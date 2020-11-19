Against all odds, and barring any last-minute changes or interventions, it looks like the KHSAA football playoffs will kick off Friday night.
After an added bye week designed to let the entire state hit the imaginary reset button and allow teams and schools to decide whether or not they wished to move forward, the local Class 5A bracket remains intact.
Scott County (6-0) is the top seed and will host Grant County (3-4), while Great Crossing (3-4) travels to Frederick Douglass (4-1) for the district semifinals.
Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and are available on NFHS Network. An audio broadcast of the SC-Grant County also is available at news-graphic.com.
The two winners will meet next Friday. Scott County would be in line to host that game and any other prospective games leading up to the state finals due to its RPI ranking, which is second in the state behind only Owensboro.
COVID-19 concerns not only further shortened the season for all four teams in the draw but left the two favorites with a lull heading into the playoffs to which only a college team selected for a New Year's Day bowl could relate.
Friday's game will be the first in 35 days for the Cardinals, who routed Montgomery County, 69-6, on Oct. 16 to stay perfect on the season. SC won 62-14 at Grant County a week earlier.
Scott County's scheduled trip to Ballard then was canceled due to Jefferson County's red status on the COVID-19 incidence map, a fate that has since befallen most of the state.
SC's game with Douglass was then canceled for a second time after the Cardinals went into a two-week quarantine related to the virus.
Douglass has played only one quarter of football since Oct. 9. That was two weeks later, a 29-0 victory over Montgomery County that was deemed official after persistent lightning halted the game.
Grant County has been off three weeks since a 50-23 victory over Gallatin County. Great Crossing was the only team to play a game in the ninth and final week of the regular season, dropping a 22-0 verdict to George Rogers Clark.
The Cardinals' undefeated season, though shortened four games from a traditional schedule, is their first since the Class 6A championship campaign of 2013.
SC's ledger includes come-from-behind victories over Bryan Station and Ryle, each a top seed in its district of the 6A playoff bracket.
Fourth in 5A scoring offense (42.8 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (12.7), the Cards also flaunt the second-ranked rushing attack in the state at 297 yards per contest.
They rolled up 333 yards on the ground in the regular-season win at Grant County, with seven different players gobbling up 28 or more. And that was without leading rusher Montago Jones (99 carries, 648 yards, six touchdowns), who's had plenty of time to recover from an ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games prior to the Cards' extended break.
Campton Martin has amassed 11 of his 16 all-purpose touchdowns on the ground for Scott County. In the Cards' win at Montgomery County, the senior had both a run and a catch for a score and also reached the end zone twice on long interception returns.
Martin's six picks lead 5A and are tied for the most in the state this season regardless of class.
Jeremy Hamilton picked up two rushing touchdowns and a pick six for SC in the previous in over Grant County.
Whoever gets a bulk of the carries – and it could again be a by-committee approach, assuming a big early lead – runs behind a weighty offensive line headlined by senior Jonathan Berry.
Zane Patton has been razor-sharp as SC's senior quarterback, completing 55 percent of his passes for 427 yards and six touchdowns against only one interception.
Grant County boasts the most tireless running back in the state. Logan Sutherland has carried 228 times for 1,249 yards and 13 touchdowns, all amazing numbers for a seven-game regular season.
Even after the Braves fell far behind the Cards in the first half last month, they continued to feed the SC defense a steady of diet of Sutherland to the tune of 37 carries and just shy of 200 yards on the evening.
That persistence also opens doors for the Grant County passing game. Conner Knipp (56-for-130, eight TD, nine interceptions) hit a couple of bombs in the first match-up with SC, and don't be surprised to see the Braves take that wing-and-a-prayer approach with little to lose in the rematch.
Nikolas Dionne (24 catches, 346 yards) is the Braves' leading receiver, Carson Bick (17 receptions, 372 yards) and Chandler Haney (eight for 203) are deep threats.
In addition to Martin and Hamilton, A.J. Young has been a stopper in the secondary for the Cardinals. He's also the leading tackler with 40, topping a group of 13 with double-digit stops. Cade Tackett, Elijah Adams, Andrew Willhite, Kevin Herbert and Isaac Krebs have been heavy hitters. Krebs leads SC with six tackles for loss.
The Great Crossing-Frederick Douglass regular-season game also was canceled due to the virus. In the Warhawks' inaugural season of 2019, both the initial match-up and playoff rematch went to the Broncos by identical scores of 50-0.
GC is significantly stronger this season, having dominated district rivals Grant County and Montgomery County to earn a No. 3 seed. The Warhawks also routed Western Hills as part of their first-ever three-game winning streak.
Kalib Perry has starred in all phases for Great Crossing. The junior leads the state in tackles with 157, a clip of more than 18 per game. He also leads GC in rushing yardage (302, 12 per carry) and receiving yardage (281, 23 per catch) and has five total touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Jake Broughton has topped 1,000 combined yards passing and rushing, with 14 all-purpose touchdowns. Five of his nine TD throws are to Jacob Coulter, who leads Great Crossing with 21 catches.
Casey Fain and Peyton Harris have also been multi-faceted threats in the Warhawks' triple option, which has gained steam behind the offensive line of Ethan Stadnyk, Brandon Smith, Jacob Long, Zachary Coogle and Kevin O'Doherty.
Douglass remains rich with future NCAA Division I players, led by offensive line anchor Jager Burton, receivers Dane Key and Dekel Crowdus and quarterback Sam Cornett.
Cornett has thrown 16 touchdown passes in the Broncos' very abbreviated season – eight to Key (22 receptions, 334 yards) and five to Crowdus (14 catches, 139 yards). Cameron Dunn and Isaiah Allen give Cornett additional weapons.
Darius Neal (60 carries, 447 yards) does most of the running for Douglass.
Defensively, the Broncos have 14 takeaways, including a remarkable eight different players with a pass interception. Ty Bryant, Isaiah Kenney and Romarion Warner headline the cast.
Since losing to 6A contender North Hardin, 19-17, on opening night and beating Ballard, 49-21, Douglass has won its past three games by a combined 133-6 count.
The Broncos have moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press 5A poll after the team that defeated Douglass in last year's state final, Covington Catholic, lost to Lexington Catholic and fell from the top spot in the regular-season finale.
Scott County sits at No. 6, a spot it has held for most of the season. The Cards would have home field next week against the Broncos because the canceled district game was awarded to SC for seeding purposes due to a higher ranking in the KHSAA's RPI computer formula.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.