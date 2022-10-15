Under duress

Great Crossing quarterback Caden Bays, right, and running back Jakeece Patterson simply didn't have much space to work with in Friday's 54-0 loss to top-ranked Frederick Douglass.

 Brett Smith

As Bryan Station, Scott County and Paul Laurence Dunbar demonstrated before Great Crossing, it isn't the inevitable thrashing from Frederick Douglass that defines your football season. It's what you do with it.

Those proud programs are on hot streaks after getting running-clocked by the Broncos, and the Warhawks hope to lick their wounds and do the same after Friday night's 54-0 defeat at Birds Nest Stadium.

