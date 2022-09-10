When do-everything quarterback Trenton Cutwright squirted through no fewer than three arm tackles for a 55-yard touchdown run that gave Bryan Station a three-touchdown lead in the final seconds of the first half Friday night, anybody who claims to have imagined a comeback for the ages to keep Scott County unbeaten is probably lying.
Well, either that or fully invested in the Cardinals' locker room, where SC was admittedly cast down but not destroyed, as the Good Book says.
“We settled down at half,” Scott County coach Jim McKee said. “I said let's take the opening drive and go score and see what happens. Just the overall mental resolve (it took). I'd like to know the statistics of a team scoring in the last 30 seconds of a half to take a three-touchdown lead that lost.”
Sophomore speedster Ali Hamdiyah rushed for his first varsity touchdown at the end of the march that put SC on the board, and he added another with 5:54 remaining in the game to put the Cards on top for good in an improbable 21-20 triumph over the battle-tested but stunned and still-winless Defenders.
Paul Garner and Luke Valencia sandwiched interceptions of Cutwright around Hamdiyah's second sojourn to the end zone, anchoring a defensive lockdown that blanked Bryan Station to the tune of 33 total yards after intermission.
“Going into the locker room, we told ourselves that we can't lay down,” Garner said. “We're a good football team. They're a really good football team. We came out, did Scott County football in the second half and turned it around.”
Thrown off by Station's alleged simulation of its snap count, Scott County (3-0) was whistled for nine false start penalties by the middle of the third quarter.
McKee challenged his senior-dominated offensive line to get tougher mentally.
“We were a little but rusty after the bye week. Of course we still practiced really hard, but we had those mental mistakes. The second half we came out efficient,” said senior guard Nate Hall, the Cards' only two-way starter. “As an offensive line, we were lacking in the first half. He told us we had to go out there and blow everybody back, and we had to score on the first drive.”
Logan Jones, who blocked what turned out to be a crucial extra point after the Cutwright back-breaker, returned the second-half 38 yards into Bryan Station (0-3) territory at the 47.
After an illegal block wiped out a first down and left SC with third-and-11, Andrew Hickey hit Ellis Huguely with an 8-yard strike to set up a chain-moving run by Thomas Feickert, who recovered a fortuitous bounce of his own fumble.
Two more procedure penalties essentially erased three strong runs by fullback Jacob Fryman (17 carries, 104 yards), but Hamdiyah – given full medical clearance only hours before the game after missing the first two weeks with an injury – broke the scoring drought from 14 yards away.
“It shocked their defense, because they shut us out in the first half,” Garner said. “Then our defense I think we three-and-outed 'em and got the ball back, and it was our time to shine.”
A key ingredient in the comeback: Two booming kickoffs by sophomore Cristian Rodriguez that Bryan Station badly misjudged, twice leaving the Defenders pinned with starting field position inside their 15.
SC quickly silenced one of those possessions and fed Station, with several of its players now cramping badly, a fast-paced and steady diet of Huguely and Fryman.
The Cards again caught a break by recovering their own fumble on a sweep, and Hickey repeated his crisp, third-down throw to Isaac York ahead of a 16-yard run by Thomas Feickert on fourth-and-5 as time expired in the third quarter.
“It all starts with the offensive line,” Hall said. “You've got to blow 'em back, and then of course with our weapons, even if we don't blow 'em back we've got some of the best skill players in the state. They're not gonna stop no matter what, even if they've got five guys on 'em.”
Huguely capped that 15-play, 61-yard grind with a 2-yard plunge, again on fourth down.
Seizing on the momentum, SC went for the two-point conversion, and Huguely circled around and cradled a jump pass from Hickey to make it 20-14.
“Our defense played very well tonight,” McKee said. “We played well enough in all three phases in the second half. It's all one big team. We lean on each other.”
Rodriguez's kick and a tackle by Antonio Frye kept the Defenders reeling. After a procedure penalty backed the Defenders to their own 9, Cutwright telegraphed a throw into the left flat.
Garner whisked it with the receiver's back turned and paraded to prime position for the go-ahead score at the 16.
“I saw the quarterback looking my way the whole time, and I just stayed with my man, and when the ball was in the air it was mine,” Garner said. “We were going for the turnover, and I think we got two tonight. That's good for us.”
“When Paul Garner picked that pass off, that was big-time momentum there,” McKee added. “Paul's probably taken as a big a step forward as any guy on our team. The difference between good and great is right there. It's the six inches between your ears, and Paul's in a great place mentally.”
Two runs up the middle by Feickert and a hard-nosed catch by Huguely along the home sideline set the table for Hamdiyah's walk-in. Ian Stanley booted the all-important extra point.
Bryan Station had two modest chances to spoil the party down the stretch, but Kareem Graham-Booe threw Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd for a loss on fourth-and-1, and Luke Valencia later picked off Cutwright to seal it.
Hall, who had 1½ of Scott County's four sacks, noted that the key to slowing Cutwright, who accounted for 157 of his team's 225 total yards, was to not over-pursue.
“We knew he was good. We knew we had to prepare really hard for that, so we set up some things where we wouldn't rush,” Hall said. “We were taught to contain really well. I give our coaches props for that. If it weren't for them, we definitely wouldn't have been able to contain him.”
Penalties first sabotaged SC on its opening drive after long runs by Hamdiyah and Fryman immediately escorted the Cards into the red zone.
Garner later forced a fumble, but Station fell on it to seize another break in a scoreless first quarter. Cutwright broke the ice on a 5-yard naked bootleg with 10:45 to go in the half.
Just over two minutes later, Jaiden Shegog jumped a wheel route, picked off Hickey and went 70 yards the other way for a score. McKee took the blame.
“We got away from who we are and what we do in the first half,” he said. “The play action doesn't work until the run game works. If I've ever done a worse job than the first half coaching, I can only think of last year versus Franklin County.”
The hole grew deeper despite consecutive sacks by Jacob Blair and Graham-Booe and Valencia's takedown of Cutwright on a fake punt.
Dahvon Frazier partially blocked a punt by Rodriguez, leaving enough time for Cutwright's cruise down the visiting sideline.
“Man, he's an athlete. He's one of the quickest dudes we'll play all year. We did our best we could. We scouted him a lot,” Garner said. “That was killer, but we didn't lay down. We came back out and fought. I'm proud of this team. We're fighters, man. I love playing with this team. Every day we go into practice, we work hard, and we deserve everything that we get.”
With a dozen combined tackles, SC defensive stars Elijah Adams and JaSante Harmon also were instrumental in the rally.
It was the third consecutive fourth-quarter comeback in a suddenly sensational series that SC dominated for two decades. Scott County won 7-6 on a blocked extra point and then a touchdown in the late stages in 2020. Cutwright returned the favor with a TD scramble in the closing seconds for a 25-20 verdict last September.
Bryan Station has now played and lost to three of the state's marquee programs – Frederick Douglass, Boyle County and Scott County – in succession.
“To do the things we want to do, we've gotta play four quarters, but I couldn't be more proud of 'em. That was a hell of a football game,” McKee said. “If you want to be great, you don't play with somebody, you play for somebody. That's what we've preached and preached. We've still got a long ways to go, and I know who's down the road, but we're gonna keep on cooking it up here and keep improving.”