It’s another road trip to face another apparently overmatched Class 5A district opponent Friday night as the Scott County football express continues to roll on.
SC (5-0) makes the journey to Mount Sterling for a date with Montgomery County (0-4) at 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals look to start the season with a six-game winning streak for the first time since 2014.
New faces, and some in new places, may remain the rule.
There's never a good time for an injury to key offensive components. But when Scott County running backs Montago Jones and Jaxon Saylor went down with ankle ailments in the second half of a comeback win two weeks ago against Ryle, the schedule supplied a place for the Cards' attack to enjoy a soft landing.
SC rested two-thirds of its starting backfield in last week's 62-14 road rout of Grant County and probably will have the same luxury against Montgomery County. The Cards rolled 55-0 in the regular season and 43-8 in the playoffs against the Indians a year ago.
The Indians are even younger this season and have been beset by turnovers. That's probably a bad combination against a Cards' defense and special teams that has shown a knack for takeaways and blocked kicks.
Isaac Krebs' timely fumble recovery fueled the rally past Ryle to a 28-18 win. A.J. Young and Jeremy Hamilton each picked off a pass at Grant County, with Hamilton returning his to the end zone. That's not to mention Campton Martin, who logged his four interceptions in SC's first three games.
Martin, Hamilton, Luke Colvin, Haaden Jones and Jackson Albensi compensated for the absence of Saylor and Montago Jones last week with a total of seven rushing touchdowns. Zane Patton (365 yards, four TD) and Paul Garner (team-leading eight catches) continue to impress through the air.
Let's abandon all pretense here: Next week's trip to Ballard and the regular-season home finale against Frederick Douglass with Class 5A district top seeding on the line are foremost in SC's mind.
Assuming the Cards take care of business against the Indians, they'll enjoy a fair slice of history. It would mark the sixth time in Coach Jim McKee's tenure that SC opened at 6-0. Prior to ’14, the other years were 1998, 2002, 2011, 2013 (undefeated state championship season). This year's start includes two comeback wins. In addition to Ryle, SC won a 7-6 barn-burner with Bryan Station.
