LEXINGTON - The KHSAA won't award its state football champions until December.
Even playing in the shadows of state host Kroger Field, that is still a long way off, cautioned veteran Scott County coach Jim McKee.
After a season-opening drubbing from Franklin County, McKee's Cardinals bounced back in a big way Friday night at Ishmael Stadium, routing the host Lafayette Generals, 41-0.
"We made some big strides this week, but we have a lot more big strides to make," said McKee, whose team easily avoided its first 0-2 start since 2010 and is off for Week 3 before returning to Lexington in Week 4 to play at Bryan Station. "But last time I checked, they didn't hand out trophies in August."
Jeremy Hamilton has handed out plenty of scoring chances in August, though. The versatile senior star had three touchdowns Friday night to bring his season total to five - in four different ways.
Hamilton hauled in a 60-yard touchdown reception from freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey in the first quarter.
"Hickey, our freshman, he's a great kid, great dude," Hamilton said. "As a freshman, he's learning new things every day. And we yell at him a lot, just to keep him strong. But he's a good player overall, and he'll be great once he starts growing."
It was Hamilton's third all-purpose touchdown of the season and the first this young season for the Cardinals' offense after Hamilton returned one punt and one kickoff for scores in the season-opening loss to Franklin County.
"I'll do it as many ways as my team needs me," said Hamilton, who has offers from both Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky. "I just try to keep my team alive and keep that energy going."
Scott County's defense was alive and active all night. After senior safety Andrew Willhite came up with the Scott County defense's second interception of Lafayette (0-2) in two possessions -- senior linebacker Issac Krebs' pick set up a 13-yard touchdown run by senior Montago Jones -- Hamilton ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
Hamilton scored his final touchdown with 4:59 left in the third quarter to push the Cardinals ahead 34-0. Scott County attempted a conversion pass, but it was incomplete, and the Cardinals failed to initialize the KHSAA's 35-point lead running clock.
Scott County got that running clock anyway with 8:47 left in the game on sophomore Thomas Feickert's 23-yard run for his first career varsity touchdown. Jacob Bange, who was 5-of-5 on extra points, then accounted for the game's final point.
Hamilton's final score was the Cardinals' second score in a 37-second span after Montago Jones scored on a 7-yard run with 5:36 left in the third quarter and junior Logan Jones recovered the immediately ensuing onside kick.
Logan Jones had a fourth-quarter interception for the last of the Cardinals' three interceptions on the night.
"I wish some of the other guys could do a little better so I don't have to use him as much so he's not as tired," McKee said of Hamilton, who had 34 yards on six carries and one reception for 60 receiving yards and another score. "He's just so fast, but all that stuff aside, he's a good kid who makes good grades and comes to practice and will do the things I ask him. Football will end for him some day, but he's a high-character kid."
Montago Jones, who was limited to 31 yards on four carries against Franklin County, broke loose for 116 yards and the two touchdowns on 17 carries. Hickey was 6 of 12 passing for 113 yards and the one touchdown to Hamilton.
It was only the fourth 100-yard passing game by a Scott County quarterback in the Cardinals' last three seasons (22 games).
"His last game in middle school was Elkhorn, so he went from playing Elkhorn to Franklin County. But he did OK," McKee said of Hickey's jump in competition. "He had two dead drops or else he's 8-for-12. So he's going to be a really good quarterback."
Scott County's defense limited Lafayette to 111 yards on 50 plays as the Cardinals recorded their first shutout in 13 games. Scott County's last defensive clean sheet was a 55-0 home win over Montgomery County on Oct. 18, 2019.
"We were all over them. We were excited and ready to play. We watched film and in practices we were looking great and hitting like we should," Hamilton said.