be tested. You're gonna go against adversity. You're gonna have things not go your way.' That definitely happened tonight,” Bowling said.
North Oldham, which won its opener against Carroll County despite gaining barely more than 100 yards, never nudged past the Great Crossing 26-yard line.
GC consistently pressured Bullock. Joshua Strayer and Ethan Harris also registered sacks.
The Warhawks also bottled up the Mustangs' all-purpose threat, Liam Hutson, who was limited to three yards on 11 attempts and didn't catch a pass after grabbing five in North Oldham's opener.
“They wanted to get the ball to him, quick pass routes. We just kind of took that away,” Bowling said. “They got some completions on us, but we just stayed tight and kept pressing and made plays when we needed to. We basically shut down the run game and contained him, and that was pretty much it.”
Jakeece Patterson carried 19 times and amassed 85 of Great Crossing's 159 total yards.
Double-digit runs by Patterson (15 yards) and Isaiah Johnson (10) set up Herald's school-record 42-yard boot. Herald later narrowly missed a 41-yard try as time expired in the half.
“I continue to put pressure on him and put him in those moments," Bowling said of his kicker. “He hit the first one. We came back and tried it again and left it just a little bit short, hit the crossbar. Then we tried it again and he nailed the next one.”
Great Crossing recovered a surprise onside kick to start the second half, but the drive fizzled when Hutson picked off Gabe Nichols (10-for-22, 67 yards) at the Mustangs' 22.
Morris returned the favor on third-and-15 at the North Oldham 19. Patterson pushed ahead for eight yards before Herald split the uprights for a 6-0 advantage with 7:30 left in the third quarter.
Pilot Lukacsko, who matched Fisher with a team-high nine tackles, later knocked down Dawson Nagle at the 3-yard line on the ensuing, ill-advised kick return.
North Oldham's drive went nowhere, and Patterson, Cayden Allen and Morris combined for the legwork on GC's scoring march after a short punt.
“We showed a lot of pride. We kept fighting,” Bowling said. “Our running backs just couldn't get loose. They made us ground-and-pound it. We were just kinda off in the passing game tonight. I want that consistency across the board. We're getting there. But hats off to North Oldham's defense as well. They kinda corralled us in.”
The Mustangs drove the doorstep of the red zone on a series that bridged the end of the third quarter with the start of the fourth, but Byrd's interception silenced that threat.
North Oldham didn't achieve a first down for the duration.
“They tried to go one-om-one with us, and our corners played really well, stayed right on 'em,” Bowling said. “They tried to go over the top, couldn't do that. We just locked 'em down for the most part.”
Successful contributions by younger starters in the front seven are making it impossible for opponents to properly deal with the explosive Fisher on the edge.
“Our defensive line, one of the things we were a little concerned about coming into the game was we felt like they were gonna double our d-line a lot,” Bowling said. “Our guys just played really well up there, made the running backs play east and west, took care of the cutbacks. Linebackers played a great game. Our corners just locked down. We went bend but don't break, and we were good.”
Last year's Warhawks didn't allow a touchdown in the season opener against Western Hills, but a safety cracked the goose egg. GC held three other 2021 opponents to a single touchdown.
“I told my guys at the end of the day you're 2-0. We're sitting here 2-0. We're in a good spot,” Bowling said. “We battled adversity tonight. We understand our team and ourselves a little bit better. Our players understand some things we need to do to get better as well, so hopefully we learn from it and understand where we've got to buckle down in practice during the week.”
Great Crossing hosts Henry Clay (1-1), the only Class 6A opponent on its schedule, next Friday.
“As a coaching staff, we're gonna work our tails off no matter what, and we're gonna get back to the drawing board and make sure we've got things right,” Bowling said.