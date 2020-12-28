One day after being hailed as the first all-state football player in Great Crossing High School history, Kalib Perry's college stock continued to rise with his fifth NCAA Division I scholarship offer.
Miami of Ohio officially entered the sweepstakes for the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Perry, whose recruiting label of “ATH” for athlete pays homage to the many roles he's served with success for the Warhawks.
The RedHawks' Christmas Day offer joins previous overtures from Cincinnati, Boston College, Virginia and West Virginia.
All-state recognition arrived from the Louisvile Courier-Journal, which selected Perry as a third-team defensive back. The team was chosen by a statewide poll of coaches.
Perry was the leading tackler in Class 5A as a junior, amassing 71 solo stops and 69 assists for a total of 140 in eight games. That works out to an average of 17.5.
Only Gracin Smith of Fairview had more tackles (148) in KHSAA football this past autumn. Michael Lunz of North Hardin matched Perry's 140 stops but needed two additional games to reach that number.
Austin Medley of Breckinridge County (14.8 tackles per game) and Rece Jones of state champion Bowling Green (127) were the closest 5A players to Perry's totals.
Perry's remarkable tally included a whopping 26 tackles (11 solo) in GC's 49-18 loss to city rival Scott County.
A two-way standout, Perry also led the Warhawks in rushing yardage (510) and rushing touchdowns (six) and was second in receptions (12) and receiving yards (281) while leading Great Crossing in yards per catch (23.4).
After starting at quarterback as a sophomore, Perry moved to an all-purpose role for most of his junior year,
Due to an injury that sidelined starting QB Jake Broughton in the final game of the regular season, Perry played under center and piled up 208 yards and all three GC touchdowns in a 62-21 playoff loss to Frederick Douglass.
Great Crossing won three consecutive games for the first time in school history, briefly nudging to the .500 mark before finishing at 3-5.
Joining Perry as C-J third team defensive backs were Chevis Elliott of Russellville, Reggie Thomas of Campbellsville and Tayquan Calloway of Holmes. Perry is the only non-senior in the quartet.
Scott County's Campton Martin was selected as a first-team defensive back, while Jonathan Berry was named a second-team offensive tackle (please see related story). Perry and Martin were previously selected to Kentucky Sports Radio’s first-ever all-state football team.
