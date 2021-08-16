Heavy hitters

Senior Ethan Stadnyk is one of the anchors of a veteran offensive line for Great Crossing, which enters its third season with hopes of a breakthrough year.

 File photo

Congratulations on your new football program.

We regret to inform you that you won't have either a weight room or a consistent practice field for your first spring and summer of preparation, and that no more than 10 players will be able to occupy either of those facilities at any one time for most of the second preseason.

God speed.

That's essentially the greeting card Great Crossing received, autographed by the fickle fingers of fate, as the Warhawks attempted to put their system in place.

While the world is certainly still no utopia in terms of certainty and consistency surrounding everyday life, GC moves into year three feeling like it's the charm.

“The thing about this year is sometimes it's too good to be true, because everything feels normal for the first time in our program,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “We've got a locker room. We've got a weight room. We've got everything we need. Our numbers are good.

GC grew from one win in its 2019 expansion season to three in the abbreviated and trying 2020 COVID campaign.

Now the Warhawks return with their roster almost completely intact, including two-way standout and three-sport star Kalib Perry, committed to University of Tennessee football, and Oryend Fisher, recipient of five Division I offers prior to the start of his junior season.

Even in a loaded, top-heavy Class 5A district that includes Frederick Douglass and Scott County, the attitude in GC's camp entering Friday's season-opener against Western Hills is that the future's now.

“We're a very veteran football team,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Peyton Harris said. “I expect our guys to do big things this year. We've been together through everything. We've had a lot of adversity these past two years. I think it's just really cool that we've grown up together, and now we get to see how far this program can go.”

Perry led the program in everything but bags of popcorn sold a season ago — rushing yards (510), total touchdowns (eight) and tackles (140), to be exact. Fisher, 6-foot-6 and still growing with prototype wing span and speed on the edge, served up 7½ quarterback sacks in only eight games.

They're the leaders of a defense that is way more than a one-two punch. Pilot Lukacsko, Cayden Allen and Harris each joined Fisher with one of GC's five defensive touchdowns last fall.

“When you've got those two guys on the defensive side of the ball, it makes it more difficult (for opponents),” Bowling said. “I was just talking to a coach. He said. 'Would you at least try putting both of them on the same side so we can run away?'

“Our defensive line is kind of like our offensive line. Bigger, faster, stronger, but they've also had experience since their sophomore years. We had two defensive backs that graduated. Everybody else returns, and we have a good juniors with the skill to fill in those positions as well.”

Senior outside linebacker Will Frazier described Perry as an unselfish star whose presence naturally makes his teammates better.

“Kalib's a play maker, but his role on the team, it's allowing other guys on the team to make plays just as well,” Frazier said. “He may have 140 tackles on the season, but we also have other guys that are up there. It's just good to have him leading the defense.”

Chase Little and Tre Combs are three-year starters who bring the brawn up front.

Perry, Allen and Harris headline a deep corps of linebackers. Mason Wiley, Jarvae Wray and Drake Byrd are poised for breakout years in the secondary.

“We have a lot of those kids, and even some junior this year who are going on their third year of starting varsity football,” Bowling said. “So they have some experience, and building on last year, we finally got a taste of what winning feels like. Three games in a row, we got on that run. Our kids loved that, and we want to continue to build on that.”

The offense is likely to take a quantum leap on the shoulders of an offensive line that took its lumps two years ago and now is ready to reap the dividends.

Ethan Stadnyk, Kevin O'Doherty, Jacob Long, Brandon Smith and Josiah Trevino are among the multi-year veterans in the trenches.

“We have guys on both the defensive and offensive line that never get enough credit, but we give them credit, because they've had more experience probably than any other line in the state of Kentucky at this point,” Bowling said. “We've got backs that have good experience, and they're ready to run the rock behind a very experienced offensive line who's very tight-knit.”

Perry is listed as a wide receiver, but he started at quarterback as a sophomore and was pressed into action in the playoff game at Frederick Douglass his junior season.

With a player of his caliber at the Warhawks' disposal, it will be essential to get the ball in Perry's hands as frequently as possible. Don't be surprised to see him taking direct snaps and handoffs on any given Friday.

Gabe Nichols, a junior, is the most experienced quarterback on the roster, although he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

“We've got a couple kids that we've working there,” Bowling said. “Gabe, he's done everything possible in the past year to get it fully repaired. It's a matter of getting him ready for guys being around him in the pocket and still being able to deliver the football.”

Jacob Coulter returns after leading the Warhawks with 21 catches. 309 yards and five touchdowns. Perry averaged more than 23 yards on his dozen receptions.

Tyris Cobbins and Jakeece Patterson combined for 65 carries and 154 yards a year ago and are the most experienced backs. Harris, like Perry, was explosive in the east-west run game.

Doubling or tripling the win total once again shouldn't be a shock to anyone, but the Warhawks expect even more out of themselves.

Their ultimate goal is no different than that of their two traditionally powerful district rivals.

“This is a great community that expects success, not just in football but in all sports. That's easily seen with our kids and their parents,” Bowling said. “They expect to win, so having that little taste of success ignites them even more. They want to win.

“It's not that we just want to build a program, and let's win some games. We want to be a championship team. That's been done here in this county before, so why can't it be done again?”

Two summers ago, when the Warhawks held their first practice at Georgetown College and weren't even sure where to store equipment as it was delivered box by box, the players admit that would have been crazy talk.

“Starting from the ground up, I just remember we were in a middle school gym trying to do football drills,” Frazier said. “We didn’t really know what was going to happen. Now as seniors, we've got all these fancy facilities. We have a weight room. We're grinding on the field every day. Seeing our guys grow and mature, this culture of veterans that we have, it's just awesome to be a part of it.” 

