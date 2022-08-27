Happy, not satisfied

Great Crossing football coaches still found plenty of teachable moments after Friday's 12-0 win at North Oldham, the first shutout victory in the Warhawks' four-year history.

Great Crossing football coach Ricky Bowling was sorting through his thoughts about a road win he didn't find beautiful when an assistant reminded him that it had one obvious redeeming quality.

The Warhawks served up the first shutout victory in program history Friday night, squelching North Oldham, 12-0, at a grind-it-out affair in Goshen.

