The KHSAA both reaffirmed its commitment to host a high school football playoff and acknowledged a need to hit the reset button, announcing Saturday morning that it will postpone the start of that month-long tournament for a full week in deference to the well-documented, statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
First-round or district semifinal games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 have been pushed back to Friday, Nov. 20. District championships now will be played the day after Thanksgiving, which is Friday, Nov, 27.
Assuming no further alterations to the schedule – which the KHSAA acknowledged is a possibility – state championships at Kroger Field in Lexington would kick off a few days before Christmas, Dec. 18-20.
That would be nearly a full month into the state's high school basketball season, which is currently slated to start Monday. Nov. 23. It's all a nod to the flexibility the organization asked member schools, coaches, athletes and fans to maintain when it resolved over the summer to pursue a full 2020-21 sports calendar in the face of the pandemic.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic. I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said in a press release. “While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information, because tomorrow is so unknown.”
Scott County (6-0) is bracketed to host Grant County (3-4) in the opening round of the playoffs, while Great Crossing (3-4) drew a trip to Frederick Douglass (4-1).
The top-seeded Cardinals and Braves both have been in COVID-19 quarantine. With the additional delay, SC will have been sidelined 35 days between games, and it could be longer.
“We were told that Grant County would have to forfeit, so if the playoffs go on as they hope, it could allow us to at least get to play the game,” Scott County coach Jim McKee said.
Almost every school in the state was forced to cancel at least one game due to COVID-19 concerns, either directly on their team or due to an elevated case load in one or both counties involved.
Both Scott County and Great Crossing canceled their regular-season meetings with Frederick Douglass. Over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Warhawks prepared for five different opponents before finally getting to play one, George Rogers Clark, on 24 hours' notice.
With those widespread uncertainties, the KHSAA decided it was unwise if not unsafe to kick off the postseason without some additional evaluation.
“This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines. It’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as 'red' including the vast majority of the east,” Tackett said. “It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions.
Schools have been counseled to use the extra time off to review site strategies and seating capacities , as well as doubling down on reminding athletes to isolate themselves and follow public health recommendations as much as possible so that the games may continue.
Tackett said the decision “gives our students the best chance to have a postseason experience.”
That's also a crucial quest for the KHSAA, which lost substantial revenue from the cancellation first of the boys' and girls' basketball Sweet 16, then the entire spring sports season this year.
“We have been calculated and strategic throughout this process and will continue to do so during these extremely challenging times, with the students’ health and ability to participate both being at the forefront of our minds,” Tackett said.
Saturday's statement reaffirmed that teams with withdraw from the playoffs without penalty. It also left the door open for the unusual option of scheduling additional games after being eliminated or withdrawing from the playoffs, as long as the tournament is in session.
The KHSAA added that review of the situation will be “ongoing” and that “possible substantial changes could be made as needed” going forward.