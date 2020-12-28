Football is hailed as one of the ultimate team games, with individual interests set aside for the greater good.
When you're as good for as long as the Scott County High School program, however, those solo accolades will follow.
SCHS hit an impressive milestone last week when the Louisville Courier-Journal named Campton Martin and Jonathan Berry to its all-state team, as voted upon by a cross-section of nearly 100 coaches from throughout the state.
Martin, a first-team defensive back, and Berry, a second-team offensive tackle, put the Cardinals into the half-century club. Scott County has featured 50 all-state (first, second or third team) players, a run that began with defensive back Carl Collins in the Cards' state championship season of 1975.
The selection of Martin, who shared the Class 5A lead with six interceptions, gives SC a first-team pick for the ninth consecutive year.
All-state recognition has been bestowed upon at least one Cardinal every year since 2008, a streak of 13 straight seasons.
Martin, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior, brings the number of first-team honors for Scott County to an even 20. That list includes Austin Taylor (2019), Bryan Hudson (2017 and 2018), Glenn Covington (2018), Colby McKee (2015 and 2016), Trey Binder (2015), Tyler Dummer (2015), Chase Daff (2014), Scott Daniel (2013), Daniel Berry (2013), Palmer Ward (2012 and 2013), Jervon Christopher (2012), Jay Wilmott (2008, 2009 and 2010), Ben Willis (1998) and Sam Simpson (1976).
Among his team-leading 18 total touchdowns in nine games, Martin scored 12 on the ground, four as a receiver, and two by way of interception return. His average return after his six picks covered 40 yards.
Martin amassed just shy of 600 yards as a running back and receiver. He also blocked multiple kicks and punts, including what was a ultimately the game-winning play on an extra point in a 7-6 victory over Bryan Station.
Earlier in the postseason, Martin was named to Kentucky Sports Radio's inaugural all-state team along with Kalib Perry of Great Crossing. Perry was picked to the Courier-Journal third team (see related story).
Other first-team defensive backs were Nick Coates of Male, Jordan Lovett of North Hardin and Jantzen Dunn of South Warren.
A growing list of college offers for Martin includes NAIA Mid-South Conference schools Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson and Thomas More.
Berry joined older brother Daniel, who played a prominent role in SC's second state championship season of 2013, in his family's all-state tradition.
It's also the eighth consecutive season that a Scott County lineman has been picked, including two-time first-team selections McKee and Hudson.
A three-year starter, the 6-4, 270-pound Berry anchored an offensive line that staked Scott County to 290 rushing yards, tops in 5A, and the No. 4 scoring offense at 42.6 points per game.
Dylan Hoskins of Knox Central, Blakley Miller of McCracken County, Logan Weedman of Apollo and Jaiden Canpbell of East Jessamine joined Berry on the second team.
Berry's college offers include D1 Austin Peay and Morehead State, Findlay, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson, Cumberlands and Thomas More.
A look at Scott County's all-state selections through the years:
2019 — Austin Taylor (first team OL), Bronson Brown (second team RB), Sam Daniel (second team DB).
2018 — Bryan Hudson (first team OL), Glenn Covington (third team DB), Berk Watts (third team LB).
2017 — Bryan Hudson (first team OL), Glenn Covington (first team DB), Berk Watts (third team LB).
2016 — Colby McKee (first team OL)
2015 — Trey Binder (first team OL), Colby McKee (first team OL), Tyler Dummer (first team K).
2014 — Chase Daff (first team OL), Zach Barber (second team DL), Clay McKee (third team QB), Keith Guy (third team RB).
2013 — Daniel Berry (first team OL), Scott Daniel (first team WR), Palmer Ward (first team P), Jaciob Van Meter (third team DE).
2012 — Jervon Christopher (first team DB), Palmer Ward (first team P), Scott Daniel (second team WR).
2011 — Jordan Kindred (second team DL), Palmer Ward (third team K).
2010 — Jay Wilmott (first team K), Marcus Hill (third team DB).
2009 — Jay Wilmott (first team K).
2008 — Jay Wilmott (first team K), Jon Cox (second team OL).
2006 — Jason Rusch (third team DL).
2005 — Shawn Jones (third team OL).
2004 — William Barber (second team WR), Ted Sberna (third team RB).
2001 — Jayce Johnson (third team DB).
2000 — Jayce Johnson (third team DB)
1999 — Landon Hawkins (second team DB).
1998 — Ben Willis (first team OL), Irele Oderinde (second team DL).
1997 — Ben Willis (second team OL), Marcellas McIntyre (third team DB).
1995 — Brad Pullium (third team P).
1979 — Barry Wilson (third team LB).
1978 — Terry Herron (second team OL).
1976 — Sam Simpson (first team LB), Charles Jackson (second team RB).
1975 — Carl Collins (second team DB).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.