Campton Martin of Scott County and Kalib Perry of Great Crossing sat at the top of two significant statewide statistical lists from wire-to-wire in this football season of unprecedented starts, stops and speed bumps.
That talent and leadership were rewarded recently when the two were honored as first-team members of the inaugural Kentucky Sports Radio all-state football team.
Martin topped Class 5A and tied for the lead regardless of class with six interceptions. He amassed a team-leading 18 touchdowns on runs, receptions and returns.
The senior, who has received offers from multiple Mid-South Conference schools, was one of five defensive backs selected.
Scott County (7-1) went undefeated in the abbreviated regular season before falling to Frederick Douglass in the district championsip.
Perry was the runaway leader in 5A with 140 tackles, including 71 solo stops, as a hybrid safety/linebacker in the Warhawks’ defense. He also led GC with 510 rushing yards and was second with 281 receiving yards. He accounted for eight total touchdowns.
KSR gave him the nod in the defensive “athlete” category. Perry, a junior, already has received NCAA Division I offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Virginia and West Virginia.
Great Crossing (3-5) set a new high-water mark for wins.
The pair in select company. Other KSR all-state honorees have either committed to or signed with the likes of Ohio State, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Marshall, Purdue, Air Force, Navy, Akron and Miami of Ohio.
