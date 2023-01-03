A decades-long tradition of local football stars being recognized at the statewide level continued last week when four Scott County players and one from Great Crossing were named to the Louisville Courier Journal all-state team.
Senior center Daniel Daff gave SC a first team selection for the 11th consecutive year and the 21st overall since 1976.
Junior defensive end JaSante Harmon, junior defensive back Paul Garner and senior linebacker Elijah Adams were selected to the second team, bringing the Cardinals' all-time number of all-state honors to 57.
Senior defensive end Oryend Fisher, who signed a day earlier with West Virginia University (please see related story), also received second team laurels to give Great Crossing a representative for the second straight year. Kalib Perry, now at the University of Tennessee, was a first team pick last season.
Daff anchored a senior-dominated offensive line that paved the way for a potent Scott County running game and an 11-2 season.
SC rushed for 3,346 yards and 48 touchdowns while also passing for 1,080 yards and 10 scores. The Cards' rushing attack ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in yards per game. Daff follows in the footsteps of recent first-team linemen Jon Thompson (2021), Austin Taylor (2019), Bryan Hudson (2017, 2018) and Colby McKee (2015, 2016).
Garner had five interceptions (tied for second-most in Class 5A), two fumble recoveries and multiple blocked kicks while focusing primarily on defense and special teams for the first time after two seasons as a starting receiver.
Harmon, who has an NCAA Division I offer from Southeast Missouri State, led the Cardinals with 4½ sacks among 12 ½ tackles for loss out of his 45 total stops.
Adams led Scott County with 78 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage. He also started on the offensive line throughout the second half of the season, anchoring a run that included wins over fellow top-10 opponents Ballard, Lexington Catholic and Highlands.
Fisher was one of Class 5A's most feared pass rushers in both his junior and senior seasons. His 13½ sacks ranked second and led GC (8-3) to the same spot in the team category.
The Warhawks also had the No. 2 rushing defense in 5A, permitting only 79 yards per game.
SC’s all-state picks as compiled by coach Jim McKee:
2022 – Daniel Daff (first team), JaSante Harmon, Paul Garner, Elijah Adams
2021 – Jon Thompson (first team), Jeremy Hamilton
2020 – Campton Martin (first team), Jonathan Berry
2019 – Austin Taylor (first team), Bronson Brown, Sam Daniel
2018 – Bryan Hudson (first team), Glenn Covington, Berk Watts
2017 – Bryan Hudson (first team), Glenn Covington (first team), Berk Watts
2016 – Colby McKee (first team)
2015 – Colby McKee (first team), Trey Binder (first team), Keith Guy
2014 – Chase Daff (first team), Clay McKee, Zach Barber, Keith Guy
2013 – Scott Daniel (first team), Daniel Berry (first team), Palmer Ward (first team), Jacob Van Meter
2012 – Jervon Christopher (first team), Palmer Ward (first team), Scott Daniel
2011 – Jordan Kindred, Palmer Ward
2010 – Jay Willmott (first team), Marcus Hill
2009 – Jay Willmott (first team)
2008 – Jay Willmott (first team), Jon Cox
2006 – Jason Rusch
2005 – Shawn Jones
2004 – William Barber, Ted Sberna
2001 – Jayce Johnson
2000 – Jayce Johnson
1999 – Landon Hawkins
1998 – Ben Lawler (first team), Irele Oderinde
1997 – Marcellus McIntyre, Ben Willis
1995 – Brad Pulliam
1979 – Barry Wilson
1978 – Terry Herron
1976 - Sam Simpson (first team), Charles Jackson
1975 – Carl Collins