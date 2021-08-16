The name and uniform colors of Scott County football's chief rival always seem to change every four or five years. Frederick Douglass took that baton from Lafayette not long ago and has run swiftly with swagger.
And in a pandemic era that has forced every program in the country to stay on its toes, no successful system in Kentucky has seen a more recent stark change to its status quo than SC, which now shares the Georgetown talent pool with a team on the rise in Great Crossing.
To control what you can control is a gridiron lesson and a coaching mantra from time immemorial, and Jim McKee continues to instill that message while guarding the Cardinals' status as a state title contender in Class 5A and a consensus top-20 team in the state.
In Scott County's case, the foolproof tactic is to schedule other foes with the same, titanic tradition whenever possible, namely preseason and non-district games.
“I don't shy away from what the facts are. The facts are that Douglass has beaten us the last two years,” McKee said. “If we want to go anywhere in the playoffs, we've got to find a way to beat Frederick Douglass. End of story. To do that, we've got to play somebody that's got guys that are very similar to Frederick Douglass's guys.”
That meant battling Bowling Green and confronting Central, both multi-time state champions, in Scott County's scrimmages. It entails facing Franklin County this Friday night in the season-opening Battle of Elkhorn Creek.
Bryan Station, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Lexington Catholic — arguably the second through fourth-best teams in Lexington — are down the road, along with a trip to Louisville Ballard.
A top-heavy district with star-studded Douglass and fast-rising GC will furnish a stout challenge, but SC will be as a ready as humanly possible.
“Our coach pushes us very hard,” senior right tackle Jonathan Thompson said. “He expects greatness, and only above the standard line, not at the standard line. He expects us to be better the next day than we were yesterday, and he expects us to play with that winning mindset.”
Scott County enters the season with its deepest backfield in many years.
Last year's workhorse, fullback Montago Jones, and all-purpose touchdown leader, Campton Martin, are back but barely touched the ball in the preseason.
McKee, as has been the case for his quarter century at the helm, harbored a method to the madness.
“The reason why is I know those guys can run the ball. I want to see what other guys can do running the football,” he said. “Montago was our leading rusher last season, and Campton can make things happen with the ball in his hand. We're not 100 percent sure what we're going to do with Jeremy yet,”
That's Jeremy Hamilton, an electrifying, two-way, three-sport star with Division I football offers from Cincinnati and Western Kentucky.
Much like Glenn Covington and Scotty Daniel of yesteryear, McKee has to balance SC's need to get Hamilton the ball in space and on the outside with the reality that the Cards champion a run first, second and third philosophy.
“We're trying to use him out wide some,” McKee said. “We haven't been able to effectively get the ball in his hands enough in the preseason scrimmages. If we can't get the ball in his hands enough out wide, then we've got to hand it to him.”
Haaden Jones (fullback) and Thomas Feickert (halfback) saw significant carries in the preseason. And having the Cards' top receiver, sophomore Paul Garner, back in the lineup gives McKee even more flexibility with Hamilton.
If there was a surprise announcement out of the Cardinals' summer camp, it's at quarterback, where freshman Andrew Hickey has outdueled sophomore transfer Aaron Klein for the starting job. It's the first time in his career McKee will have a ninth-grader under center.
“We had a lot of guys who elected to use the supplemental school year, so you might say this guy's a senior or this guy's a junior. The bottom line is that inside that huddle, there are going to be 10 guys that are in their third or fourth year of high school football, so it's not like he's going to have to go out there and win the game for us,” McKee said of Hickey. “He has to get the ball handed off where he's supposed to, hit the passes he's supposed to, and carry out his fakes.”
Thompson (262 pounds) and Ethan Miracle (251) anchor the right side of an experience line for Scott County. Daniel Daff (294) is center, with 257-pound Merrick Bowen at tackle next to fellow senior Cameron Willoughby.
For all its play-making personalities, Douglass separated itself with strength in the trenches the past two years. SC, which has produced a parade of D1 linemen including Bryan Hudson, Colby McKee and Jonathan Berry, must at least hold its own up front against that mighty schedule.
“We're gonna run belly and belly sweep. And to run belly and belly sweep, we've got to be able to knock you off the ball,” McKee said. “You can take the very best back, and he's not going to gain yards without blocking. We've struggled a little bit knocking those guys off the ball the way we need to, so we're going to stay after it.”
SC should strike a sensational balance of speed and power on defense. Hamilton is a four-year starter at safety. Andrew Willhite roams at the “Cardinal' position.
The addition of Jones gives the Cards a nasty-looking trio of linebackers with veterans Luke Colvin and Isaac Krebs. And Jaxon Saylor has been sensational rushing off the edge in preseason.
“Being part of this program, that tradition, it makes you want to push that extra step, that extra lunge, that extra lift, whatever it is,” Krebs said.
Cam Keller gives SC a 300-pound run stuffer at nose guard. Quinn Brown (263) and Elijah Adams are the starting ends.
Garner joins Saylor, Hamilton and Willhite as a key to the Cards' pass coverage under longtime defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre.
COVID-19 was the only opponent that could snap Scott County's streak of a dozen seasons with double-digit victories. It was the longest active run in the state.
“There are always buzzwords in today's society. A big buzz right now is got to/get to,” McKee said. “I think that's the way our guys feel. We get to coach this game. Our kids get to play in this game. And that is a blessing in itself. I'm proud of our staff. I'm proud of their loyalty to me as a head coach. It means a lot to me personally to have that kind of loyalty from that many quality people for so long.”
His players say the tradition and passion remain infectious.
