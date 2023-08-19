Two of Great Crossing football's preseason mantras – “flip the switch” and “love the process” – looked like more than mere words in the second half at the Battle of Elkhorn Creek on Friday night.
Down and out by three touchdowns and safety, set back by a litany of self-inflicted errors, the Warhawks found themselves in all three phases and learned something about their character even in narrow defeat.
Franklin County stuffed a two-point conversion rush attempt with 6:06 remaining and held on by its fingernails to a 23-21 victory at Birds Nest Stadium.
Electrifying sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Clark rushed for two scores and passed for another in a span of just over 10 minutes to erase most of the Flyers' sizable lead.
An interception by Peyton Mullannix, Zach Morris' tackle after a bad snap on a Franklin County punt and numerous jarring tackles by Clayton Shaddix also keyed the comeback.
Great Crossing appeared ripe for a blowout when backup quarterback Gavin Hurst's 27-yard strike to a wide-open Ty Taylor put Franklin County in front, 23-0, with 8:57 to play in the third quarter.
Clark resuscitated the Warhawks by throwing a 41-yard dart on the run to Michael Pettigrew. The Warhawks got on the board when Clark hit Hunter Moody on a post pattern for a 15-yard TD at the 4:44 mark.
Mullannix made his over-the-shoulder grab 81 seconds later to put GC back in business.
It was still 23-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Clark's 1-yard sneak on fourth down and Pettigrew's punishing PAT rush cut the deficit in half with 10:47 to go.
Outstanding coverage by Mullannix on third down forced a Franklin County punt that became a turnover on downs deep in its own end when the snap went awry.
GC took over at the 16-yard line. Clark scrambled for a first down inside the 5, and sophomore Luke Ballard barreled to the 1 on the next play.
Franklin County anticipated the next handoff to Ballard for a loss of six, but Clark's 7-yard scramble took him to the pylon and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Even after the Flyers stopped the potential tying rush, the Warhawks still had all three of their timeouts and ample opportunity to get the ball back.
Great Crossing made the stop but lost 15 yards of field position to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The punt wound up a touchback, leaving the Warhawks to cover 80 yards for the potential classic finish.
A semifinalist in Class 4A last season, Franklin County forced Clark out of bounds at midfield, three yards shy of the marker, to reclaim possession. Two kneel-downs completed the Flyers' escape.
Clark completed six of nine passes for 75 yards. Pettigrew led Great Crossing with 15 carries for 54 yards in the Warhawks' 6A debut.
Hurst passed for 51 yards and rushed for 36 in relief of Duri Trahan, who was injured near the end of the first quarter.
Trahan's 12-yard run allowed Franklin County to capitalize on GC's muff of a punt return for a 7-0 lead.
The Flyers' next punt pinned the Warhawks inside their 5, and three Clark rush attempts were buried for a loss for a safety with 1:25 left in the opening stanza.
Christian Moore's 4-yard run punctuated a 13-play, 80-yard drive to make it 16-0 at the half. Hurst picked off Clark late in the period to halt the Hawks' first promising march of the night.
Great Crossing fumbled its second carry after intermission to set up Taylor's TD catch.
Both teams were held below 200 yards. Shaddix had a hand in nine tackles and Morris seven.
For more on a thrilling game, including comments from Hurst and GC coach Ricky Bowling, please see Tuesday's print edition of the News-Graphic.