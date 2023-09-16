Down you go

Clayton Shaddix of Great Crossing stops Cooper running back Keegan Maher with authority Friday night. Maher (two touchdowns) and the Jaguars had the last word in a 40-0 win.

 Ryan Minion

Scott County ripped through a Richmond opponent for the second time this season on Friday night, while Great Crossing's top-five tour continued with a shutout loss at the hands of two University of Kentucky targets.

Seven different Cardinals scored as SC got back on the winning track with a 48-7 romp at Madison Central, while the Warhawks saw Cooper sophomore quarterback Cam O'Hara throw six touchdown passes in a 40-0 loss at Birds Nest Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you