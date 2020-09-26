Persistence will pay off at some point in the not-too-distant future for Great Crossing football.
The Warhawks cut a four-touchdown deficit in half Saturday night before Shelby County escaped Birds’ Nest Stadium with a 46-26 win.
"We were on the sideline, and Coach (Ricky Bowling) just lit a fire under us," senior slot back Casey Fain said. "He told us, 'Never quit,' and we ended up making it a game out here."
A slow start and two costly turnovers provided the weekly dose of growing pains, but three second-half touchdown passes by Jake Broughton breathed life into an I-64 game of convenience that was arranged only two days earlier.
Two of those catch-and-runs were by Fain, a senior who missed all of GC’s inaugural 2019 season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.
"I wanted to get back real bad," Fain said. "I was real scared we weren't going to be able to play this year."
Fain’s scores covered 48 and 15 yards. The first one, on fourth-and-long, triggered Great Crossing’s rally from a daunting 34-6 deficit.
Kalib Perry also scored on a 72-yard bomb in the fourth quarter.
"We battled. We kept battling. That's the Warhawk way," Bowling said. "We don't back down, just keep fighting. We're always trying to progress and do what we do."
Great Crossing (0-3) simply couldn’t consistently stop A.J. Bradford.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound (not a typo) running back logged his second, third and fourth touchdown runs of the night after intermission for Shelby County (2-1). Bradford finished with 26 carries for 192 yards. QB Zachary Miracle added 12 rushes for 71.
"Our defense, they battled the whole game. That fullback, he's a load. He was hard to bring down," Bowling said. "Shelby County had a great football team and played physical up front. Great running backs, and that quarterback, he's got some wheels.
Shelby County whipped up a whirlwind of momentum on two plays in the final minute of the first half.
Clinging to a tenuous 8-6 lead after Pilot Lukacsko’s 25-yard fumble return for a GC touchdown, the Rockets rained down a 30-yard touchdown strike from Zachary Miracle to Solomon Bosco with 48 seconds remaining.
Rather than milk the clock and go quietly into the half, the Warhawks went skyward on the final play. That turned into a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Landon Ford.
Lukacsko blocked the extra point, but what had been a defensive struggle for the duration was suddenly a 21-6 game.
"Two days notice, we didn't know what to expect," Lukacsko said. "I tried to play to the best of my ability, thinking just go out and play and have fun."
After Shelby County received the second-half kickoff, a steady diet of Bradford gave the Rockets a third touchdown in a short window.
Bradford gained all 51 yards on a drive that concluded with his three-yard plunge.
The turnover bugaboo lingered. Ayden McGee recovered an errant pitch near midfield for the Rockets. That launched a drive ending in another scoring rush by Bradford, this time from five yards out, with 2:58 left in the third.
Perry provided the block to spring Fain after Broughton’s quick dump-off into the flat on what was a do-or-else play for Great Crossing.
"We called that play a couple times, but it didn't go to me," Fain said. "I was waiting for it, and that time it finally came to me."
Fain scored a touchdown in GC's season-opening loss at Woodford County but played a more peripheral role with one rushing attempt and two short catches last week against Scott County.
"He didn't get to play last year. He's got great speed," Bowling said of Fain. "He's a hard worker who does anything we asks. He's a great kid, great role model, great leader for our team. Had a great night. Love to see that, and good deal for him."
Shelby County seemed to reclaim command by feeding its big man in the middle repeatedly to start the fourth quarter.
Bradford barreled in from three yards out for a 40-13 advantage with 8:11 to play.
GC didn't need even two minutes to answer. Perry made a beautiful adjustment to win a jump ball for Broughton’s aerial near midfield. He spun and turned on the jets from there.
"It was a good game, I think. We struggled a little bit. We had a good comeback in the fourth quarter.," Lukacsko said. "It was a good effort our offense made there, and our defense, we were shutting 'em down for a little bit. We started slowing down, getting tired."
Austin Welch banged home the extra point after Perry's touchdown, then perfectly placed an onside kick up the middle of the field, where Jarvae Wray alertly pounced on it to put GC back in business.
Penalties helped GC into the red zone, and Fain scored again -- he hinted that he wasn't the intended receiver -- with 5:58 left. Fain’s second trip to the end zone secured the Peoples Bank offensive player of the game trophy.
Miracle calmly took over and guided Shelby County’s option attack downfield for the score that finally put it away, his 20-yard keeper. Wray’s jarring hit broke up the two-point conversion pass.
GC drove near midfield again before time expired. It marked an impressive recovery by an offense that produced only 26 net yards and two first downs in the first half. Bradford, a two-way terror for the Rockets, was largely responsible for that.
"Their defensive line was strong. (Bradford) was in our backfield a lot," Fain said. "We've come a long way. We're been working 16, 17 weeks now. No one ever misses practice. The whole team is just dedicated."
Bradford further complicated GC's first-half struggles with a blindside sack of Broughton and a blocked extra point.
Sophomore fullback Kaspen Colbert, sidelined with a fracture in his right hand, was a crucial missing piece.
Broughton called his own number several times, combined with a few quick hits to the edge by Tyris Cobbins, to ignite the GC running game early in the third quarter.
"I felt like Jakeece Patterson and Tyris Cobbins came in and did some good things for us," Bowling said. "They obviously give us a different look than what Kaspen does, so that's great. That's a positive, and when we hopefully get Kaspen back, I think that helps our offense."
Bradford’s 11-yard run and PAT rush represented the only points of the opening period. He dragged a rugby scrum of would-be tacklers into the end zone after converting a fourth down to extend the series.
A late pitch from Miracle to Griffyn Spencer proved costly as the Class 4A Rockets tried to nurse that lead. The ball wound up on the turf and passed through several sets of hands before Lukacsko latched onto it and raced into the clear.
"Unbelievable. I picked up that ball, and I thought I was in a dream," Lukacsko said. "I was like, 'I'm about to score,' and once I scored I was like, 'No way.' It was definitely an unreal moment for me. Never, ever scored a touchdown in my life. I got close a long time ago in little league."
The heads-up play earned him Scott County Veterinary Clinic defensive player of the game honors.
"That turnover for a touchdown is something we didn't do last season," Bowling noted.
GC was originally scheduled to play at Paul Laurence Dunbar on Friday night, but Fayette County's brief, midweek into the COVID-19 infection rate "red zone" prompted both county schools to call off their games with teams from Lexington.
Scott County ultimately swapped Frederick Douglass for George Rogers Clark, while Great Crossing went with Shelby County, which had two games in Frankfort fall through due to coronavirus issues. Those deals were made late Thursday afternoon.
The Warhawks also made overtures to other schools about adding a game during the upcoming bye week, but Bowling said he will have GC take advantage of the break.
"I chose to do that before the season started. I knew we were going to have a physical start to our season, and that's where we're at," Bowling said. "We can use this time to heal up, get back in the weight room and get ready for Montgomery County (Oct. 9), hopefully."