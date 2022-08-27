Six and seven years ago, Scott County and Lafayette – the latter led by two offensive linemen who wound up in the National Football League – was the region's most contentious gridiron rivalry,
Now it's the rare deep breath on SC's relentless schedule, as evidenced by a 43-6 romp that went to a continuous clock three minutes into the second quarter Friday night.
“Coach (Jim McKee) was telling us the whole week you've got to take them seriously. You can't overlook any team," said junior defensive back Paul Garner, who made a leaping interception at the goal line. “Lafayette's always been a good team, so go out here and play our game and do what we do is what we was telling us.”
Scott County (2-0) has won five in a row against Lafayette (0-2) since the Generals eliminated the Cardinals late in the 2015 and 2016 playoffs, and the past two were over before they started.
Six touchdowns in the first 18 plays showed no let-up after last week's emotional payback win over Franklin County.
“They were overmatched. You can't lie to the kids. They're smart, They watched the film,” McKee said. “We told them we should win this game and win it easily. It should be a running clock by the half, so really it's a test if you're serious about having a really good team, you want to come out ready to go, and they did.”
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey carved up Lafayette to the tune of 5-for-6 for 183 yards and two touchdown passes to Isaac York. His 86-yard bomb to Eli Lilly set up one of Jacob Fryman's three rushing touchdowns.
York's scoring grabs covered 22 and 55 yards. Ellis Huguely also rambled for a 37-yard TD.
“It felt good in warm-ups coming out, felt smooth. Glad we could get our open guys,” Hickey said. “I think they were so worried about trying to stop our (running game) that when we would break free on those tight ends and wide receivers, we'd just have such an open shot.”
SC didn't score another touchdown after Hickey and York's second connection made it 41-0 with 8:59 remaining in the second quarter.
The Cards' second and third offensive units maintained the forward motion, however, punctuating SC's advantage of 385 to 53 in total yards.
“It's amazing when you stop and think every kid that touched the ball tonight is coming back (next year), and we've got some senior linemen who are doing a good job on both sides,” McKee said. “You've got to be able to execute your offense whatever you're going, and we executed some of those plays at a good, high level.”
JaSante Harmon, SC's leading tackler with seven stops, wrapped up Jackson Stephens in the end zone for a safety and the only points of a fast-moving second half.
“We've got a good football team,” McKee said. “I would say the proudest thing I am over time is the consistency. I mean, 2015 and '16, they knocked us out. Somebody said the other day, 'Scott County's back.' Hell, I didn't know we went anywhere last year.”
That rare .500 season included a 41-0 blowout of Lafayette. The encore would have ended with an almost identical score if not for a muffed punt return that set up the Generals with first-and-goal.
Dez Hanley squirmed away from multiple tacklers for a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining in the second quarter.
“We want to hold every team to zero points, because we run gassers for every touchdown we give up,” Garner said. “That's our goal every game, don't let the other team score, so that's upsetting.”
Garner did his part to preserve the doughnuts late in the first quarter when he timed his leap over Pharell Thurman perfectly and picked off Mac King at the SC 4.
Hickey went deep to Lilly in play action down the Generals' sideline on the very next play. Hanley hustled to temporarily stave off another Cardinals' touchdown.
“No. 6 (Thurman) was by far their best receiver we watched in the film room,” Garner said. “So I knew when we went cover one, I had him man-to-man, and I just had to stay with him the whole way. It was awesome."
Huguely swept toward the home sideline and raced untouched to SC's opening score with only a minute and 20 seconds elapsed in the contest.
Fryman's touchdown runs covered two, five and three yards. The junior fullback had only two additional touches on the evening, but his mere presence and the lateral threat of Huguely and Thomas Feickert (team-high 56 rushing yards) left Hickey's vast array of weapons alone in a sea of green.
“We've got a lot of guys this year that we've working, practicing Saturdays, all throughout the week, just quarterbacks and wide receivers coming in to work on hands and throws,” Hickey said. “Since last year, (my confidence) has gone up so much just maturing, being relaxed in the pocket, trusting my guys and trusting my receivers to catch the ball.”
Scott County held Lafayette to eight yards rushing on 21 tries. Four of Harmon's tackles went for loss. Elijah Adams (three) and Ben Pearson (two) also dropped the Generals multiple times for negative yardage.
Next week's bye doesn't come at an ideal time of the season with eight consecutive Friday nights to follow before the playoffs. The Cardinals say they'll make the most of it with Bryan Station, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frederick Douglass and Great Crossing looming in September.
“We've got a bunch of tough games coming up, and our team's gonna work to prepare for 'em, and we'll be ready,” Garner said.
“We had a fumble. We had some miscarriages with the ball that we have to clean up in practice next week that we will do,” Hickey added. “It will be good to give our guys some rest, but we need time to clean up.”