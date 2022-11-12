FORT THOMAS – An interception that turned into a safety to revive a downcast opponent. A 15-play drive that fizzled with a a fumbled snap at the goal line. Another stall inside the red zone, ending in a missed field goal.
Scott County survived those invitations and a handful of others to give away Friday night's marquee second-round match-up with Highlands in the Class 5A playoffs, all with a loud, partisan flock of Bluebird students standing over their right shoulder and heckling every misstep.
Doubtless it was the type of donnybrook in which SC has carved out its reputation since around the turn of the century, and the tighter the spot, the better the current keepers of that flame seem to like it.
The Cardinals atoned for their crucial turnover just before the halftime huddle with an 18-play tour de force that consumed most of the third quarter, sandwiched between enough haymakers in all three phases to survive and advance, 29-23.
“It's just another game for us. We're Scott County. We play tough games. This is what we do,” said junior defensive back Paul Garner, who stopped one first-half threat with his fifth interception of the season. “We battled a ton of adversity tonight, but we're a tough football team, and we battle together. That's the thing. We love each other, and we grind every day together, so it's awesome coming out here and getting a win.”
No. 4 Scott County (11-1) advanced to the regional championship round for the first time since 2018 and will host Southwestern (12-0) of Pulaski County at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be the Cardinals' fourth battle against a fellow team ranked in the state's consensus top-12 in the past five weeks.
Thomas Feickert's 4-yard catch from Andrew Hickey capped an eight-minute, 30-second excursion and marked the third fourth-down conversion on a drive that gave SC a 22-9 lead.
Hickey also cashed in with a quarterback sneak to move the chains at midfield and drew a pass interference call with his or-else throw to Isaac York in the red zone.
“If you came down here tomorrow and played chess, they're gonna have a good chess team. They're like our school,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “Anything you play me in, I'm not gonna let you beat me. You might beat me, but I'm not gonna let you. I knew it would be tough. It was a tough environment, but it was fun.”
Highlands answered with its own 14-play, 75-yard parade, punctuated by a 6-yard TD strike from Brody Benke to Matteo Matteoli on the first snap of the fourth quarter.
An excessive celebration penalty and a kick out of bounds put SC back in business at the 50. Jacob Fryman (29 carries, 154 yards) rushed for three first downs before tackles for loss by Adam Dunn against Ellis Huguely and Sam Robinson versus Feickert stymied the Cards inside the 5.
Ian Stanley's field goal bid from 28 yards veered right, but the Cardinals' defense -- led on this occasion by JaSante Harmon -- picked up their pass rush against Benke and earned a crucial stop at the Highlands 46. Jackson Damron, whose blocked punt led to a first-quarter score, made the final breakup.
“Coach (Monty McIntyre) put in a good defensive scheme. He kind of puts us in positions and tells us to just go play football, make the plays and hold each other up and stay together,” said junior Luke Valencia, who set up SC's first scoring drive of the night with a fumble recovery before dusting off Damron's gem for a short return and an early 14-0 lead. “We were definitely prepared. Going up against top-10 teams, huge programs, proud programs, facing so much adversity gets you ready for this kind of a game.”
Fryman ripped off a gain of 23 on the first play after the timely turnover on downs, leading to his own 1-yard plunge and a Stanley PAT to make it 29-16 with 3:18 to go.
Highlands (9-3) wasted little time going the distance and staying afloat on a 16-yard scramble by Benke with 1:49 to go. But Valencia covered an onside kick for the third consecutive week, and two more first downs from Fryman set up a Hickey kneel-down.
“We practice (hands team) every Monday,” Valencia said. “I'm a shortstop (in baseball), so I understand what to do.”
Ousted by Frederick Douglass in the second round the past three years, Scott County now has won seven consecutive games since its lone loss of this season to the top-ranked Broncos.
SC now controls its own destiny with two potential home games before what could be a coveted rematch with Douglass in the KHSAA state title game at Kroger Field on Dec. 3.
“It's huge for me,” said fifth-year senior linebacker Elijah Adams, responsible for the stand-up of Charlie Noon that led to Valencia's takeaway shortly after the opening kickoff. “It's the first time I've ever been to the third round, so it's pretty big for all of us.”
