Great Crossing will experience both a measuring stick game and a peek at its football future Friday night when it makes the short trip to Lexington for a battle with Henry Clay, its first Class 6A opponent of the season.
GC (2-0) has an opportunity to match the longest winning streak in the program's brief history at the expense of Henry Clay (0-2), which has lost 18 of its past 21 games dating back to the 2018 season.
Every other barometer from the first two weeks favors the Warhawks, who have surrendered a paltry total of 62 yards while outscoring Western Hills and North Oldham by a combined score of 72-9.
It has been a rocky start for the Blue Devils, albeit against a pair of ranked opponents. Johnson Central, a perennial 4A power, hammered Henry Clay 60-21 in the season opener. An early lead slipped away last week in a 21-10 loss to Louisville Fern Creek.
All that said and done, a road game in 6A — where GC is likely headed when the KHSAA next reclassifies football, a biannual endeavor that was pushed back a year due to the more pressing matters of COVID-19 — is a different animal than what the Warhawks have experienced so far.
Henry Clay is only the third 6A opponent all time for Great Crossing, which lost in its two previous tries against Paul Laurence Dunbar (2019) and George Rogers Clark (2020).
GC's only points allowed thus far were a safety in the opener against Western Hills, a 50-2 shellacking, and a 26-yard scoring drive in last week's 22-7 win over North Oldham. The Warhawks have amassed seven sacks among 25½ tackles for loss while producing three takeaways.
Division I recruits Oryend Fisher and Kalib Perry command much of the attention, but the Warhawks' defense has been smothering across the board, with Cayden Allen and Pilot Lukacsko tucked between those two among the leading tacklers.
They face another foe that has been struggling offensively. Henry Clay has put up only 177.5 yards per game while averaging barely better than a yard per carry.
Junior quarterback Blake VanHorn (16-for-29, 273 yards, two TD) headlines the attack, with Kasen Parks, Malcolm Paul and Landon Barrentine among his favorite receivers.
After slicing through Western Hills for more than 300 yards on the ground, Great Crossing struggled to run the ball consistently against North Oldham. The absence of Jerrius Patterson and the in-game loss of Mekhi Wilson, both to knee injuries, certainly didn't help.
GC mixed it up with Allen and Tyris Cobbins in the backfield and used Perry in his familiar role of wildcat quarterback to ignite the running game.
But it was the arm of junior quarterback Gabe Johnson who engineered the comeback with a 31-yard touchdown toss to Jacob Coulter on the final play of the first half. Peyton Harris and Zackarrey Kelley also delivered big gains through the air.
The climb to respect around the state continued this week when Great Crossing received a handful of votes in the Associated Press Class 5A poll for the first time in school history. The Warhawks were sixth among the teams receiving votes after the top 10, which included Scott County at No. 9. SC has its bye this week and will travel to Bryan Station next Friday night.
GC’s game is available on NFHS Network with a monthly subscription. You may also watch over the air with an antenna on ABC 36.2 or listen on 96.1 The Zone.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.