Just try and block him

Oryend Fisher of Great Crossing, shown with his defensive line coach, Russell Floyd, after Fisher committed this week to West Virginia University, added two sacks and two fumble recoveries to his splendid senior season Friday in a 37-7 win at East Jessamine.

 Photo submitted

Great Crossing football opponents continue to run away from senior Oryend Fisher's side of the Warhawks' defense.

Fisher, freshly committed this past week to his gridiron future at West Virginia University, keeps finding ways to raise holy terror, anyhow.

Tags

Recommended for you