The two Class 5A football teams that have arguably done the most to exceed everyone else's understated preseason expectations collide Friday night for an inter-district championship.
Scott County (10-1) travels to Highlands (9-2) with its deepest November run in four years and potentially two additional playoff home games at stake.
Kickoff in Fort Thomas is set for 7:30 p.m.
Aside from top-seeded Frederick Douglass and fellow unbeaten Southwestern, no team in the 5A fray is on a hotter streak than the Cards and Bluebirds.
Highlands has won nine consecutive games since season-opening losses to defending state champion South Warren, 49-14, and 6A Simon Kenton, 42-40.
Only one opponent has scored a touchdown against the Bluebirds since Sept. 23, and that was Covington Catholic in a 32-21 rivalry match-up. Highlands has played second fiddle to its local, parochial foe in recent seasons, surpassing the second round of the playoffs only twice since winning the 4A state championship in 2014.
SC has been on a similar roll with six straight wins since its lone loss to Douglass, including three consecutive shutouts in district play.
After signature wins over top-10 Ballard and Lexington Catholic to close out the regular season, Scott County clobbered Cooper, 56-20, in the playoff opener. Cooper led 14-7 before an eruption of four SC touchdowns in less than seven minutes.
Highlands similarly smashed its only two common opponents with SC, overwhelming Cooper, 34-5, in the final week of the regular season, then enjoying a bye week before a 49-0 playoff putdown of Montgomery County. SC stomped MoCo, 56-0, three weeks earlier.
The Bluebirds strung together four mid-season wins in which they piled up 50 or more points in each contest, including district shutouts of Conner and Boone County.
Twenty-three takeaways highlight the Highlands defense, including three interceptions apiece by Adam Dunn and Brennan Kelsay and two each by Noah Hodge and Carson Class. Hodge and Class both returned a pick for a score.
TreVaughn Woods (three fumble recoveries) and Sam Robinson (two) further strengthen the opportunistic defense, whose 54 tackles for loss include a team-high seven from Robinson and five each from Hodge, Leo Fenik, Carson Shelton and Carson Schwalbach.
They'll face their sternest test in a while from a Scott County Wing-T attack that is clicking at full song, including a streak of eight consecutive series with a touchdown against Cooper.
SC's troublesome trio of fullback Jacob Fryman and halfbacks Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert has combined for 2,023 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Fryman, who leads the group with 144 carries, 736 yards and 12 TD, carved up the middle and capitalized with four short-range scores a week ago.
The Cardinals' running game has picked up steam with senior linebacker Elijah Adams starting four recent wins in right tackle and another defensive star, JaSante Harmon, seeing spot two-way duty in the trenches last week.
With so much defensive capital invested against the run game, SC sophomore Andrew Hickey has carved up secondaries with the help of his oft-unattended receivers. Hickey is 56 yards away from 1,000 on the year.
Isaac York (20 receptions, 333 yards) and Da'Quis Brown (22 receptions, 272 yards) have combined to catch Hickey's nine touchdown passes, including a bomb to York in last week's win.
Takeaways and blocked kicks have been the hallmark of Scott County's defense and special teams during the current winning streak.
Paul Garner has been sensational in both areas, with the junior pocketing four interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go along with multiple swats on punts and placekicks.
Harmon and Cam Keller lead the Cardinals' defense with 11 tackles for loss apiece. Luke Valencia has logged eight in addition to his two interceptions and one fumble recovery. A key component of SC's hands team on kickoff, Valencia also has recovered onside kicks in each of the past two games.
Adams (60 tackles, 7½ for loss) is the leading overall hitter for Scott County, which has thrown the opposition for minus yardage 60 times this season.
Highlands' quarterback Brody Benke has completed 142 of 241 passes for 1,966 yards and 23 touchdowns, but 10 interceptions suggest that Scott County should have some opportunities to pounce.
Logan Jones and Buddy Collins are speed merchants in coverage to SC to go along with Garner's nose for the ball.
Benke favors Charlie Noon (46 catches, 722 yards, eight TD) among his targets, although Class (24 receptions, 452 yards) also has eight scores, and Luke Schneider (23 for 284) also bears watching out of the slot.
The Bluebirds run enough to keep defenses honest, at a clip of 140 yards per game. Cameron Giesler (103 carries, 630 yards, 13 TD) is the chief carrier. Benke and Dawson Hosea each have scored six times on the ground.
Davis Burleigh is a weapon in the kicking game for Highlands, having made all 53 of his extra point attempts while splitting the uprights on 12 of 15 field goal tries.
Scott County will have to deal with Highlands' unique home field, with its stadium tucked into a suburban neighborhood just south of Cincinnati. Fans from both teams sit in an expansive grandstand poised just over the visiting sideline, while the home side abuts the brick wall of the school.
There is plenty of recent history between the two storied programs.
Highlands, among America's top five in all-time wins, thrashed SC, 60-37, in their initial meeting back in 2012. SC dominated the past four meetings from 2015 to 2018, scoring 54, 42 and 71 points before a lightning-shortened 28-7 triumph in the most recent clash.
SC climbed to No. 4 in the state this week according to MaxPreps, trailing only Douglass, St. Xavier and Trinity, while Highlands is No. 12.
This year's return to so-called sister district play helped both teams avoid the team primarily responsible for limiting their recent playoff runs. Coincidentally enough, Douglass and Cov Cath meet in Friday's other district final.
Teams will be reseeded according to KHSAA RPI formula after this round. Because Scott County is No. 2 behind only Douglass in that category, with a win it would host the surviving team with the second-lowest ranking next Friday.
Here's a look at all 5A second-round match-ups in terms of RPI comparison:
No. 2 Scott County at No. 6 Highlands
No. 4 Covington Catholic at No. 1 Frederick Douglass
No. 16 North Laurel at No. 3 Southwestern
No. 15 South Warren at No. 5 Bowling Green
No. 10 Pulaski County at No. 7 Woodford County
No. 8 Greenwood at No. 9 Owensboro
No. 19 Atherton at No. 11 Fairdale
No. 23 Seneca at No. 14 South Oldham