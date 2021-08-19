Scott County football experiences the ultimate compliment — and some not-so-subtle motivation — every year from one or two rising regional rivals on its schedule.
Those programs pay homage to the Cardinals' status and staying power by very publicly circling that date on their calendar.
The latest outfit to set SC as that benchmark is Franklin County, unseen in these parts for more than a decade but clearly worthy of the big stage after getting within a fingertip of the Class 4A state championship against Boyle County last season.
Friday's crossroads, county-line clash kicks off the inaugural Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Birds Nest Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m. The News-Graphic will anchor live coverage, both on the newspaper's website and on the NFHS Network, with Kal Oakes and Scotty Sutton on the call.
“I was blessed for a year to work with Jim (McKee). He's a great coach. His kids believe in him,” Franklin County coach Eddie James said. “We model what we're trying to build after him. We're not trying to build a team in Franklin County that can compete in 2021. We want '22, '23, '24, '25 to be competitive, and that's something I took from him.”
James flirted with the head coaching vacancy at Fort Thomas Highlands following his fourth season at Franklin County, which ended in a 31-28 loss to Boyle in the KHSAA title game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
After a change of heart and the graduation of several key pieces from that puzzle, James picks up the challenge of making that success an annual event by taking on a neighbor that has done it consistently since McKee took over in 1997.
“It should be a good football game between two good teams, and it's just exciting for us as a program that's trying to establish ourselves,” James said. “It's a great measuring stick for us to see where our program is at. I felt that way playing Central in our district. We want to know where we're at in the trajectory of our program.”
Scott County returns most of its front-line personnel from an undefeated (6-0) regular season in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, capped by a second-round playoff loss to Frederick Douglass.
Four veteran backs — Montago Jones, Campton Martin, Jeremy Hamilton and Haaden Jones — combined for 1,852 yards and 32 touchdowns a year ago. Paul Garner, last year's leading receiver with 11 receptions, joins Hamilton as a downfield threat.
Distributing the ball to that talented cast will be Andrew Hickey, the first freshman to start at quarterback for SC in McKee's 25 seasons.
“They can do both (run and pass). I think what makes them tough to defend is their balance,” McKee said of the Flyers. “We are going to predominantly run the football, but if we can't throw it, if we go out Friday night and our pass line is 2-for-5 for 15 yards, we're going to lose.”
Jayden Mattison, a senior, takes over at QB for Franklin County. Two of the Flyers' primary play makers, Kaden Moorman (1,059 all-purpose yards, 17 TD) and Zach Claudio (43 catches, 666 yards), are back in the mix.
“We've got a tremendous opponent Friday night. I've been watching film and part of this game a long time, and Kaden Moorman's as good a back as there is in the state of Kentucky. They've got guys on the outside and guys they can hand it to who can go,” McKee said. “It speaks volumes to what Coach James has done. Let's just be factual. Six or eight years go, Franklin County wouldn't have played us. He never backed down an inch about playing us.”
Elijah Adams, Andrew Willhite and Isaac Krebs are the top returning tacklers from a swarming, ball-hawking Cardinal defense.
After a 2020 campaign rife with so many unknowns and limited crowds, Friday's grand reopening is more than merely a football game in many respects.
“We got hit in the pocketbook really hard, and we want these kids to have the best,” McKee said. “I want these kids when they run out on the field to have the very best equipment there is. This is going to be a huge shot in our pocketbooks.”
“This is a great deal for our kids, our communities, just to have some sense of normalcy,” James concurred. “These seniors left school before the end of their sophomore year, and they're just now coming back. Being able to have this experience of being able to go out and play a great team like Scott County and have fans, it's a great thing.”