Great Crossing football

ROSTER

No., Player, Position, Year, Ht, Wt

2 Will Frazier, DE/TE, Sr., 6-0, 174

3 Jerrius Patterson, LB/WR, Jr., 5-8, 194

4 Drake Byrd, DB/WR, Jr., 5-11, 160

5 Gabe Nichols, QB, Jr., 6-0, 194

6 Isaiha Johnson, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 138

7 Jakeece Patterson, RB, Jr., 5-8, 182

8 Kalib Perry, DB/LB/WR, Sr., 6-4, 220

9 Mason Wiley, DB/WR, Sr., 6-0, 156

10 Peyton Harris, LB/WR, Sr., 5-10, 169

11 Zackarrey Kelley, WR, Jr., 6-0, 174

12 Ben Greathouse, LB/RB, Sr., 5-8, 158

15 Tanner VanHoose, QB, Jr., 5-8, 137

16 Caleb Morrison, K, Jr., 5-10, 180

18 Jacob Coulter, DB/WR, Sr., 5-11, 150

19 Tyris Cobbins, DB/RB, Jr., 5-8, 175

20 Caden Seater, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 130

21 Rylan Dykes, LKB, Jr., 5-9, 144

22 Zach Morris, LB/RB, So., 5-9, 175

23 Cayden Allen, LB/RB, Jr., 5-11, 230

24 Jarvae Wray, DB, Sr., 5-11, 157

25 Mekhi Wilson, RB, Sr., 5-8, 190

26 Malikhi Young, DB, Jr., 5-8, 153

27 Oryend Fisher, DL, Jr., 6-6, 192

28 Dillon Lay, LB/RB, So., 5-8, 173

29 Luke Vergne, LB/TE, So., 5-8, 172

30 Malakhyi Taylor, DB/WR, Sr., 6-2, 153

32 Juan Rodriguez, LB.RB, Sr., 5-6, 168

34 Bryce Hamon, LB, So., 6-1, 171

36 Elijah Fryman, DB/WR, So., 5-7, 150

37 Israel Vargas, LB/RB, Jr., 5-7, 170

38 Cade Schneider, DL/Ol,, Jr., 5-10, 207

43 Garrett Moore, LB/TE, Sr., 6-0, 185

45 Noah Woodruff, DB/WR, Sr., 5-8, 132

47 Joshua Strayer, DL, So., 6-3, 171

49 Lawrence Stroh, DL, Jr., 6-1, 189

50 Clay Spradlin, DL/LB, So., 6-0, 173

51 Dacarie Price, DL, So.., 6-0, 193

52 Joey Monroe, DL/OL, So., 5-10, 177

53 Jack Herald, DL/OL/K, So., 5-8, 190

54 Logan Knecht, OL, Jr., 5-7., 224

56 Tre Combs, DL, Sr., 6-0, 295

57 Pilot Lukacsko, LB, Jr., 5-10, 182

58 Lex Palmerton, OL, So., 5-8, 211

60 Ethan Harris, OL, So., 5-10, 238

64 Kevin O’Doherty, OL, Jr., 5-11, 234

65 Chase Little, DL, Sr., 6-3, 257

66 Jake Long, OL, Sr., 5-11, 229

68 Ethan Stadnyk, OL, Sr., 6-3, 237

70 Jesse Shaddix, DL/OL, So., 5-8, 213

73 Chucky Wilson, OL, Jr., 5-7, 252

74 Zac Coogle, OL, Jr., 6-3, 260

75 Jacob Wilson, DL/OL, Sr., 5-9, 292

77 Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., 6-3, 281

78 Josiah Trevino, OL, Sr., 6-3, 236

79 Joaquin Solis, DL, So., 6-1, 217

80 Tristen Hight, DB/WR, Jr., 5-6, 128

82 William Keaton, DB/WR, Sr., 5-7, 137

84 Gavin Moore, DR/WR, So., 5-9, 137

87 Sam Vanhoose, DB/WR, So., 5-10, 129

88 Dakota Vinegar, DL, So., 5-2, 172

89 Lyle Gammon, WR, So., 6-5, 172

93 Trenton Pigg, DL, So., 5-11, 306

98 Jeremy Godfrey, DL, Sr., 6-2, 350 

FRESHMEN

2 Clayton Shaddix

4 Jacob Johnson

5 Caden Bays

8 Carson Penn

10 Mulatu Davis

14 AJ Bennett

16 Braxton Schrag

18 Miguel Villalon

20 Elijah Larocque

21 Kai Kestner

22 Cole Spradlin

25 Mason Euler

29 Michael Pettigrew

32 Daniel Corn

41 Lucas Jiminez

42 Barrett Hinton

44 Micah Sartori

45 Landon Hamilton

49 Logan Clayton

52 Jaxson Harrison

54 Angel Reyes

55 Caden Helton

59 Donovan Farris

61 Jackson Masino

62 Preston Adams

63 Lucas Sutton

66 Jaylen Morris

67 Cameron Sulski

68 Carson Kidwell

72 Eric Jackson

75 Wyatt Seekford

76 Nathan Snawder

77 Mason Bechel

78 DJ Wilson

79 Luis De La Cruz

80 William Francisco

81 Logan Jett

84 Toby Moore

85 Christian Hancock

90 Jason Rodriguez

91 Bronson Santizo

92 Amilcar Perez

93 Kaine Pearson

96 Pedro Martinez

97 Aiden Lester

98 Dylan Wagers 

Varsity head coach: Ricky Bowling (second year)

