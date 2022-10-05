Nowhere to run

Scott County has stacked up Grant County three years running, and there's little reason to expect anything different when the teams meet Thursday night in Dry Ridge.

 Kal Oakes

It's a vast mismatch on paper when Scott County football, a consensus top-25 team in the state, travels to winless Grant County for a rare Thursday night game.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., and streaming video is available with a monthly subscription to NFHS Network.

