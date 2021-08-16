Congratulations on your new football program.
We regret to inform you that you won't have either a weight room or a consistent practice field for your first spring and summer of preparation, and that no more than 10 players will be able to occupy either of those facilities at any one time for most of the second preseason.
God speed.
That's essentially the greeting card Great Crossing received, autographed by the fickle fingers of fate, as the Warhawks attempted to put their system in place.
While the world is certainly still no utopia in terms of certainty and consistency surrounding everyday life, GC moves into year three feeling like it's the charm.
“The thing about this year is sometimes it's too good to be true, because everything feels normal for the first time in our program,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “We've got a locker room. We've got a weight room. We've got everything we need. Our numbers are good.
GC grew from one win in its 2019 expansion season to three in the abbreviated and trying 2020 COVID campaign.
Now the Warhawks return with their roster almost completely intact, including two-way standout and three-sport star Kalib Perry, committed to University of Tennessee football, and Oryend Fisher, recipient of five Division I offers prior to the start of his junior season.
Even in a loaded, top-heavy Class 5A district that includes Frederick Douglass and Scott County, the attitude in GC's camp entering Friday's season-opener against Western Hills is that the future's now.
“We're a very veteran football team,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Peyton Harris said. “I expect our guys to do big things this year. We've been together through everything. We've had a lot of adversity these past two years. I think it's just really cool that we've grown up together, and now we get to see how far this program can go.”
Perry led the program in everything but bags of popcorn sold a season ago — rushing yards (510), total touchdowns (eight) and tackles (140), to be exact. Fisher, 6-foot-6 and still growing with prototype wing span and speed on the edge, served up 7½ quarterback sacks in only eight games.
They're the leaders of a defense that is way more than a one-two punch. Pilot Lukacsko, Cayden Allen and Harris each joined Fisher with one of GC's five defensive touchdowns last fall.
“When you've got those two guys on the defensive side of the ball, it makes it more difficult (for opponents),” Bowling said. “I was just talking to a coach. He said. 'Would you at least try putting both of them on the same side so we can run away?'
“Our defensive line is kind of like our offensive line. Bigger, faster, stronger, but they've also had experience since their sophomore years. We had two defensive backs that graduated. Everybody else returns, and we have a good juniors with the skill to fill in those positions as well.”
Senior outside linebacker Will Frazier described Perry as an unselfish star whose presence naturally makes his teammates better.
“Kalib's a play maker, but his role on the team, it's allowing other guys on the team to make plays just as well,” Frazier said. “He may have 140 tackles on the season, but we also have other guys that are up there. It's just good to have him leading the defense.”
Chase Little and Tre Combs are three-year starters who bring the brawn up front.
Perry, Allen and Harris headline a deep corps of linebackers. Mason Wiley, Jarvae Wray and Drake Byrd are poised for breakout years in the secondary.
“We have a lot of those kids, and even some junior this year who are going on their third year of starting varsity football,” Bowling said. “So they have some experience, and building on last year, we finally got a taste of what winning feels like. Three games in a row, we got on that run. Our kids loved that, and we want to continue to build on that.”
The offense is likely to take a quantum leap on the shoulders of an offensive line that took its lumps two years ago and now is ready to reap the dividends.
Ethan Stadnyk, Kevin O'Doherty, Jacob Long, Brandon Smith and Josiah Trevino are among the multi-year veterans in the trenches.
“We have guys on both the defensive and offensive line that never get enough credit, but we give them credit, because they've had more experience probably than any other line in the state of Kentucky at this point,” Bowling said. “We've got backs that have good experience, and they're ready to run the rock behind a very experienced offensive line who's very tight-knit.”
Perry is listed as a wide receiver, but he started at quarterback as a sophomore and was pressed into action in the playoff game at Frederick Douglass his junior season.
With a player of his caliber at the Warhawks' disposal, it will be essential to get the ball in Perry's hands as frequently as possible. Don't be surprised to see him taking direct snaps and handoffs on any given Friday.
Gabe Nichols, a junior, is the most experienced quarterback on the roster, although he missed all of last season with a knee injury.
“We've got a couple kids that we've working there,” Bowling said. “Gabe, he's done everything possible in the past year to get it fully repaired. It's a matter of getting him ready for guys being around him in the pocket and still being able to deliver the football.”
Jacob Coulter returns after leading the Warhawks with 21 catches. 309 yards and five touchdowns. Perry averaged more than 23 yards on his dozen receptions.
Tyris Cobbins and Jakeece Patterson combined for 65 carries and 154 yards a year ago and are the most experienced backs. Harris, like Perry, was explosive in the east-west run game.
Doubling or tripling the win total once again shouldn't be a shock to anyone, but the Warhawks expect even more out of themselves.
Their ultimate goal is no different than that of their two traditionally powerful district rivals.
“This is a great community that expects success, not just in football but in all sports. That's easily seen with our kids and their parents,” Bowling said. “They expect to win, so having that little taste of success ignites them even more. They want to win.
“It's not that we just want to build a program, and let's win some games. We want to be a championship team. That's been done here in this county before, so why can't it be done again?”
Two summers ago, when the Warhawks held their first practice at Georgetown College and weren't even sure where to store equipment as it was delivered box by box, the players admit that would have been crazy talk.
“Starting from the ground up, I just remember we were in a middle school gym trying to do football drills,” Frazier said. “We didn’t really know what was going to happen. Now as seniors, we've got all these fancy facilities. We have a weight room. We're grinding on the field every day. Seeing our guys grow and mature, this culture of veterans that we have, it's just awesome to be a part of it.”