“It makes you want to work harder,” Miracle said. “I've had family that's played on Scott County's football team and various other sports, You have to push yourself to reach that standard and meet what everybody's thinking you're going to be.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Scott County football
ROSTER
No., Player, Position, Year, Ht, Wt
1 Charlie Skibo, TE, Jr., 6-1, 173
2 Montago Jones, ILB/FB, Sr., 5-11, 195
3 Logan Jones, DB, Jr., 6-1, 163
4 Paul Garner, WR/DB, So., 5-10, 170
5 Campton Martin, HB, Sr., 5-11, 195
6 Kaden Drumheller, WR, So.., 6-1, 158
7 Aaron Klein, QB, So., 6-0, 174
8 Eli Lilly, WR, Fr., 5-9, 140
9 Andrew Willhite, FS, Sr., 5-8. 155
10 Luke Valencia, RB, So., 5-7, 165
11 Ellis Huguely, RB/DB, So.., 5-6, 153
12 Andrew Hickey, QB, Fr., 6-1, 160
13 Thomas Feickert, HB, So., 5-9, 180
15 Isaac York, DB, Fr., 5-11, 158
16 Ryan Harris, DB, So., 5-8. 140
17 AJ Wands, LB, So., 6-3, 190
18 Ben Pearson, LB, Fr., 5-8. 145
19 Jacob Blair, LB, So., 6-1, 186
20 Haaden Jones, FB, Sr., 5-7, 165
21 Danny Armstrong, DB, So., 5-10, 169
22 Elijah Adams, DE, Jr., 6-0, 215
23 Taylor Luttrull, TE, Sr., 6-0, 155
24 Tristen Lloyd, HB, Jr., 5-8, 174
25 Jeremy Hamilton, WR/S, Sr., 6-1, 191
27 Thomas Belcher, DB, Jr., 5-10, 158
28 Ayden Martin, WR, So., 5-9. 130
29 Justin Stevenson, DB, Fr., 5-10, 145
30 Connor Caudill, DB, So., 5-9. 145
31 Jacob Romero, So., FS, 6-0, 160
32 Jaxon Saylor, Rover, Sr., 6-0, 171
33 Mikey Valencia, FS, So., 5-10, 158
37 Alex Henderson, LB, Jr., 5-11, 191
38 Graham Robinson, FS, Sr., 6-3, 165
39 Jacob Fryman, FB, So. 5-8, 194
40 Jacob Bramlett, LB, Sr. 6-0, 193
41 Shawn Rowe, Rover, So., 5-8, 165
44 Luke Colvin, LB, Sr., 6-2, 229
45 Nate Hall, LB, Jr., 6-1, 200
47 Austiun Kincaid, TE, Jr., 6-0, 193
48 Jasante Harmon, DE, So., 6-0, 265
50 Ethan Miracle, G, Jr., 6-2, 251
51 Daniel Daff, C, Jr., 6-1, 294
52 Dawson Burdine, DE, Jr., 6-1, 250
53 Tim Reed, G, Jr., 5-9, 189
54 Anthony Crace, G, Fr., 6-0, 168
55 Tristen Carpenter, OL, Jr., 6-2, 287
56 Owen Hamilton, T., So., 5-10, 250
58 Matt Helton, T, Sr., 6-0, 266
59 Ben Camp, NG, So., 5-7, 190
60 Mason Akers, G, Jr., 5-8, 183
63 Jon Thompson, T, Sr., 5-10, 262
66 Lance Bruin, G, Sr., 5-10, 234
67 Dylan Scolf, G, So., 6-0, 205
70 Cameron Willoughby, G, Sr., 5-10, 240
71 Trey Courtney, Hawk, Jr., 5-11, 240
72 Junior Gallindo, DT, So., 5-10, 290
74 Austin Southworth, C, So., 5-8, 242
75 Merrick Bowen, T, Sr.., 6-0, 257
76 Isaac Krebs, LB, Sr., 6-2, 186
77 Cam Keller, NG, Jr., 6-0, 300
78 TJ Giannasio, T, Jr., 5-9, 279
81 Matthew Mullins, WR, So., 5-10, 158
88 Victor Zacarias, NG, So., 5-8, 176
90 Jacob Bange, K, Sr., 5-10, 155
92 Gage Bowling, K, Jr., 6-1, 165
94 Ian Stanley, K, So., 6-0, 170
95 Quinn Brown, NG, Sr., 5-11, 263
98 Tyler McIntyre, DE, Sr., 6-0, 270
99 William Woodrum, DE, Jr., 5-11, 270
FRESHMEN
2 Ali Hamdiyah
3 Donald Quinn
4 Buddy Colllins
6 Brysen Sanford
8 Eli Lilly
9 Tyler Garner
10 Tyler Coyle
11 Brandon Lillard
12 Andrew Hickey
14 Jackson Damron
15 Isaac York
16 Keegan Smith
17 Jayden Fields
18 Ben Pearson
19 Clay Hall
22 Robert Thompson
28 Kareem Graham-Boo
29 Justin Stevenson
37 Paul Winburn
48 Nathan Harris
50 Elijah Valencia
53 Brad Horn
54 Anthony Crace
55 Jesse Lindsay
57 Noah Sparks
58 Jordan Daniels
60 Landon Mullins
64 Ethan Menard
69 Dalton Gibson
71 Cedric Dunn
72 Brian Fallis
73 Cristian Rodriguez
74 Luke Willoughby
78 Austin Giannasio
80 Jayden James
82 Tyler Rutter
83 Titus Coleman
84 Trevor Cannon
86 Michael Wilson
89 Jackson Parsley
91 Cullen Calulot
Varsity head coach: Jim McKee (25th year)