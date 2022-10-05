It's a vast mismatch on paper when Scott County football, a consensus top-25 team in the state, travels to winless Grant County for a rare Thursday night game.
Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., and streaming video is available with a monthly subscription to NFHS Network.
SC (5-1) is poised for a brief breezy stretch coming off two rivalry games. The Cards rallied from a 41-0 loss to powerful Frederick Douglass with a convincing 43-0 rout of previously undefeated Great Crossing.
It was the Cardinals' first shutout victory of the season and their third in the past 15 regular-season contests. Another one is conceivable against Grant County (0-7), which has been on the business end of 56-0, 62-14 and 63-12 shellackings since the schools were assigned to the same Class 5A district in 2019.
JaSante Harmon and Elijah Adams have combined for 15½ tackles for loss, while Paul Garner has three interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead an often smothering SC defense. Luke Valencia, Jacob Blair and Cam Keller also are heavy hitters.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score against Great Crossing. Subtracting an 0-for-9 night against the supreme speed of Douglass, Hickey has completed 74 percent of his passes on the season for 619 yards and five TD against only one interception.
The backfield has been a four-headed monster of Jacob Fryman, Thomas Feickert, Ellis Huguely and Kayne Garrett, combining for nearly 1,100 yards. Huguely (154 all-purpose yards) and senior wide receiver Da'Quis Brown (two TD catches) were the big-play threats a week ago.
Grant County's closest game was a 21-14 loss to Walton-Verona. The Braves otherwise haven't given up fewer than 47 points or lost by a margin smaller than 26.
QB Cameron Duncan is an all-purpose threat with 977 combined yards rushing and passing to go with 10 total touchdowns. Kaleb Dionne has 20 catches for 221 yards, both team highs.
SC will be a heavy favorite on the road again next week against Montgomery County before hosting fellow ranked teams Ballard and Lexington Catholic to close out the regular season.
The Cards are ranked No. 16 in the state by MaxPreps computer rankings and are No. 6 in 5A according to the KHSAA RPI measurement that determines playoff seeding.