Between its ill-fated drive to end the second quarter and its refusal to budge for most of the third, Scott County denied Highlands' offense the chance to run a meaningful play for nearly an hour of real time.
That bottled up the Bluebirds' momentum after the disputed safety and an ensuing TD drive trimmed SC's early advantage to 14-9. SC dominated time of possession on the night by a staggering 10½ minutes.
“You're gonna die some nights in the Wing-T. Tonight we lived in it,” McKee said. “That's who we are, and that's what we do. We are absolutely thrilled to be playing next week.”
In addition to his touchdown catch, Feickert frosted the cake on an eight-play, 68-yard opening series with a 9-yard scoring scamper at the 6:10 mark of the first quarter.
It was the product of a heady strip by Valencia after SC gift-wrapped Highlands a pair of first downs with penalties.
“They were running to our left side. Elijah Adams hit the man, held him up,” Valencia said. “All week Coach Monty's talking to us like, 'Hold him up. Take the ball from him. It's gonna be cold. He may give it up.' It just popped into my hands. I fell down with it, came up. I had to hold it up for everybody to see.”
But wait: There was more from the guy wearing No. 10.
After Adams, Valencia and Jacob Blair combined for a tackle to leave Highlands with fourth-and-1 from its own 40, Damron ripped through the middle to swat Carson Class' punt.
Valencia's nose for the ball paid dividends once again.
“He blocked it, and then we had Isaac York and Paul Garner push it down the field,” Valencia said. "I saw it there, picked it up and I just ran.”
Another special teams fiasco seemingly buried the Bluebirds' best drive of the night on the first play of the second quarter.
Lincoln Hicks, the holder on Highlands' field goal attempt, scooped up the low snap, ran for dear life toward his own sideline and uncorked a desperation heave into the hands of SC's Logan Jones at the right front pylon.
After one of multiple long conferences on the evening, the officials determined that Jones caught the ball in the field of play and ran into the end zone, resulting in two points when Carson Wallace finally brought him to the turf.
“We stopped the field goal,” McKee said. “It's just a judgment call. I thought his momentum took him into the end zone, which should have been back out on the 20 (after a touchback).”
Highlands gave away a chance to capitalize on the ensuing free kick thanks to Garner's interception. Scott County's offense stalled for the first time, however, and Dawson Hosea cut further into the lead by slashing through a blitz for an easy 19-yard score with 7:28 remaining.
The Cards held the ball nearly for the duration of the half, with Hickey delivering third-and-long dimes to York (27 yards) and Huguely (25) to keep it alive.
An alleged mock snap count on the goal line was the likely source of the miscommunication between Hickey and center Daniel Daff. After another discussion that took several minutes, Carson Schwalbach was awarded the fumble recovery.
“He just snapped the ball on no count,” McKee said. “They were up in there hollering, and then Andrew didn't grab it.”
Undaunted, SC sent a season-saving message with its lunch-pail grind to start the second half.
“We didn't finish it the way we wanted to, but we got the ball back after the half, and we came out and we scored, took advantage of what we had,” Adams said.
Benke threw for 190 yards and rushed for 62 more, but Highlands was a hit-and-miss 17-for-36 through the air with the two picks.
SC held Noon in check to the tune of six catches for 72 yards and nine rushes for 24.
“They do a lot of different stuff on offense,” Garner said. “We knew they like to run the screens a lot. I thought we did pretty good defending them. They passed the ball a lot. No. 1 (Noon) is a good athlete. We did our thing tonight. It was a great game.”
Dunn made a whopping 21 tackles and Robinson 12 for Highlands, which was reasonably effective at containing Huguely and Feickert on the edges but had no answer for Fryman or Kayne Garrett up the middle.
SC set up a positively old-school clash next week against Southwestern, which runs a wishbone offense.
The Cardinals seek their fourth trip to semi-state in the past seven seasons.
“It's definitely a huge win,” Valencia said. “When people used to think of Scott County, they would think of a powerhouse. In recent years it's been like, 'Oh, they've fallen off.' This has opened eyes like we're still here and we're still gonna win.”
