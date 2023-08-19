Fantastic finish

Great Crossing sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark engineered a near comeback for the ages Friday night in a 23-21 loss to Franklin County. Clark had two touchdown runs and a scoring toss in a 10-minute stretch of the second half.

 Ryan Minion

Two of Great Crossing football's preseason mantras – “flip the switch” and “love the process” – looked like more than mere words in the second half at the Battle of Elkhorn Creek on Friday night.

Down and out by three touchdowns and safety, set back by a litany of self-inflicted errors, the Warhawks found themselves in all three phases and learned something about their character even in narrow defeat.

