Kalib Perry and Cayden Allen rarely get to take a breather on the sideline for the Great Crossing football team.
If Collins didn’t already know why that’s the case, they got an up-close-and-personal eyeful in Friday night’s regular-season finale at Birds Nest Stadium.
Perry’s 77-yard kick return in the closing seconds of the second quarter began the Warhawks’ dig out of a two-touchdown hole, and Allen’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter supplied the lead for keeps in a 26-21 victory.
Allen also had a 60-yard ramble to set up his rushing touchdown to pull GC even on its opening series of the second half. He finished with 16 carries for 137 yards for the Warhawks (8-2).
“Cayden wants to run the rock. He's a ball player. He's an all-around football player who plays with a lot of heart and a lot of energy on both sides of the ball,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said, “He brings that to the table for us. You kind of see our offense, when the ball's in his hand, we get a little more energy.”
On the first rainy, windswept evening of the season, GC’s defense – headlined by several Mason Wiley pass breakups – kept the explosive Titans (7-3) from mounting a fourth-quarter comeback.
Junior quarterback Kenyon Goodin was a thorn in Great Crossing's side in all three phases. He scored each Titan touchdown, including an electrifying blocked field goal and 80-yard touchdown return.
Collins led 14-0 after Goodin swatted the short bid by Jesse Fair and narrowly outran Perry down the GC sideline with 29 seconds remaining in the first half.
“Everyone lost their stuff,” Perry said. “I was still gasping, and everyone was freaking out.”
The University of Tennessee commit then promptly let the air back into the stadium and brought his team back from the brink, scooping the ensuing kick and finding a seam up the middle for a game-saving score.
“First I tried to chase the guy down 80 yards on the blocked field goal. Then I was back on the kickoff return and I thought, 'I can't let that ball go back,' so I picked it up,” Perry said. “Next thing I know, I saw the lane. The team did a great job building the wedge, and once I saw it split open, I just took off. When I hit that last 10 yards, I felt everything. All those 80-yard sprints came in handy.”
GC’s offense was stopped four times in Collins territory in the first half, twice after first-and-goal situations.
An errant snap from the 1-yard line ended up Keaton Edwards' hands for Collins to sabotage one drive. Edwards later sacked Gabe Nichols after the Warhawks drove all the way from their own 3 to the Titans' 7, persuading Bowling to call for the kick and try to get on the board when that march stalled.
“I made the decision to kick a field goal right there. It felt like it was the right call. Collins made a great play. We've got to clean that up, but I still feel like it was the right call,” Bowling said. “Our team responded, and special teams, we picked it back up. It's good when the ball is in No. 8's (Perry's) hand, and I think we saw tonight we've got several guys that can run the rock as well.”
Allen, for starters.
After GC received the second-half kickoff, facing eight defenders in the box, Allen ripped through a parting of the seas off left tackle all the way the Collins 3-yard line.
“Just find a hole and hit it,” Allen said.
He punched it in three hard-nosed carries later, and Fair's extra point knotted it at 14.
“We stayed in our heavy package there,” Bowling said. “We were on a mission tonight to play smash mouth football and push it into the end zone. We've kind of struggled with that all season and still didn't get it early.”
Goodin capped a 10-play, 68-yard response for Collins with his third score of the night, a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. It was his 48th all-purpose touchdown of the season.
Zach Morris answered for GC with a 21-yard TD run, but the Warhawks missed the potential tying extra point.
“Once we got our blocks and figured out what they were doing up front, we just filled the holes and made it happen,” Perry said. “Cayden did his thing tonight, Zach did his thing, and I'm proud of them.”
Collins' next series gained momentary life when a pass interference call erased the effects of a combined sack by Allen, Oryend Fisher and Pilot Lukacsko on the previous play.
Goodin (7-for-26, 97 yards) then threw a dart to Jacob Allen, who absorbed a jarring hit from Wiley and Fisher as the ball arrived. It set the stage for Great Crossing's fourth consecutive game with a defensive touchdown, and the third courtesy of Allen.
“We take pride in our defense,” Allen said. “It was rolling off Oryend's back. I saw it. I grabbed it and left.”
The two-point try failed, but Collins never sniffed a go-ahead score. With the rain falling harder than it had all evening and a stiff breeze in the Titans' face, Wiley, Perry and Drake Byrd easily defended a deluge of fourth-quarter throws.
Fisher and Tre Combs combined for a sack to force what wound up an eight-yard punt, and Collins' final two series ended on downs deep in its own territory.
“You've got to keep your eyes on their quarterback,” Allen said. “Their quarterback's really good. He does a good job of picking every team apart. We had to watch film on him all week.”
Great Crossing gets a rematch with Scott County, to whom it dropped a 14-6 decision on Oct. 1, in the opening round of the playoffs next Friday.
“We're looking forward to another shot,” Perry said.