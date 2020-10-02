At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Isaac Krebs can almost hide among the heavy hitters on the Scott County football defense. Maybe that’s why the junior is so adept at getting in the backfield and making tackles for loss.
Krebs’ presence behind the line was never more important than late in the third quarter Friday night, with visiting Ryle five yards away from jumping ahead by two scores.
A botched handoff wound up on the Birds’ Nest Stadium turf, bouncing serendipitously at Krebs’ fast-moving feet. SC rode the momentum of his fumble recovery to Campton Martin’s third and fourth touchdowns of the game and a hard-earned 28-18 victory.
“Just thinking that I was going to try to slant the gap, because I usually can’t take on those big guys,” said Krebs, whose game-changing scoop earned Clark’s Pump-N-Shop defensive player of the game.
The exchange didn’t do much to solve Scott County’s daunting, all-night trend of poor field position.
Starting at their own 11-yard line, however, the Cards (4-0) struck on the second play with a 44-yard, play action strike from senior quarterback Zane Patton to a lonely Jaxon Saylor along the Cards’ sideline.
Five consecutive SC runs later, Martin scampered into the end zone from 12 yards out with 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter. With that came the fourth and final lead change of a wild night.
“We ran Tago (Montago Jones) and had second-and-1, and we brought Jaxon down the sideline and hit him,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “That’s not really a very easy ball to throw, because he’s so wide open. You’re kind of just throwing a punt is the terminology I use.”
Ryle (1-3) promptly drove to the SC 30 – other than a kneel-down to end the first half, every Raider series reached Cardinal territory – but the Cards forced incomplete passes on third and fourth down.
Patton guided Scott County 70 yards in nine plays to essentially put it away. Jones (28 carries, 155 yards) gained a first down at midfield before leaving for the duration with a sprained right ankle.
Two false start penalties also set back SC, but Patton stepped up and dropped two deep balls in the bucket, first for 35 yards to Kam Lay, then 28 to Martin for the TD with 3:45 to go.
Named the Time to Shine Car Wash offensive player of the game after his four completions amassed 163 yards and two TDs, Patton hadn’t forgotten where the turnaround started.
“That team was no joke. Defense was insane this game. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we would have won,” Patton said. “After that fumble recovery, we had so much momentum going. We went down and punched it in, and everything was great. We took over from then on. That was a big moment in the game.”
One thing SC hadn’t yet done that was a staple in every previous win: Block a kick. Martin took care of that detail and frosted the cake by swatting Franklin Rogers’ field goal attempt. Rogers twice connected from 32 yards earlier in the evening.
Had he split the uprights a third time, Ryle could have been an onside kick recovery away from a chance to tie or win.
“We made big plays against Bryan Station when we needed to, and I thought we made big plays tonight,” McKee said.
SC, which won 57-21 at Ryle last season, is undefeated through four games for the third consecutive year.
The Raiders’ spread offense lived up to the name, with quarterback Bradyn Lyons (14 for 25, 219 yards) distributing the ball to a cadre of receivers at the Cards’ expense.
Ryle tailback Mathias Cusick also rushed for 125 yards, including a 51-yard TD ramble that furnished a 15-14 halftime lead. The visitors dominated that second quarter largely on the strength of Rogers’ punt that died inside the 1-yard line.
SC struggled to dig out of that hole until Krebs’ takeaway late in the third.
“We were a little bit (frustrated), but we just figured out with our keys and the formations we practiced this week,” Krebs said.
It looked like business as usual when Scott County marched 80 yards in a dozen plays to open the game.
Long runs by Jeremy Hamilton (26 yards), Martin (27) and Saylor (23) exploited the edges and allowed the Cards to overcome two holding penalties. Martin completed the drive from 12 yards out.
Double-digit flags (11 totaling 81 yards) stymied SC for the second time in the season’s opening month.
“I’m disappointed with the penalties. At the end of the day, those are ultimately on me,” McKee said. “If I can’t make the players understand they can’t get 15-yard penalties for the things they did tonight, I’m not reaching the players. I absolutely, positively have to take responsibility for it and fix it. We’re never going to win with three personal fouls against the Frederick Douglasses and Ballards of the world.”
Ryle responded quickly with a 28-yard touchdown toss from Lyons to Greyson Barber, and SC’s next drive went awry when Gabe Savage disrupted a handoff and Cusick recovered at the Raiders’ 45.
That led to Rogers’ first field goal and a 9-7 lead with 1:19 left in the second.
After the change of ends to start the second quarter, Patton promptly found Martin over the head of two defenders for a 56-yard bomb to reclaim the lead. It was SC’s only completed pass of the half in seven tries.
“They were bringing it to us instead of us bringing it to them is the biggest thing,” Patton said. “Some of our blocking assignments were messed up, but once we figured it out, it started opening up for us and went perfect. Our fakes started going better, and everything started opening up better. It started clicking for us.”
McKee, as always, was more succinct in his assessment of Patton's night.
“He had a horrible first half. But then he really played well, and I was really happy to see Kamryn Lay make that big catch,” McKee said. “Jaxon made a big catch that got us out and got us going.”
A.J. Young and Cade Tackett made eight tackles apiece to lead the SC defense, which sacked Lyons five times.
Will Watkins (six catches for 107 yards) did most of his damage for Ryle on the drive to Rogers’ second field goal at the start of the second half.
“Their passes were killer,” Krebs said. “It was hard to defend their throws over the middle.”
But again, SC found a way. Dating back to Ballard at the end of last season, it was the Cards’ third win not sealed until the fourth quarter or overtime in the past six home games.
Ballard (in Louisville, Oct. 23) and Frederick Douglass (now scheduled Oct. 30 at home) are likely the only two remaining challenges in the regular season.
“I’m very pleased. We had a great week overall,” McKee said. “From top to bottom with our whole program, I’m thrilled with where we are. I’m super thrilled that we came back and won two games in the fourth quarter, and won it with all three phases. “