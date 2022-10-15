As Bryan Station, Scott County and Paul Laurence Dunbar demonstrated before Great Crossing, it isn't the inevitable thrashing from Frederick Douglass that defines your football season. It's what you do with it.
Those proud programs are on hot streaks after getting running-clocked by the Broncos, and the Warhawks hope to lick their wounds and do the same after Friday night's 54-0 defeat at Birds Nest Stadium.
“The good thing that the kids typically see against a very good football team is the speed of the game, the physicality at that level,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “We want to take that and whatever opportunity comes from that. Our kids I think saw that tonight. If we want to make a run in the playoffs, we've got to play at a faster pace and high level, so we're gonna continue to work to do that.”
Life comes at you fast when you line up against the top-ranked team in Class 5A. Frederick Douglass (8-0 overall, 3-0 district) took full advantage of six turnovers, cashing in three for immediate touchdowns and using a couple more as the impetus for scoring drives on a short field.
Somehow the medicine still had a palatable flavor for Great Crossing (6-2, 1-2). The positives included three tackles for loss, one by Cayden Allen anchoring a goal-line stand to end the first half, and some shifty late-game running out of the wildcat formation by Jacob Johnson, the fourth quarterback on the Warhawks' roster.
“There were a lot of good signs for our team,” Bowling said. “We're trying to maneuver guys and find better fits. Obviously we're dealing with some injuries right now, so it's trying to find the right fit and the right schemes to fit what we need. They answered tonight. Guys stepped up.”
Branndon Brooks and Tashawn Benford scored off scooped fumbles and Isaiah Kenney went the distance with an interception for Douglass, which took what a hard-nosed GC defense gave in relatively small chunks on the other side of the ball.
TJ Horton, Davaun Hart, Ty Bryant and Cole Carpenter each rushed for a touchdown. Hart's 22-yard burst up the middle was the lone scoring scamper longer than five yards. DuRi Trahan threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darion Talbert for the only points of the second half.
Carpenter was 11-of-18 for 159 yards through the air for the Broncos, who out-gained the Warhawks 293 to 84.
“Give them a short field, they can score just like that, blink of an eye,” Bowling said. “We knew it would be a tough task. We knew we would be the underdog. I'm really proud of my guys, the way they fought and played.”
Brooks was in the backfield before sophomore quarterback Caden Bays had time to take his three-stop drop before what was supposed to be his first throw of the night, leading to a strip sack and 7-yard dash for six less than two minutes into the game.
Pilot Lukacsko's pressure from the edge disrupted the first of two extra points on the evening, leaving the margin at 6-0.
It multiplied in a hurry. Kenney's tackle for loss sealed a three-and-out for the Douglass defense, and his 22-yard punt return put the Broncos back in business.
Donald Quinn made one of his team-high six tackles to stop Tylon Webb (five receptions, 101 yards) shy of the end zone after a 20-yard grab from Carpenter, but Horton bounced off right tackle for a 5-yard TD on the next play.
“Our guys gave maximum effort,” Bowling said. “That's all I asked all week. I thought every guy that was on the field tonight did that.”
After another quiet GC series, Horton (16-yard run) and Webb (23-yard catch) set up Hart's journey to the end zone.
A low snap on the Warhawks' punt led to the next non-offensive touchdown. Jesse Fair recovered it just in time to get smothered at the goal line, jarring it loose once again.
Benford fell on it with 1:51 remaining in the opening quarter. Offensive lineman Demeco Kennedy carried the ball out of a fake PAT formation for two points to make it 27-0.
Douglass struck again 33 seconds later, starting when Tresean Benford jumped on another bobbled snap. Carpenter threw three incomplete passes before connecting with tight end Thomas Howard for 19 yards on fourth-and-10.
Although Allen knocked Howard out of bounds, Bryant barreled across from the 2 on the next play to cap a crushing quarter for Great Crossing.
Marciano Jenkins recovered yet another fumble in the red zone to set up the score that triggered the continuous clock with 10:35 remaining in the half. Carpenter cashed in on a quarterback sneak.
Kenney's pick-six padded the lead before Great Crossing finally picked up its initial first down on a pair of runs by Jakeece Patterson.
That drive ended in a punt by Fair that buried the Broncos at their own 6 after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Douglass nearly drove the length of the field in the final four minutes without the benefit of any stoppages and employed two timeouts in the closing seconds in an attempt to drop the hammer on more time.
Allen tackled Hart for a loss, then teamed up with Lukacsko to stuff Webb as time ran out, eliciting the loudest cheer of the night from the home crowd.
“(Douglass coach Nathan) McPeek's over there, and I've been in that position,” Bowling said. “I'm an offensive guy. I want to score, score, score. Really proud of our defense. That was a great sign right there, a goal-line stand. We had another stop I believe in the second half.”
Two, actually: Douglass punted once and was later stopped on downs thanks to heavy hits by Malakhi Young and Logan Clayton.
Bays, making his third start in place of senior Gabe Nichols, went 4-for-9 before giving way to Johnson, whose 49 yards on six carries supplied more than half GC's total offense.
Landon Menifee intercepted Johnson's only pass attempt of the night in the end zone on the final play of the game.
“That's our JV offense right now,” Bowling said of the single-wing. “Our JV quarterback is up. Our new JV quarterback got hurt. I'm trying to keep my freshman quarterbacks safe and healthy. We're dealing with the adversity that comes with it just like any other football team, and we're trying to find out what fits us.”
Bowling said Nichols remains week-to-week with a medical issue. He was ruled out the day before the Scott County game on Sept. 30.
“We got a little bit of a positive news, but we still just don't know,” Bowling said. “Hopefully we find out something certain in the next week.”
GC hosts Grant County in a rare Thursday game with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff before traveling to Shelbyville to face another team in the middle of the 5A pack, Collins, in the regular-season finale.
A win next week would lock up third place in District Six, meaning that GC would hit the road to the second-place team from District 5 – Highlands, Covington Catholic or Cooper – in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Short week. We've got to turn around and bounce back,” Bowling said. “It's gonna be a special night, senior night. I can't wait to honor the group that started it. They've been special. It's been a good ride with this group. I know they're not finished. They're still bought in.”