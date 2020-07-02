With the prospective and hopeful kickoff to the high school football season only seven weeks away, Scott County High School coach Jim McKee announced two significant midsummer moves within his coaching staff this week.
In the end, one longtime member of the SCHS football family will be stepping aside, while another returns to the fold to fill that void.
McKee said Wednesday that longtime junior varsity head coach and varsity linebackers coach Terry “Pack” Mastin has retired after 16 seasons with the Cardinals.
Little time was wasted revealing his replacement: Artie Trent, a 2000 SCHS graduate and member of McKee’s initial team at the school, will lead the Cards’ linebacker corps this season.
Mastin, who also has been an assistant baseball coach at Scott County, guided the JV program to five undefeated seasons. He was also an integral piece of the Cards’ Class 6A state championship in 2013.
The newcomer is no stranger to the powerful program.
After his playing career ended with the Cardinals, Trent spent four years in the United States Marine Corps, then earned his degree in education from Georgetown College.
Trent taught and coached at Caudill Middle School in Richmond for many years, a run capped by the 2018 seventh-grade Division II state championship.
He returned home last summer with his wife, Amber, and was an assistant to coach Steve Burke at Georgetown Middle School.
“Big get for our program,” McKee said.
Football continues its gradual restart in Kentucky as coaches and players await further guidance from the KHSAA about how the 2020 season will unfold.
Voluntary workouts began June 15, with coaches permitted to work with groups of 10 or fewer players at the time.
Teams continued to work on conditioning and weight lifting this week, during what would have been the state’s traditional summer “dead period.” The KHSAA voted to shelve that 15-day break this year in the aftermath of sports’ silent spring due to COVID-19.
At least three districts in the eastern part of the state have put a hold on workouts because of continued concerns about the virus.
Another official announcement is anticipated next week from the KHSAA, which has stated that it will strictly follow the recommendations of Gov. Andy Beshear and public health officials.
Scott County and Great Crossing are tentatively scheduled for their season-opening showdown on Friday, Aug. 21.
