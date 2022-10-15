Scott County football arguably has carved out its reputation with gaudy offensive numbers. You don't stand toe-to-toe with the state's best for more than a quarter-century, however, without being able to hit, tackle, stop and turn other teams over consistently.
The Cardinals code red defense is finally getting its just due thanks to an unprecedented feat. SC spun its third consecutive shutout – something never previously achieved in coach Jim McKee's 26-year tenure – in a 56-0 Friday night flattening of Montgomery County in Mount Sterling.
Since absorbing its only loss of the season against Class 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass, No. 7 Scott County (7-1 overall, 3-1 district) hasn't allowed Great Crossing, Grant County and now MoCo to change the configuration of bulbs on the scoreboard.
Four other times since 1997 the Cardinals blanked back-to-back opponents. In its quest to end that streak, Montgomery County (2-6, 1-2) never ventured past the SC 34-yard line.
“I don't do anything with the defense except cheer,” McKee said. “Coach (Monty) McIntyre, Coach (Scott) Willard, Coach (Chris) Travis and the kids deserve all the credit.”
Logan Jones' 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and two takeaways by Paul Garner, his fourth pick of the season and a fumble recovery, tipped the iceberg for the Cardinals.
Buddy Collins and Luke Valencia each forced a fumble. Valencia combined with Cam Keller and Nate Hall to rack up five tackles for loss.
Scott County has allowed 121, 119 and now 135 total yards in the three games of this feast.
“Our defense is a combination of good coaching and good players. Coach McIntyre would tell you that,” McKee said. “Paul's playing extremely well. He's probably the most improved player on the team. He's like the quarterback of the secondary. He does a great job.”
And it all starts with a smothering front seven that seems to enjoy sharing the wealth. Jackson Damron and Jacob Blair led that assault against the Indians with nine tackles apiece.
“(JaSante) Harmon and Keller are a problem on the d-line. (Elijah) Adams is a very experienced inside linebacker. Luke Valencia is always in the right place. Buddy and Logan can cover. Jackson Damron is an up-and-coming young player, Blair plays the other inside linebacker and made all the plays tonight. Danny Armstrong can play multiple positions. (AJ) Wands does a good job,” McKee said. “There's not a weak link if you break down our defense, if they understand and do what they're coached to do. We have played well on defense all year.”
As for the offense, it has amassed 154 points (without subtracting a couple of defensive and special teams contributions to the total) since being blanked by Douglass.
Thomas Feickert rushed for a team-high 98 yards and scored on three of his eight carries against MoCo, covering three, 19 and 14 yards. Ellis Huguely (five rushes, 90 yards) and Jacob Fryman (11 for 66) each plowed in from a yard out.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey connected for two touchdowns, eight yards to Da'Quis Brown and five to Isaac York.
Four of the scoring sequences were patented Scott County drives of 65 yards or longer. Ian Stanley anchored an exceptional night for special teams by splitting the uprights with all eight of his extra points.
“We had the JV in late and they couldn't get a first down,” McKee lamented. “I tried to draw 'em offside to keep from having to punt and they wouldn't fall for it, so we had to punt at the end. But we scored every other time we had the ball.”
SC took the typical route with a red-hot defense and deferred after winning the coin toss. Christian Rodriguez placed the opening kickoff perfectly, and Damron and Blair combined to pin the Indians at their own 15.
Three plays for no gain twisted around a Montgomery County penalty forced a punt and put the Cards on the attack in short order.
“We're covering kicks really well,” McKee said. “Christian, he's still not getting it to the end zone, but all his kickoffs were inside the 5 tonight, and we covered 'em really well, so we started 'em off on a long field.”
Fryman's touchdown and the first installment of Feickert's hat trick were sandwiched around the Garner interception in a 2-minute, 56-second segment of the opening quarter.
Feickert capped an 11-play, 74-yard march and scored again with 11:47 left in the half. Jones' 20-yard punt return put SC in MoCo territory and led to Hickey and Brown's TD connection.
Blair and Kareem Graham-Booe combined to stop Indians QB Alex Hatton on fourth down to end the hosts' biggest threat of the evening. Huguely raced 23 yards on the next play, igniting a drive that ended in Feickert's final foray into the end zone.
It was 35-0 at the half. SC covered 69 yards in nine plays after the second-half kickoff, punctuated by Huguely's scoring plunge, to set off the running clock.
Collins stripped the ball from Harrison Haddix into the hands of Garner. Huguely immediately followed with runs of 46 and 15 to set up the York TD grab.
Jones' pick-six provided the fitting finish with 6:47 remaining.
Business will pick up next Friday when Scott County hosts Class 6A No. 2 Ballard. The Bruins already have defeated Louisville heavyweights Male and Trinity this season. They held off the Cards, 24-21, at home last October.
“It should be why you coach at Scott County. It should be why you want to come to Scott County. You come to play in big games against good opponents,” McKee said. “That's what we've always done and what we're gonna continue to do. We can't quite do it at the level we once did it. I don't want to put our kids in a bad situation and play at Moeller right now or whatever, but next year's schedule is very similar. It's got state champions on there and 6A schools on there. I'd like to keep Ballard on there.”
SC also hosts Class 4A No. 1 Lexington Catholic, a recent winner over reigning state champion Boyle County, the following week to close out the regular season.
“We need to beat Ballard and Lexington Catholic to help ourselves in the RPI (computer rankings),” McKee said. “If we could get to the third round (of the playoffs) we would rather play somebody besides Douglass.”
Districts six and five are paired for the first two rounds of the postseason, meaning SC will host the No. 3 team from up north, then potentially travel to face the No. 1 team from that pod. Highlands is in the driver's seat after a 32-21 win over Covington Catholic on Friday.
“If Cooper can beat Highlands, which is not beyond the realm of possibility, it would be a three-way tie,” McKee said. “The positive part of in-district play was our first-round game we would see somebody we'd already seen. The first round won't be a gimme. But we have a good team.”