How sweep it is

Scott County opponents might see some new faces running with the ball, such as Thomas Feickert, but the Cards’ offense will run the same tried-and-true plays.

 Kal Oakes

The name and uniform colors of Scott County football's chief rival always seem to change every four or five years. Frederick Douglass took that baton from Lafayette not long ago and has run swiftly with swagger.

And in a pandemic era that has forced every program in the country to stay on its toes, no successful system in Kentucky has seen a more recent stark change to its status quo than SC, which now shares the Georgetown talent pool with a team on the rise in Great Crossing.

To control what you can control is a gridiron lesson and a coaching mantra from time immemorial, and Jim McKee continues to instill that message while guarding the Cardinals' status as a state title contender in Class 5A and a consensus top-20 team in the state.

In Scott County's case, the foolproof tactic is to schedule other foes with the same, titanic tradition whenever possible, namely preseason and non-district games.

“I don't shy away from what the facts are. The facts are that Douglass has beaten us the last two years,” McKee said. “If we want to go anywhere in the playoffs, we've got to find a way to beat Frederick Douglass. End of story. To do that, we've got to play somebody that's got guys that are very similar to Frederick Douglass's guys.”

That meant battling Bowling Green and confronting Central, both multi-time state champions, in Scott County's scrimmages. It entails facing Franklin County this Friday night in the season-opening Battle of Elkhorn Creek.

Bryan Station, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Lexington Catholic — arguably the second through fourth-best teams in Lexington — are down the road, along with a trip to Louisville Ballard.

A top-heavy district with star-studded Douglass and fast-rising GC will furnish a stout challenge, but SC will be as a ready as humanly possible.

“Our coach pushes us very hard,” senior right tackle Jonathan Thompson said. “He expects greatness, and only above the standard line, not at the standard line. He expects us to be better the next day than we were yesterday, and he expects us to play with that winning mindset.”

Scott County enters the season with its deepest backfield in many years.

Last year's workhorse, fullback Montago Jones, and all-purpose touchdown leader, Campton Martin, are back but barely touched the ball in the preseason.

McKee, as has been the case for his quarter century at the helm, harbored a method to the madness.

“The reason why is I know those guys can run the ball. I want to see what other guys can do running the football,” he said. “Montago was our leading rusher last season, and Campton can make things happen with the ball in his hand. We're not 100 percent sure what we're going to do with Jeremy yet,”

That's Jeremy Hamilton, an electrifying, two-way, three-sport star with Division I football offers from Cincinnati and Western Kentucky.

Much like Glenn Covington and Scotty Daniel of yesteryear, McKee has to balance SC's need to get Hamilton the ball in space and on the outside with the reality that the Cards champion a run first, second and third philosophy.

“We're trying to use him out wide some,” McKee said. “We haven't been able to effectively get the ball in his hands enough in the preseason scrimmages. If we can't get the ball in his hands enough out wide, then we've got to hand it to him.”

Haaden Jones (fullback) and Thomas Feickert (halfback) saw significant carries in the preseason. And having the Cards' top receiver, sophomore Paul Garner, back in the lineup gives McKee even more flexibility with Hamilton.

If there was a surprise announcement out of the Cardinals' summer camp, it's at quarterback, where freshman Andrew Hickey has outdueled sophomore transfer Aaron Klein for the starting job. It's the first time in his career McKee will have a ninth-grader under center.

“We had a lot of guys who elected to use the supplemental school year, so you might say this guy's a senior or this guy's a junior. The bottom line is that inside that huddle, there are going to be 10 guys that are in their third or fourth year of high school football, so it's not like he's going to have to go out there and win the game for us,” McKee said of Hickey. “He has to get the ball handed off where he's supposed to, hit the passes he's supposed to, and carry out his fakes.”

Thompson (262 pounds) and Ethan Miracle (251) anchor the right side of an experience line for Scott County. Daniel Daff (294) is center, with 257-pound Merrick Bowen at tackle next to fellow senior Cameron Willoughby.

For all its play-making personalities, Douglass separated itself with strength in the trenches the past two years. SC, which has produced a parade of D1 linemen including Bryan Hudson, Colby McKee and Jonathan Berry, must at least hold its own up front against that mighty schedule.

“We're gonna run belly and belly sweep. And to run belly and belly sweep, we've got to be able to knock you off the ball,” McKee said. “You can take the very best back, and he's not going to gain yards without blocking. We've struggled a little bit knocking those guys off the ball the way we need to, so we're going to stay after it.”

SC should strike a sensational balance of speed and power on defense. Hamilton is a four-year starter at safety. Andrew Willhite roams at the “Cardinal' position. 

The addition of Jones gives the Cards a nasty-looking trio of linebackers with veterans Luke Colvin and Isaac Krebs. And Jaxon Saylor has been sensational rushing off the edge in preseason.

“Being part of this program, that tradition, it makes you want to push that extra step, that extra lunge, that extra lift, whatever it is,” Krebs said. 

Cam Keller gives SC a 300-pound run stuffer at nose guard. Quinn Brown (263) and Elijah Adams are the starting ends.

Garner joins Saylor, Hamilton and Willhite as a key to the Cards' pass coverage under longtime defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre.

COVID-19 was the only opponent that could snap Scott County's streak of a dozen seasons with double-digit victories. It was the longest active run in the state.

“There are always buzzwords in today's society. A big buzz right now is got to/get to,” McKee said. “I think that's the way our guys feel. We get to coach this game. Our kids get to play in this game. And that is a blessing in itself. I'm proud of our staff. I'm proud of their loyalty to me as a head coach. It means a lot to me personally to have that kind of loyalty from that many quality people for so long.”

His players say the tradition and passion remain infectious.

