Scott County ripped through a Richmond opponent for the second time this season on Friday night, while Great Crossing's top-five tour continued with a shutout loss at the hands of two University of Kentucky targets.
Seven different Cardinals scored as SC got back on the winning track with a 48-7 romp at Madison Central, while the Warhawks saw Cooper sophomore quarterback Cam O'Hara throw six touchdown passes in a 40-0 loss at Birds Nest Stadium.
One week after six drives died in Boyle County territory in a 54-21 thumping by perhaps the No. 1 overall team in Kentucky, Scott County (4-1) scored on all seven of its full possessions against Madison Central (0-5).
Ellis Huguely, Buddy Collins, Jacob Fryman, Timmy Emongo, Thomas Feickert and Kayne Garrett each rushed for a touchdown. Andrew Hickey threw the Cardinals' other score to Eli Lilly.
SC rolled up 403 rushing yards on only 26 carries, am explosive clip of 15.5 yards per carry.
Emongo's 51-yard run was the longest and most bizarre of the scoring plays. Four consecutive penalties backed up Scott County from the Indians' 11-yard line to the Cardinals' 49, making it first down and 50 yards to go.
Fifteen flags for 155 yards were the only negative numbers for the Cardinals, who have won 10 consecutive meetings with the Tribe dating back to 2004.
Huguely covered 34 yards to the end zone on Scott County's second play from scrimmage.
Madison Central made a modest foray into SC territory on its next series before a tackle for loss by Luke Valencia stifled that threat.
After a short punt by the Indians, Fryman rambled 35 yards to set up Collins' 26-yard scoring scamper.
SC pushed the lead to 20-0 before the end of the first quarter. Feickert dashed 41 yards across midfield ahead of Hickey's 34-yard TD strike to Lilly.
Jackson Damron scooped up a fumble by Bryant Mathis to set up the next score. Fryman finished the short march with back-to-back runs of eight and seven yards.
Valencia stopped the Indians for another loss on third down to set up SC's longest drive of the night in terms of total plays (10), punctuated by the freshman Emongo.
An illegal block shortened Collins' 63-yard return of the second-half kickoff. It didn't stop SC from pushing the game to a running clock, however.
Another plunge into open real estate by Fryman covered 41 of his team-high 99 yards in front of a 28-yard TD run from Feickert.
Madison Central avoided the shutout on a 1-yard run by Mathis with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Garrett christened the Cards' final drive with a 27-yard run to set up his own 4-yard finish.
Valencia led SC with eight tackles. Emongo and Justin Stevenson added pass breakups, while Jacob Blair and Elijah Valencia both chipped in a tackle for loss.
Scott County, which defeated Madison Southern, 51-7, in its season opener, has outscored opponents 186-47 in its four wins.
O'Hara (29-for-42, 276 yards) and Austin Alexander (10 receptions, 72 yards), both of whom hold offers from UK, led a dominant performance by Cooper (4-1) on both sides of the ball against Great Crossing (1-4).
Keegan Maher (101 all-purpose yards) had TD receptions of 10 and 4 yards from O'Hara out of the backfield. Maher's second grab was the Jaguars' second fourth-down conversion of the series in the red zone and made it a 21-0 margin with 8:13 left in the first half.
O'Hara tucked a 4-yard TD pass to Isaiah Johnson between those two scores.
He later guided a 7-play, 60-yard drive with only four seconds to spare before the half. Johnson caught three consecutive balls along the sideline and got out of bounds to stop the clock on each occasion, setting up O'Hara's 4-yard connection with Alexander in the back left corner of the end zone.
A second-quarter interception by Caden Bays and Clayton Shaddix's sack to cap a three-and-out on the initial series of the second half were the only speed bumps for Cooper's offense.
Dakota Vinegar also recovered a fumble for GC after the game went to a running clock in the fourth period.
Johnson (eight catches, 135 yards) added TD grabs of 21 yards in the third quarter and 45 yards in the fourth, the latter a catch-and-run and tightrope walk to the pylon along the visiting sideline.
Cooper held Great Crossing to 69 yards and four first downs.
Alexander also led the Jaguars with eight tackles. Logan Clayton made 18 stops, nine solo, for the Warhawks, whose four losses are all against teams ranked among the top five in their respective class.
Great Crossing gets a break from that grind when it travels to Madison Central next Friday. Scott County opens district play at home against Collins.