Great Crossing football
ROSTER
No., Player, Position, Year, Ht, Wt
2 Will Frazier, DE/TE, Sr., 6-0, 174
3 Jerrius Patterson, LB/WR, Jr., 5-8, 194
4 Drake Byrd, DB/WR, Jr., 5-11, 160
5 Gabe Nichols, QB, Jr., 6-0, 194
6 Isaiha Johnson, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 138
7 Jakeece Patterson, RB, Jr., 5-8, 182
8 Kalib Perry, DB/LB/WR, Sr., 6-4, 220
9 Mason Wiley, DB/WR, Sr., 6-0, 156
10 Peyton Harris, LB/WR, Sr., 5-10, 169
11 Zackarrey Kelley, WR, Jr., 6-0, 174
12 Ben Greathouse, LB/RB, Sr., 5-8, 158
15 Tanner VanHoose, QB, Jr., 5-8, 137
16 Caleb Morrison, K, Jr., 5-10, 180
18 Jacob Coulter, DB/WR, Sr., 5-11, 150
19 Tyris Cobbins, DB/RB, Jr., 5-8, 175
20 Caden Seater, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 130
21 Rylan Dykes, LKB, Jr., 5-9, 144
22 Zach Morris, LB/RB, So., 5-9, 175
23 Cayden Allen, LB/RB, Jr., 5-11, 230
24 Jarvae Wray, DB, Sr., 5-11, 157
25 Mekhi Wilson, RB, Sr., 5-8, 190
26 Malikhi Young, DB, Jr., 5-8, 153
27 Oryend Fisher, DL, Jr., 6-6, 192
28 Dillon Lay, LB/RB, So., 5-8, 173
29 Luke Vergne, LB/TE, So., 5-8, 172
30 Malakhyi Taylor, DB/WR, Sr., 6-2, 153
32 Juan Rodriguez, LB.RB, Sr., 5-6, 168
34 Bryce Hamon, LB, So., 6-1, 171
36 Elijah Fryman, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 150
37 Israel Vargas, LB/RB, Jr., 5-7, 170
38 Cade Schneider, DL/Ol,, Jr., 5-10, 207
43 Garrett Moore, LB/TE, Sr., 6-0, 185
45 Noah Woodruff, DB/WR, Sr., 5-8, 132
47 Joshua Strayer, DL, So., 6-3, 171
49 Lawrence Stroh, DL, Jr., 6-1, 189
50 Clay Spradlin, DL/LB, So., 6-0, 173
51 Dacarie Price, DL, So.., 6-0, 193
52 Joey Monroe, DL/OL, So., 5-10, 177
53 Jack Herald, DL/OL/K, So., 5-8, 190
54 Logan Knecht, OL, Jr., 5-7., 224
56 Tre Combs, DL, Sr., 6-0, 295
57 Pilot Lukacsko, LB, Jr., 5-10, 182
58 Lex Palmerton, OL, So., 5-8, 211
60 Ethan Harris, OL, So., 5-10, 238
64 Kevin O’Doherty, OL, Jr., 5-11, 234
65 Chase Little, DL, Sr., 6-3, 257
66 Jake Long, OL, Sr., 5-11, 229
68 Ethan Stadnyk, OL, Sr., 6-3, 237
70 Jesse Shaddix, DL/OL, So., 5-8, 213
73 Chucky Wilson, OL, Jr., 5-7, 252
74 Zac Coogle, OL, Jr., 6-3, 260
75 Jacob Wilson, DL/OL, Sr., 5-9, 292
77 Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., 6-3, 281
78 Josiah Trevino, OL, Sr., 6-3, 236
79 Joaquin Solis, DL, So., 6-1, 217
80 Tristen Hight, DB/WR, Jr., 5-6, 128
82 William Keaton, DB/WR, Sr., 5-7, 137
84 Gavin Moore, DR/WR, So., 5-9, 137
87 Sam Vanhoose, DB/WR, So., 5-10, 129
88 Dakota Vinegar, DL, So., 5-2, 172
89 Lyle Gammon, WR, So., 6-5, 172
93 Trenton Pigg, DL, So., 5-11, 306
98 Jeremy Godfrey, DL, Sr., 6-2, 350
FRESHMEN
2 Clayton Shaddix
4 Jacob Johnson
5 Caden Bays
8 Carson Penn
10 Mulatu Davis
14 AJ Bennett
16 Braxton Schrag
18 Miguel Villalon
20 Elijah Larocque
21 Kai Kestner
22 Cole Spradlin
25 Mason Euler
29 Michael Pettigrew
32 Daniel Corn
41 Lucas Jiminez
42 Barrett Hinton
44 Micah Sartori
45 Landon Hamilton
49 Logan Clayton
52 Jaxson Harrison
54 Angel Reyes
55 Caden Helton
59 Donovan Farris
61 Jackson Masino
62 Preston Adams
63 Lucas Sutton
66 Jaylen Morris
67 Cameron Sulski
68 Carson Kidwell
72 Eric Jackson
75 Wyatt Seekford
76 Nathan Snawder
77 Mason Bechel
78 DJ Wilson
79 Luis De La Cruz
80 William Francisco
81 Logan Jett
84 Toby Moore
85 Christian Hancock
90 Jason Rodriguez
91 Bronson Santizo
92 Amilcar Perez
93 Kaine Pearson
96 Pedro Martinez
97 Aiden Lester
98 Dylan Wagers
Varsity head coach: Ricky Bowling (second year)