“It makes you want to work harder,” Miracle said. “I've had family that's played on Scott County's football team and various other sports, You have to push yourself to reach that standard and meet what everybody's thinking you're going to be.”

Scott County football

ROSTER

No., Player, Position, Year, Ht, Wt

1 Charlie Skibo, TE, Jr., 6-1, 173

2 Montago Jones, ILB/FB, Sr., 5-11, 195

3 Logan Jones, DB, Jr., 6-1, 163

4 Paul Garner, WR/DB, So., 5-10, 170

5 Campton Martin, HB, Sr., 5-11, 195

6 Kaden Drumheller, WR, So.., 6-1, 158

7 Aaron Klein, QB, So., 6-0, 174

8 Eli Lilly, WR, Fr., 5-9, 140

9 Andrew Willhite, FS, Sr., 5-8. 155

10 Luke Valencia, RB, So., 5-7, 165

11 Ellis Huguely, RB/DB, So.., 5-6, 153

12 Andrew Hickey, QB, Fr., 6-1, 160

13 Thomas Feickert, HB, So., 5-9, 180

15 Isaac York, DB, Fr., 5-11, 158

16 Ryan Harris, DB, So., 5-8. 140

17 AJ Wands, LB, So., 6-3, 190

18 Ben Pearson, LB, Fr., 5-8. 145

19 Jacob Blair, LB, So., 6-1, 186

20 Haaden Jones, FB, Sr., 5-7, 165

21 Danny Armstrong, DB, So., 5-10, 169

22 Elijah Adams, DE, Jr., 6-0, 215

23 Taylor Luttrull, TE, Sr., 6-0, 155

24 Tristen Lloyd, HB, Jr., 5-8, 174

25 Jeremy Hamilton, WR/S, Sr., 6-1, 191

27 Thomas Belcher, DB, Jr., 5-10, 158

28 Ayden Martin, WR, So., 5-9. 130

29 Justin Stevenson, DB, Fr., 5-10, 145

30 Connor Caudill, DB, So., 5-9. 145

31 Jacob Romero, So., FS, 6-0, 160

32 Jaxon Saylor, Rover, Sr., 6-0, 171

33 Mikey Valencia, FS, So., 5-10, 158

37 Alex Henderson, LB, Jr., 5-11, 191

38 Graham Robinson, FS, Sr., 6-3, 165

39 Jacob Fryman, FB, So. 5-8, 194

40 Jacob Bramlett, LB, Sr. 6-0, 193

41 Shawn Rowe, Rover, So., 5-8, 165

44 Luke Colvin, LB, Sr., 6-2, 229

45 Nate Hall, LB, Jr., 6-1, 200

47 Austiun Kincaid, TE, Jr., 6-0, 193

48 Jasante Harmon, DE, So., 6-0, 265

50 Ethan Miracle, G, Jr., 6-2, 251

51 Daniel Daff, C, Jr., 6-1, 294

52 Dawson Burdine, DE, Jr., 6-1, 250

53 Tim Reed, G, Jr., 5-9, 189

54 Anthony Crace, G, Fr., 6-0, 168

55 Tristen Carpenter, OL, Jr., 6-2, 287

56 Owen Hamilton, T., So., 5-10, 250

58 Matt Helton, T, Sr., 6-0, 266

59 Ben Camp, NG, So., 5-7, 190

60 Mason Akers, G, Jr., 5-8, 183

63 Jon Thompson, T, Sr., 5-10, 262

66 Lance Bruin, G, Sr., 5-10, 234

67 Dylan Scolf, G, So., 6-0, 205

70 Cameron Willoughby, G, Sr., 5-10, 240

71 Trey Courtney, Hawk, Jr., 5-11, 240

72 Junior Gallindo, DT, So., 5-10, 290

74 Austin Southworth, C, So., 5-8, 242

75 Merrick Bowen, T, Sr.., 6-0, 257

76 Isaac Krebs, LB, Sr., 6-2, 186

77 Cam Keller, NG, Jr., 6-0, 300

78 TJ Giannasio, T, Jr., 5-9, 279

81 Matthew Mullins, WR, So., 5-10, 158

88 Victor Zacarias, NG, So., 5-8, 176

90 Jacob Bange, K, Sr., 5-10, 155

92 Gage Bowling,  K, Jr., 6-1, 165

94 Ian Stanley, K, So., 6-0, 170

95 Quinn Brown, NG, Sr., 5-11, 263

98 Tyler McIntyre, DE, Sr., 6-0, 270

99 William Woodrum, DE, Jr., 5-11, 270

FRESHMEN

2 Ali Hamdiyah

3 Donald Quinn

4 Buddy Colllins

6 Brysen Sanford

8 Eli Lilly

9 Tyler Garner

10 Tyler Coyle

11 Brandon Lillard

12 Andrew Hickey

14 Jackson Damron

15 Isaac York

16 Keegan Smith

17 Jayden Fields

18 Ben Pearson

19 Clay Hall

22 Robert Thompson

28 Kareem Graham-Boo

29 Justin Stevenson

37 Paul Winburn

48 Nathan Harris

50 Elijah Valencia

53 Brad Horn

54 Anthony Crace

55 Jesse Lindsay

57 Noah Sparks

58 Jordan Daniels

60 Landon Mullins

64 Ethan Menard

69 Dalton Gibson

71 Cedric Dunn

72 Brian Fallis

73 Cristian Rodriguez

74 Luke Willoughby

78 Austin Giannasio

80 Jayden James

82 Tyler Rutter

83 Titus Coleman

84 Trevor Cannon

86 Michael Wilson

89 Jackson Parsley

91 Cullen Calulot 

Varsity head coach: Jim McKee (25th year)

