Three weeks, no points allowed

Scott County defensive stars, from left, Jacob Blair, Elijah Adams and JaSante Harmon have helped the Cardinals to three consecutive shutouts. The latest was a 56-0 rout Friday at Montgomery County.

 Brett Smith

Scott County football arguably has carved out its reputation with gaudy offensive numbers. You don't stand toe-to-toe with the state's best for more than a quarter-century, however, without being able to hit, tackle, stop and turn other teams over consistently.

The Cardinals code red defense is finally getting its just due thanks to an unprecedented feat. SC spun its third consecutive shutout – something never previously achieved in coach Jim McKee's 26-year tenure – in a 56-0 Friday night flattening of Montgomery County in Mount Sterling.

