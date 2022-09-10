Great Crossing football opponents continue to run away from senior Oryend Fisher's side of the Warhawks' defense.
Fisher, freshly committed this past week to his gridiron future at West Virginia University, keeps finding ways to raise holy terror, anyhow.
His two fumble recoveries Friday night – including a strip sack with East Jessamine quarterback Justin Hisle still standing upright – led to a GC field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter and a touchdown early in the third.
On yet another night when the Warhawks made simple yards hard to come by, never mind touchdowns, the Jaguars were helpless to keep pace. Great Crossing soured East Jessamine's homecoming with a 37-7 road rout.
“Fisher, Clay Spradlin, Joshua Strayer, Laweence Stroh played really well up there,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “Fisher had an amazing play. Quarterback went to step up. Fisher kind of grabs him, pulls him to him and just takes the ball from him. That was Fisher being Fisher, a really great play.”
Two sacks matched the pair of takeaways, extending Fisher's Class 5A-leading total to 8½ through four games for the undefeated Warhawks.
GC scored on its first two offensive possessions and the Warhawks' defense, led by Zach Morris' 10 tackles, pinned back its ears and bowed its neck for the duration.
East Jessamine (0-4) sputtered to 68 total yards, including a net six on 34 rushing attempts. Cayden Allen and Jesse Shaddix joined Fisher in throwing Hisle (7-for-20, 62 yards) for losses.
“The kids played well, played hard,” Bowling said. “We saw some guys step up and made some plays that hadn't really been on the field a whole lot, so that was great to see. We took care of business. Our defense played well and didn't give up much. It was just a good team win again.”
Senior quarterback Gabe Nichols enjoyed his most prolific night of the season to date with two touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground.
Isaiah Johnson piled up 151 all-purpose yards, including a 44-yard catch-and-run from Nichols less than two minutes into the game and a rushing TD to apply the exclamation point in the fourth quarter.
“We held some guys back there. Jakeece (Patterson) had a majority of the reps,” Bowling said. “He should have broke a couple. He just couldn't get those big ol' legs picked up enough. But he ran the ball very hard. Isaiah came in, little change of speed for us. He caught a screen pass and took it, so just a good change of speed there.”
GC stuffed East Jessamine's opening drive and promptly went up 14-0 on Nichols' 42-yard scamper with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Warhawks' next three series fizzled with a punt and two turnovers on downs. Fisher's first recovery led to a 12-play, 29-yard grind that culminated with Jack Herald's 40-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with 25 seconds to go in the half.
“We went up quick. First quarter we put some points there. The field was a little wet. It was a little sloppy there at first. Then we settled back down,” Bowling said. “We couldn't finish a drive, so we went for a field goal late in the second quarter. We came out second half and just kind of took care of business after that.”
Great Crossing went for the deep shot after the second Fisher gem and reaped a 34-yard TD strike from Nichols to DJ Blunt.
Nichols capped the third quarter with a 9-yard keeper into the end zone. Stroh blocked a punt to set up that series.
East Jessamine averted the shutout with its only sustained offense of the evening, an eight-play, 66-yard march capped by Shawn Reed's 4-yard TD rush with 10:05 to go in the game.
“The quarterback got loose a few times. He's gonna be really good. But defense played well,” Bowling said. “That was our biggest concern. They do a pretty good job with some run game stuff with the quarterback. We were able to close that down. What was really dangerous was if we lost contain, the quarterback was pretty good at just kind of scrambling around and taking what the defense gave them. For the most part we were able to keep him contained.”
Jerrius Patterson led Great Crossing with five receptions. Malakhi Young made seven tackles to bolster the defense. Allen, limited to defensive duty after last week's explosive performance in GC's multi-pronged backfield, furnished five stops.
“Very happy with our team. We continue to mature,” Bowling said. “To be 4-0, a lot of teams in Kentucky are not, so we're blessed to be in the situation that we are right now. We've just got to continue to keep working and be in pursuit of greatness is really what it comes down to.”
Great Crossing hosts Bourbon County next week before a bye week to get ready for the Battle of the Birds with Scott County and the start of district play.
“Bourbon County's no joke. Their offense is putting up ungodly numbers right now,” Bowling said. “We're gonna have our hands full. We're gonna be tested next week. I don't know what they have necessarily defensively. With us it's the same old thing. We're just kind of inconsistent at times. We've just got to clean that up. We've got one more week to do it.”