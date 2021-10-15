LEXINGTON - Even while storming to six wins and inching closer to the upper echelon in Class 5A, Great Crossing has shown a penchant for slow starts and feeling-out first halves.
You simply don’t have the luxury of that much time or wiggle room against top-ranked Frederick Douglass.
The unbeaten, mostly unchallenged Broncos scored on their second series Friday night, systematically stretched the lead and broke it open just before intermission on their parade to a 38-7 win.
“Even last week (a 51-12 Warhawk win), Montgomery County came out and we shot ourselves in the foot offensively,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “It wasn’t everybody. It was just in spots, and we can’t have that. We’ve got to get that fixed, and that’s on me in practice and throughout the week.”
Great Crossing (6-2 overall, 1-2 district) was held to three first downs and 71 total yards.
GC avoided becoming Douglass’ fourth shutout victim – not counting two COVID forfeits – when Cayden Allen returned a fumbled exchange 22 yards for a touchdown with 3:52 remaining.
Senior wide receiver Dane Key, who will announce his commitment to Kentucky, Texas, Oregon or South Carolina later this month, grabbed a pair of 26-yard touchdown passes from Samuel Cornett.
Douglass (8-0, 3-0) tacked on short touchdown runs by Davaun Hart, Thomas Howard and Ty Bryant. Cooper Ranvier also kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Jarvae Wray stopped another potential scoring drive with an interception at the 5-yard line for Great Crossing. He nearly had one earlier on the Warhawks’ defensive three-and-out to open the game.
Isaiah Kenney quickly returned the favor by picking off a throw from Gabe Nichols in the right flat. That led to Key’s first TD grab on a jump ball at the left front pylon.
A sack by Obadiah Commodore punctuated Douglass’ next defensive stop, and Bryant ran back Kalib Perry’s punt 45 yards to the GC 20.
Hart capped the ensuing short drive with a 4-yard run, and it was 14-0 with 5:10 remaining in the opening quarter.
“Defensively, I felt like we were playing good. We were in positions to make plays,” Bowling said. “We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to early.”
GC’s defense, one that has allowed barely more than a touchdown per game all season, buckled down on its next three series.
The Warhawks first forced a punt for a touchback. Wray’s pick kept it a two-score game with 6:30 remaining until the half.
Penalties sidetracked the Broncos’ next possession, but catches by Key (25 yards) and Howard (14) salvaged Ranvier’s three-piece at the 2:02 mark.
That was ample time for Douglass to force another punt, then cover 63 yards on Cornett’s consecutive strikes to Cameron Dunn and Key.
Key (five receptions, 93 yards, all in the first half) dragged a foot in the back of the end zone to seal the Broncos’ 24-0 halftime advantage. Cornett finished 15-of-28 for 239 yards to go with the two scores.
“We got to halftime, I had to jump their tails a little bit, and we decided to play more physical and come off the ball up front,” Bowling said. “Second half, we decided we’re here, we might as well play.
"I’m proud of our kids’ finish. We kept our heads for the most part. When you've had success all year and then you go down like this, it’s real easy to fold. We didn’t. we bowed our chests a little bit and stayed in the game."
Nichols’ screen pass to Isiaha Johnson against an all-out blitz gained 28 yards and gave GC its first favorable field position of the night to start the second half.
Those hopes faded quickly when Caden Johnson stopped Nichols’ scramble by the ankle for no gain on fourth down.
“It’s hard to prepare for the (defensive) speed,” Bowling said. “You can prepare for the scheme and what they’re going to do. I felt like we had a good game plan, but the speed is different. Again, that comes back to me. I’ve got to come up with ways to try to give us better looks, whatever that is. You can practice hard and practice faster."
And speaking of conversions, Douglass turned two fourth-and-goal plays into third-quarter touchdowns that sent the game to a running clock.
Tight end Howard lined up at quarterback and scored on a 2-yard sneak with 7:52 to go.
Bryant barreled in from 3 yards out with 3/10 of a second remaining.
“They’re a great football team. They’ve got guys all over the field on both sides of the ball,” Bowling said. “We’ve got to play better early in the game. It don’t matter if you’re playing Douglass, MoCo, or who you play.”
Dion Banks’ sack for Douglass preceded a beautiful 55-yard punt from Perry to stet up Allen’s scoop-six, his second defensive touchdown in as many games.
In addition to the takeaways by Allen and Wray, junior defensive end Oryend Fisher increased his season sack total to 10½ by dropping Fisher in the second half.
The result essentially ensures that Great Crossing will get a rematch with Scott County in the district semifinals on Nov. 5.
“We’re there. We’ve just got to clean ourselves up,” Bowling said. “There’s some things we’ve got to evaluate as we move forward toward the end of the season here and get ready for playoff time. We've got to get going early, play fast, play physical and play four quarters."
Friday’s kickoff was moved up 90 minutes to 6 p.m. due to forecasts of severe weather. Instead, it rained heavily in the pre-game with no sign of thunder and lightning before clear and moonlit skies prevailed all evening.