Both county football programs now have a rising junior with a Division I scholarship offer after this week’s announcement that Jeremy Hamilton has an invitation to join the Class of 2026 at the University of Cincinnati.
Hamilton, a tall, explosive, running back and hard-hitting defensive back/linebacker hybrid, joins Kalib Perry of Great Crossing, who has offers from both Cincinnati and Boston College.
Assuming football is played this fall, it is expected to be a varsity breakout year for Hamilton, whom SC coach Jim McKee projects as a two-way starter.
Hamilton saw significant time on defense both his freshman and sophomore years, making a total of 21 tackles.
He exploded onto the offensive scene in limited snaps a year ago, scoring a combined six touchdowns as a runner and receiver while averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt.
Hamilton also serves as an example that an athlete doesn’t have to focus on one sport to draw Division I notice.
His scoring, rebounding and defensive intensity off the bench sparked Scott County’s late-season run to its fourth consecutive 11th Region boys’ basketball title this past winter.
He’s the latest in a talented trio of brothers to suit up for SC athletics.
Kendrick Hamilton amassed 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Cardinals during the 20015 and 2016 football seasons.
Terrin Hamilton was 11th Region hoop tournament MVP in 2020 and will play at Pensacola State College with hopes of eventually joining a Division I program.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.